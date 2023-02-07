ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC12

Person arrested in Hanover for allegedly stabbing woman in home

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a person from Richmond Monday after she forced entry into a home and stabbed one of the residents multiple times. On Feb. 6, deputies responded to a house in the 9000 block of Shelly Drive for a disturbance. Once on...
RICHMOND, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Arrest made in fatal hit and run investigation

On January 10, 2023, Prince George County Police responded to an incident on the 21000 block of South Crater Road. A male was on foot traveling northbound on South Crater Road when an unidentified vehicle struck him from behind. A passing motorist discovered the victim on the shoulder of the roadway; he was pronounced deceased on the scene.
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Richmond, VCU Police investigating shooting death on East Broad Street

Richmond Police are investigating a shooting death in the 300 block of East Broad Street reported at 2:11 p.m. Thursday. The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult female also suffered a gunshot wound, and she was transported to a local hospital...
RICHMOND, VA

