North Dakota priest faces three charges in two counties
NOTE: This story has been updated to clarify that the accused priest, who is not practicing and happens to live in Rugby, is charged with crimes while he was a practicing priest in Logan and Stutsman counties. (KXNET) — A priest is facing multiple charges in two North Dakota counties after being charged with multiple […]
Another charge filed against ND priest
A former Grand Forks priest has been charged with an additional count of committing sexual exploitation by therapist. Father Neil Pfeifer was originally charged in Stutsman County last week after being removed from active ministry on January 14th. On Monday an additional count of sexual exploitation by therapist was filed...
Giving Hearts Day – New Rockford Couple Grateful for Life-Saving Care After Welcoming Twins
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/JRMC) – The stakes were twice as high for one New Rockford couple. Tia Davis and Tyler Weber welcomed twins – Jeffrey and Jayla — on Oct. 24. The pregnancy progressed as expected, though the delivery and postpartum experience was anything but. When miles and...
Bismarck parents wait to hear from Jamestown High School over racial slurs, taunts
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — Parents of Bismarck High School students who were the targets of racial slurs and taunts at a basketball game last week said officials from Jamestown Public Schools have not reached out to them yet. “I guess I would have never said anything, but it’s different...
Dateline NBC to re-examine the murder of Mindy Morgenstern, February 10
New York, NY (Dateline NBC) – Dateline’s new two-hour “Who Killed Mindy Morgenstern?” will air Friday, February 10th at 8 p.m. (CST). The story is know well in Valley City, N.D and the surrounding area about a quiet college town left in fear after 22-year-old Valley City State University student Mindy Morgenstern is found murdered in her off-campus apartment in Valley City. Detectives investigate neighbors, friends and boyfriends before they discover the killer hiding in plain sight.
Cinco de Cunningham: Three Divisions, Now What?
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) So, you’ve heard that basketball is moving to three divisions for the 2023-24 year. The answer is complicated. In the greater NewsDakota.com viewing and listening area, several teams adjust their regional affiliations, a few adjust their classifications, all will likely adjust their opponents. But that...
