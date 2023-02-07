ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHAS 11

‘Love Is Blind’ Star Alexa Lemieux Talks Weight Criticisms and What Husband Brennon First Thought of Her Body

Love might be blind, but prior to season 3 of the Netflix reality dating show, Love Is Blind, the production was criticized for not featuring diverse body types on the show. That changed with contestant Alexa Alfia, who later tied the knot with Brennon Lemieux and took his last name. The insurance agency owner was praised for embracing her curves and loving her body, despite not fitting into the proportions previously featured on the show. But in a new interview, Alexa points out that she's not even considered to be "plus sized."
WHAS 11

Gemma Arterton Reveals She Gave Birth to First Child Over the Holidays

Surprise! British actress Gemma Arterton is a new mom. The 37-year-old Quantum of Solace star revealed on BBC Radio 2's The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show that she welcomed her first child over the holiday season. "I just had a baby," she shared. "So we are very, very happy. He was...
WHAS 11

Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Pics of 'Precious' Newborn Son

Heather Rae El Moussa is giving fans a peek at her son! One month after the 35-year-old Selling Sunset star and her husband, Tarek El Moussa, announced the arrival of their baby boy, Heather took to Instagram to share photos of the newborn. In the post, Heather shared a shot...
Cheryl E Preston

Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed

Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
Amy Christie

Wife on stepdaughter: "She told my husband she saw me with someone else and visits us late at night"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Trying to be friendly to your stepkids can get very challenging when they're already grown up, and even if you get along great with your partner, the way you relate to their kids could influence whether the relationship will last or not.
WHAS 11

Kyle Richards Reveals She's Nearly 7 Months Sober

Kyle Richards is opening up about her sobriety and how she's not missing alcohol one bit. During a Q&A session with her Instagram followers earlier this week, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed she's coming up on seven months without alcohol. In her Stories, captured by People, the 54-year-old posted a direct message from a fan asking how her break from alcohol's been going.
WHAS 11

Emma Roberts Shares Pic of Her Son's Face After Her Mom Posts 'Without Asking'

Emma Roberts' mom, Kelly Cunningham, committed a very modern faux pas last week when she posted a photo of the actress' son, Rhodes -- and showed his face in the process. If you're asking what the big deal is, take a look at Roberts' Instagram: She's been purposely keeping her little one's face hidden in the shots, often sharing photos of him from behind or the side. However, it sounds like Roberts isn't that bothered. In fact, she used the situation as an opportunity to repost the picture of the 2-year-old youngster to her Instagram Story.
WHAS 11

Halle Berry Pokes Fun at Herself After Face Planting at Charity Event: 'What Happened Was ...'

Halle Berry's sense of humor remained intact even after taking a hard fall. The 56-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday and posted a clip of her at a charity event where she was invited to speak. When the moment came, Berry got up off her seat and started walking to the stage, but one misstep led to her falling hard, drawing an audible gasp from the stunned audience.
WHAS 11

Vanessa Hudgens Confirms Her Engagement and Flashes Her Ring : Pics

Vanessa Hudgens has confirmed her engagement to MLB star Cole Tucker and is now showing off the massive diamond ring!. The 34-year-old actress took Instagram on Thursday and posted a photo with her and Cole. It appears the photo was taken in Paris, as the iconic Eiffel Tower can be seen far in the background. In the first photo, Cole's hugging Hudgens while she flips her engagement ring finger. The next photo shows a close-up of the ring, and it's a doozy!
WHAS 11

Bret Michaels Shares Health Update After Hospitalization Last Summer (Exclusive)

Bret Michaels has gone through his ups and downs when it comes to his health. It's the life he's known since he was six years old and was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Between then and now he's also had a brain hemorrhage and, soon after that, a stroke. Through it all, the rock star says he wakes up every day feeling the only way he knows how -- victorious.
WHAS 11

Rihanna Says New Music 'Might Not Make Sense' to Fans, Reveals She's Changed Her Super Bowl Set List 39 Times

Rihanna isn't announcing new music just yet, but she's got some ideas!. "Musically, I'm feeling open," the performer announced during her Super Bowl LVII press conference on Thursday. "I'm feeling open to exploring, discovering, creating things that are new, things that are different, things that are off, weird, might never make sense to my fans. I just want to play, I want to have fun with music."
