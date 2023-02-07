ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgeley, ND

KX News

North Dakota priest faces three charges in two counties

NOTE: This story has been updated to clarify that the accused priest, who is not practicing and happens to live in Rugby, is charged with crimes while he was a practicing priest in Logan and Stutsman counties. (KXNET) — A priest is facing multiple charges in two North Dakota counties after being charged with multiple […]
LOGAN COUNTY, ND
KNOX News Radio

Another charge filed against ND priest

A former Grand Forks priest has been charged with an additional count of committing sexual exploitation by therapist. Father Neil Pfeifer was originally charged in Stutsman County last week after being removed from active ministry on January 14th. On Monday an additional count of sexual exploitation by therapist was filed...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Times-Online

Dateline NBC to re-examine the murder of Mindy Morgenstern, February 10

New York, NY (Dateline NBC) – Dateline’s new two-hour “Who Killed Mindy Morgenstern?” will air Friday, February 10th at 8 p.m. (CST). The story is know well in Valley City, N.D and the surrounding area about a quiet college town left in fear after 22-year-old Valley City State University student Mindy Morgenstern is found murdered in her off-campus apartment in Valley City. Detectives investigate neighbors, friends and boyfriends before they discover the killer hiding in plain sight.
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Cinco de Cunningham: Three Divisions, Now What?

VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) So, you’ve heard that basketball is moving to three divisions for the 2023-24 year. The answer is complicated. In the greater NewsDakota.com viewing and listening area, several teams adjust their regional affiliations, a few adjust their classifications, all will likely adjust their opponents. But that...
VALLEY CITY, ND

