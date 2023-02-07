There’s something sort of special about an appliance car like the Volkswagen Jetta. It has no delusions of grandeur. It’s not trying to be a sports car, a piece of cutting-edge technology or some kind of wannabe off-roader. That might seem obvious, but the truth is, cars like this are getting few and far between. But the Jetta is one of the best no-big-deal cars on sale right now. It will ask nearly nothing of you if you ask nothing of it, and that’s exactly why I like it.

