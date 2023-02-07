Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Funeral services scheduled for UND champ and broadcaster Travis Dunn
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Services are scheduled for a former UND Hockey player and well-known local broadcaster. Travis Dunn passed away unexpectedly on February 1, 2023, at age 65. He graduated from Transcona Collegiate High School and the University of North Dakota. He was a defenseman on the...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo business robbed at gun point early Friday morning
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo business was robbed early this morning. Fargo Police say a call came in around 12:16 a.m. today Feb. 10, at a business in the 1100 Block of 19th Ave. N. in Fargo. Authorities say the suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun,...
valleynewslive.com
Sanford active shooter drill starts rumors of shooting at NDSU
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health sent an email to employees this morning telling them there would be a drill for an active shooter incident at NDSU. This is meant prepare staff for if a real mass casualty event would happen in our area. We’re told this started...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Business robbed at gunpoint in North Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A business in North Fargo is recovering after being robbed early Friday morning. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 12:16 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a call for a robbery at a business in the 1100 block of 19th Ave N. According to law...
valleynewslive.com
‘Kind of crazy, it’s kind of alarming’: Reactions after attempted armed robbery at Gunderson’s
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A day after an attempted armed robbery at Gunderson’s in Fargo, some businesses in the area of Veteran’s Blvd. and 28th Ave. S. are still processing on what happened. Especially since this is the second time in a calendar year that a large police presence was there as a deadly shooting happened last May.
kfgo.com
PD still investigating pre-Thanksgiving double homicide near NDSU, Zibolski calls it a ‘high-priority’
FARGO (KFGO) – It has been nearly three months since Jaquan Gatewood and Kierre Davies were shot and killed outside a home near the NDSU campus and Fargo Police say they continue to investigate. Chief Dave Zibolski says his department is still looking for information about the double homicide.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Armed Robbery suspects have been arrested in Michigan
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department says two suspects involved in an attempted armed robbery of Gunderson’s Jewelers in Fargo, have been arrested in Michigan. Police say on the morning of Wednesday, February 8th, they were called to the jewelry store in the 5600 block...
valleynewslive.com
Super Bowl comfort foods to try this weekend
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Super Bowl 57 is just a couple of days away. A local chef shared some tasty foods for you to add to your menu. Valley Today’s Nachai Taylor visited with Ian Childs, the executive chef and owner of the Sugar Hill Catering Company at the Square One Test Kitchen. He cooked up quesadilla cheeseburgers and mac & cheese.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police Department to honor fallen police officers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department will host a memorial service in honor of Fargo Police Officer Jason Moszer, who died in the line of duty on February 11, 2016. The service will be held on Saturday, February 11, at 10:00 a.m. at the Fargo Police...
North Dakota priest faces three charges in two counties
NOTE: This story has been updated to clarify that the accused priest, who is not practicing and happens to live in Rugby, is charged with crimes while he was a practicing priest in Logan and Stutsman counties. (KXNET) — A priest is facing multiple charges in two North Dakota counties after being charged with multiple […]
valleynewslive.com
Verbal fight turned stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is recovering from a stabbing after a fight got out of control. Police say around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 they were called to the area around 13th Ave. S. and 32nd St. S. for a stabbing report. Authorities say the...
kvrr.com
Gate City Bank announces winner of $100,000 prize
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Gate City Bank has announced its slate of charity winners at Dakota Medical Foundation as part of Giving Hearts Day. The bank gave away over $125,00 to six winners in conjunction with its 100th anniversary. Creative Care for Reaching Independence won the grand prize of $100,000.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo Schools to continue cancelling bus routes “for the foreseeable future”
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As Valley News Live has reported before, West Fargo schools have had to cancel some bus routes over the last few months because of a bus driver shortage. Now, it looks like that will continue. In newsletters, sent out to parents, the district...
valleynewslive.com
The Empire Sports Complex opens doors in north Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new north Fargo gym is open for business, and the owners can’t wait to see the community fill it. The Empire Sports Complex is located at 4170 24th Ave. N. Fargo, just west of Hector International Airport. The gym includes six hoops,...
kfgo.com
West Fargo legislator wants to ban ‘approval voting’ in North Dakota; Fargo mayor opposes the bill
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO PRAIRIE PUBLIC RADIO) – A West Fargo lawmaker wants to prohibit “approval voting” in North Dakota. Fargo is the only city with that voting method. A voter can cast ballots for as many candidates as he or she wants – and the candidate with the most votes wins.
kfgo.com
Police investigating north Fargo robbery
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police are investigating an early-morning armed robbery at Domino’s Pizza on 19th Avenue N. Officers were called to the store around 12:15 a.m. According to police, someone entered the store showing a handgun and demanding money. The person then fled on foot. A K-9...
valleynewslive.com
Three people detained following a Knock-and-Announce search warrant
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three were detained Thursday morning following a high-risk, Knock-and-Announce search warrant conducted at an apartment building in the 800 block of 10th Street S. The operation was a collaborative effort between the Red River Valley Swat, Fargo Police, and the Cass County Drug Task...
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo water usage rates are going up
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of West Fargo’s water usage rates are increasing. Officials say it will go up $0.40 per 1,000 gallons. The new rate for a typical residential water user is now $7.40 per 1,000 gallons. The monthly fixed charge is typically $7.25, and that will stay the same. The change will appear on Feb. bills due on March 15.
kvrr.com
Bismarck parents wait to hear from Jamestown High School over racial slurs, taunts
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) — Parents of Bismarck High School students say officials from Jamestown Public Schools have yet to reach out to them regarding last week’s basketball game where racial slurs and taunts were targeted at players of color. “I guess I would have never said anything, but...
newsdakota.com
Giving Hearts Day – New Rockford Couple Grateful for Life-Saving Care After Welcoming Twins
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/JRMC) – The stakes were twice as high for one New Rockford couple. Tia Davis and Tyler Weber welcomed twins – Jeffrey and Jayla — on Oct. 24. The pregnancy progressed as expected, though the delivery and postpartum experience was anything but. When miles and...
