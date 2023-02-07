ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
The Comeback

Chiefs reveal massive injury report news

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Super Bowl 57, and a significant update was given by the Chiefs on Friday regarding a number of players that were previously listed as questionable for the game. The Chiefs revealed on Friday that there are currently no injury Read more... The post Chiefs reveal massive injury report news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

We predicted the Super Bowl 57 winners with 100 Madden 23 simulations

Super Bowl 57 is rushing up fast, and that means it’s time to predict a winner. EA Sports already did their annual prediction run, but we’ve got another trick up our sleeves. Madden 23 has a useful simulator that allows you to simulate 100 games between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles with their proper quarterbacks and dozens of many possibilities for how the game might play out. Some were close, while others were complete blowouts, but from the mass of data, you can piece together an idea of what may happen.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kayvon Thibodeaux offers his Super Bowl LVII prediction ahead of big game

It’s not often that you see current players in the NFL offering in-depth looks at other games taking place in the league, giving detailed breakdowns and analyses. It’s also not often that you see current players in the NFL pick their division rival — a team that beat them in the playoffs — to win the Super Bowl, usually with a good amount of spite weighing on the prediction. Obviously, personalities like Kayvon Thibodeaux don’t come around often. The former Oregon Ducks’ great and current New York Giants’ defender got a jump start on his media career this week, offering up his...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Fans keep hammering 1 stupid Super Bowl prop bet

Many fans like to spice up the action when watching the Super Bowl by participating in a Super Bowl squares game or by wagering on many propositions. For some fans, it makes the game a whole lot more interesting to see if they can guess who will be the first to score a touchdown or... The post Fans keep hammering 1 stupid Super Bowl prop bet appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Sources: Kingsbury meeting with Texans for OC job

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is meeting with the Houston Texans regarding their offensive coordinator position, sources told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. It was previously reported that Kingsbury was not interested in coaching in 2023. The Cardinals fired Kingsbury earlier this offseason after a disappointing 4-13 campaign....
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Charles Barkley Reveals Significant Super Bowl Bet

NBA analyst Charles Barkley is just as excited as the rest of us for Super Bowl LVII, though unlike most of us, he's in a position to put a ton of money down on the game in bets. Speaking to Ernie Johnson during the NBA on TNT, Barkley was asked what his plans were for the Super Bowl. Barkley ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Ringer

The Ringer’s Super Bowl Predictions

The Ringer’s NFL writers have made their Super Bowl picks. Who will be right come Sunday night?. I think Patrick Mahomes is the best player in football, so obviously he’s the best player in this game. But I don’t think even he can erase the gap in these rosters—particularly if he’s hobbled. The Chiefs are the second-best team in football this year, but the Eagles have elite offensive and defensive lines, and that will be what makes the difference Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
theScore

Report: Kafka, Martindale among 3 candidates out of Colts' HC search

The Indianapolis Colts are getting closer to hiring their new head coach. New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is out of the running for the Colts job, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The team has also told Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan they have been eliminated from the search, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

