Richmond man arrested for deadly East Broad Street double shooting
The suspect's car was identified by officers in Henrico County. The suspect was arrested and now faces several charges related to the homicide.
Man hospitalized, found in car after shooting in Richmond
The Richmond Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that resulted in one man being hospitalized.
Augusta Free Press
Update: Richmond teen in custody in connection with East Broad Street homicide
A Richmond teen has been taken into custody in connection with a Thursday shooting on East Broad Street that killed one man and sent a woman to the hospital. Javaris Turner, 18, of Richmond, has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Accused clown mask robber arrested in multiple Suffolk incidents: Police
A city spokesperson says the robberies in question date back to last November. One of the reported instances occurred on Friday, Feb. 3 at a Happy Shopper
Unenrolled 17-year-old detained on school grounds in Petersburg
An enrolled 17-year-old teenager was detained on the grounds of the Blandford 6-Grade Academy, according to Petersburg City Public Schools.
Judge certifies gun, abduction charges against man accused of killing Virginia Beach mother
43-year-old Gary Morton is facing a gun possession and abduction charge in Virginia Beach. This comes after a judge last month in Norfolk certified charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm.
NBC12
Person arrested in Hanover for allegedly stabbing woman in home
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a person from Richmond Monday after she forced entry into a home and stabbed one of the residents multiple times. On Feb. 6, deputies responded to a house in the 9000 block of Shelly Drive for a disturbance. Once on...
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Arrest made in fatal hit and run investigation
On January 10, 2023, Prince George County Police responded to an incident on the 21000 block of South Crater Road. A male was on foot traveling northbound on South Crater Road when an unidentified vehicle struck him from behind. A passing motorist discovered the victim on the shoulder of the roadway; he was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Newport News man sentenced to 5 years for shooting into VB home, hiding rifle
Online court documents show David White was sentenced to 10 years with eight years suspended for attempted malicious wounding, and three years for use of a firearm. White also received five years of indefinite supervision.
Man sentenced to 25 years in killing of ODU student
10 On Your Side's Chris Horne was in the courtroom Friday and said Dooley was sentenced to 25 years with five years suspended for conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit burglary, and attempted robbery.
2nd of three suspects sentenced in Hampton child abduction case
During a court hearing Thursday in North Dakota, Michael Hamilton plead guilty to hindering law enforcement and was sentenced to five years in prison.
Richmond woman arrested in Hanover break-and-enter, stabbing
A Richmond woman is in custody after breaking into a Hanover home and stabbing another woman multiple times.
Woman pleads guilty in connection to deadly pedestrian hit-and-run in Henrico
A woman has pleaded guilty to a number of charges -- including involuntary manslaughter -- in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that occurred in Henrico County in April 2022.
3 juveniles, 1 adult arrested following police pursuit that ended in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake police say three juveniles and one adult have been taken into custody following a police pursuit Thursday afternoon that ended in Newport News. According to Chesapeake police, an officer located a stolen vehicle around 1:55 p.m. on Portsmouth Blvd. When the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, it refused […]
Gaming machines stolen from 3 Ocean View businesses
Norfolk Police want to find two men accused of committing three recent burglaries in the Ocean View area of the city.
Heavy police presence at Happy Trees warehouse in Richmond
There is currently a heavy police presence, including SWAT, at the Happy Trees warehouse in the Chamberlayne area on Thursday night.
Augusta Free Press
Richmond, VCU Police investigating shooting death on East Broad Street
Richmond Police are investigating a shooting death in the 300 block of East Broad Street reported at 2:11 p.m. Thursday. The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult female also suffered a gunshot wound, and she was transported to a local hospital...
Case dismissed against Spotsylvania deputy on fourth day of Isiah Brown trial
Felony charges against a Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office deputy accused of shooting an unarmed Black man multiple times have been dropped on the fourth day of a planned five-day trial.
Portsmouth police release images of suspects in Loxley Road homicide
Portsmouth police are looking for two people who they believe are suspects connected to a homicide last weekend.
Man killed, woman injured in Broad Street shooting
The crime scene is approximately a half mile east of Richmond Police Headquarters and a half mile west of Richmond City Hall.
