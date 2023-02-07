Read full article on original website
Subaru's Next EVs Are Probably Going to Need a Few Years
Subaru is talking about EVs again, Volkswagen’s 2022 was one of triumph and failure, while Uber appears to believe it can never fail again. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Wednesday, February 8, 2023. 1st Gear: The Solterra’s Only the Start. Subaru announced a 9...
The Peugeot 208 Is Now the Best-Selling Car in Europe
The Peugeot 208 has finally beat out the Volkswagen Golf to become the best-selling car in Europe. The VW Golf had long held the title of the undisputed champ in the European market. The German hatch managed to remain the best-selling car in Europe since 2007, but a five percent sales increase of the Peugeot 208 has bumped the French supermini to the top. In 2022, Peugeot sold 206,816 models of the 208 while Volkswagen sold 177,203 models of the Golf, according to data from JATO Dynamics.
Car Sales Tumble 38 Percent in China
Passenger car sales in China took a bit of a nosedive in January. Reuters reports sales were down 38 percent last month. That change wipes out a 2.4 percent sales gain the market saw in December of 2022. It all comes down to weakening demand due to expiring tax credits for vehicles with combustion engines and subsidies on electric vehicles.
Consumers May Have Been Misled on Plug-In Hybrid Efficiency
If you’re in the market for a new car and feel like you’d like to dip your toe into electrification then you might have considered a plug-in hybrid at one time or another. These cars combine the simplicity of a gas-powered car with the fuel savings of an EV, it’s a win-win, right? Well, that might not actually be the case, as a new report in Europe suggests plug-ins might not be the climate fix we once thought.
Hyundai Evolve+ Lets Commitment-Phobes Try EV Life for a Month
Hyundai is trying its hand at the subscription game. In a bid to increase EV adoption, the brand is rolling out a new subscription service for its EVs called Evolve+, letting you borrow an electric Hyundai for a month as a way of testing the waters on EV ownership without committing to a purchase or lease.
Tesla's Website Is Finally Showing the Real Price First
Up until recently, when you went to Tesla’s website to price out a car, the price it would show by default included “potential savings,” which Tesla defined as potential tax incentives and what you wouldn’t spend paying for gas. You had to click to reveal the “purchase price,” which is the higher amount of money that you actually pay Tesla for the car. Some called the whole business misleading, because it was, but recently Tesla changed its website to show the purchase price first, in an apparent attempt at being a little more honest.
Bank of America Becomes First National Bank to Let Customers Finance Chargers With Their EVs
As electric vehicles gain traction in the U.S., more and more companies are looking to make the consumer transition to electrification easier. Some companies are making some surprising moves, like Bank of America. The bank has announced that it will allow customers to bundle financing of EVs and chargers to make EV ownership easier. That makes BofA the first national bank to offer such a program.
The EV Transition Is Stuck Between High Demand and Low Resources
The EV transition is going to require major investments across the board if it stands a chance — investments in domestic EV production, a robust charging infrastructure, and, most importantly, mining capacity. The latest report from industry insiders and investors, UP Partners, is equal parts optimistic and pessimistic about the next few years: on the one hand, EVs are on track for mass adoption in the world’s biggest auto markets. But on the other, that trajectory is going to strain our current modest supply of raw materials and battery metals.
Polestar and Rivian Say EVs Alone Won't Fix Transport Emissions
Polestar and Rivian jointly commissioned a new climate report on industry-wide emissions, and the results were clear: Electrification of products is not enough to get automakers to a net-zero emissions future. The two rival automakers commissioned global management consulting firm Kearney to take a look at “wheel-to-wheel” emissions of the...
Lucid Is Getting in on the EV Price Wars
Lucid Motors apparently looked around the room, realized everyone else was cutting EV prices, and decided to do the same thing. The California-based automaker is giving customers who buy certain Air Tourings or Air Grand Tourings a $7,500 “credit.” It’ll match the tax credit given by the U.S. government for some EV purchases, but unlike that one, the money is paid back by Lucid.
Hyundai Pushes Back Against Subscriptions with Bluelink+
Subscriptions are all the rage in the automotive world these days, with BMW leading the charge. But while $18-per-month heated seats get a lot of the headlines, a lot of safety, maintenance, and remote features are also already subscription-based. New car buyers typically get them for free as part of a trial period, but once the trial runs out, you either have to pay up or do without. Today, Hyundai announced that it’s bundling all of its subscription services into a single complimentary package on new vehicles called Bluelink+.
Mitsubishi Wants to Get Back into the U.S. Truck Market
Enthusiasts don’t usually pay a lot of attention to Mitsubishi, but it’s probably doing better in the U.S. than you’d think. Especially with the new Outlander and Outlander PHEV. With 2022 sales figures of 40,942 and 1,961 respectively, it isn’t posting Toyota numbers, but it’s also not exactly circling the drain the way some people make it sound. After a bit of a setback in 2022, the Japanese automaker is looking to grow, and one day, that could include adding trucks back to its U.S. lineup.
Honda Recalls Over 114,000 Cars Over Faulty Backup Cameras
Many were hoping that 2022 was the year of the recall and that automakers might have gotten their act together by the time we burst headfirst into a new year. But, just two months in, we’re already seeing a similarly non-stop wave of recalls hitting companies like BMW and Volkswagen. Now, it’s Honda’s turn to bring cars back for repair, and it’s for a familiar issue.
Honda's Continued Chip Woes Will Hit North America Hardest
Honda’s setting up for a somewhat downbeat end to the fiscal year, General Motors has a chipmaker to call its own, for now, and Volvo is the latest automaker that’s said it won’t play Tesla’s games. All that and more in this Friday edition of The Morning Shift for February 10, 2023.
All the Car Stuff in the 2023 State of the Union
Joe Biden is known for being a pretty serious car guy, so it should come as no surprise that during Tuesday night’s State of the Union, the President talked at length and passionately about what his administration is doing and will do in the future for the automobile industry. Most of these sections of the President’s over-an-hour-long speech had to do with the production of semiconductors, electric vehicles, and batteries for said electric vehicles. Another recurring theme, as you may have guessed, has to do with building things in the country.
2022 Volkswagen Jetta: Sometimes Just Being a Car is Enough
There’s something sort of special about an appliance car like the Volkswagen Jetta. It has no delusions of grandeur. It’s not trying to be a sports car, a piece of cutting-edge technology or some kind of wannabe off-roader. That might seem obvious, but the truth is, cars like this are getting few and far between. But the Jetta is one of the best no-big-deal cars on sale right now. It will ask nearly nothing of you if you ask nothing of it, and that’s exactly why I like it.
Porsche Is Restoring the 959 Paris Dakar and Taking Us Along for the Ride
Porsche’s 959 production car was arguably the most advanced vehicle produced in the 1980s. Before the production 959, though, there was the 959 Paris-Dakar, and now the Porsche Museum is undertaking a unique restoration of the second-place car, and it’s taking us along for the ride. What makes...
At $3,500, Could This 2007 BMW 328Xi Mark the Spot?
The seller of today’s Nice Price or No Dice BMW 328Xi claims to have planned to make it look like an M3, but then bought a real-deal M3. Let’s see if their gain is also our gain. According to current statistics, about 41 percent of Americans suffer from...
F1 Won't Consider Red Bull-Ford a New Engine Supplier in 2026
Last week, Red Bull and Ford announced a partnership for the American automaker to join Formula 1 in 2026 as a power unit supplier. The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), however, has poured a little rain on the Red Bull-Ford parade. International motorsport’s governing body has deemed the partnership not to be a new power unit manufacturer, which curtails benefits given to new entrants.
Rivian Patents a Low-Range Gearbox for Electric Off-Roaders
Are you one of the lucky people driving round in a shiny new Rivian electric pickup or SUV? Nice, aren’t they? While you’ve been driving it around town or heading out onto trails, have you wished for a bit more off-road performance? Well, Rivian might soon have an answer for you.
