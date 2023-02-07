Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
Breaking: Andy Reid Announces His Decision On Retirement
Andy Reid isn't leaving Kansas City anytime soon. In fact, he's hungry for more. Moments after winning Super Bowl LVII, Reid announced he will return for the 2023 season as long as the Chiefs have him back. Something tells us Kansas City will bring back one of the best coaches to ever ...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Super Bowl LVII Score Predictions: Eagles vs Chiefs
The All Panthers staff on SI makes their picks for this year's Super Bowl.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Chiefs reveal massive injury report news
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Super Bowl 57, and a significant update was given by the Chiefs on Friday regarding a number of players that were previously listed as questionable for the game. The Chiefs revealed on Friday that there are currently no injury Read more... The post Chiefs reveal massive injury report news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
We predicted the Super Bowl 57 winners with 100 Madden 23 simulations
Super Bowl 57 is rushing up fast, and that means it’s time to predict a winner. EA Sports already did their annual prediction run, but we’ve got another trick up our sleeves. Madden 23 has a useful simulator that allows you to simulate 100 games between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles with their proper quarterbacks and dozens of many possibilities for how the game might play out. Some were close, while others were complete blowouts, but from the mass of data, you can piece together an idea of what may happen.
theScore
Hurts breaks McNair's record for most rushing yards by QB in a Super Bowl
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts set a new single-game record for rushing yards in a Super Bowl by a quarterback with 70 yards in Sunday's 38-35 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. Hurts passed Steve McNair's mark of 64 rushing yards after picking up two yards on a quarterback sneak...
Yardbarker
Report: Philadelphia Eagles Make 3 Major Roster Moves Before Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles added a few players for Sunday. The Philadelphia Eagles made a few roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles listed wide receiver Britain Covey as questionable for the contest Sunday. Covey is used by the Eagles more...
Football World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Super Bowl Bet
NBA legend Charles Barkley will have a lot of money on the line when the Chiefs and Eagles square off this Sunday in the Super Bowl. During a recent conversation with Ernie Johnson, Barkley revealed that he'll put roughly $100,000 on the Eagles. "Probably a hundred thousand." Barkley ...
Kayvon Thibodeaux offers his Super Bowl LVII prediction ahead of big game
It’s not often that you see current players in the NFL offering in-depth looks at other games taking place in the league, giving detailed breakdowns and analyses. It’s also not often that you see current players in the NFL pick their division rival — a team that beat them in the playoffs — to win the Super Bowl, usually with a good amount of spite weighing on the prediction. Obviously, personalities like Kayvon Thibodeaux don’t come around often. The former Oregon Ducks’ great and current New York Giants’ defender got a jump start on his media career this week, offering up his...
Look: Chris Berman Reveals Prediction For Super Bowl LVII
The big game is nearly upon us, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles set to square off Sunday with the Lombardi Trophy on the line. Longtime ESPN anchor Chris Berman is among those who have shared a prediction for Super Bowl LVII. Berman, who has dubbed this matchup "The Roaster in ...
Fans keep hammering 1 stupid Super Bowl prop bet
Many fans like to spice up the action when watching the Super Bowl by participating in a Super Bowl squares game or by wagering on many propositions. For some fans, it makes the game a whole lot more interesting to see if they can guess who will be the first to score a touchdown or... The post Fans keep hammering 1 stupid Super Bowl prop bet appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
theScore
Sources: Kingsbury meeting with Texans for OC job
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is meeting with the Houston Texans regarding their offensive coordinator position, sources told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. It was previously reported that Kingsbury was not interested in coaching in 2023. The Cardinals fired Kingsbury earlier this offseason after a disappointing 4-13 campaign....
Look: Skip Bayless Reveals His Score Prediction For Super Bowl
With the Super Bowl set for Sunday, fans and analysts from around the world are giving their predictions. Fox Sports' Skip Bayless is no different. On Friday's episode of FS1's UNDISPUTED, Bayless predicted a Philadelphia Eagles victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Bayless' reason for the ...
Eagles List Just One Player On Final Super Bowl Injury Report
When the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off Sunday in Super Bowl LVII, both teams should be relatively healthy. Minutes after the Chiefs released a clean injury report on Friday afternoon, the Eagles unveiled their injury report for the big game. Only one player, reserve wide ...
Charles Barkley Reveals Significant Super Bowl Bet
NBA analyst Charles Barkley is just as excited as the rest of us for Super Bowl LVII, though unlike most of us, he's in a position to put a ton of money down on the game in bets. Speaking to Ernie Johnson during the NBA on TNT, Barkley was asked what his plans were for the Super Bowl. Barkley ...
The Ringer
The Ringer’s Super Bowl Predictions
The Ringer’s NFL writers have made their Super Bowl picks. Who will be right come Sunday night?. I think Patrick Mahomes is the best player in football, so obviously he’s the best player in this game. But I don’t think even he can erase the gap in these rosters—particularly if he’s hobbled. The Chiefs are the second-best team in football this year, but the Eagles have elite offensive and defensive lines, and that will be what makes the difference Sunday.
theScore
Report: Kafka, Martindale among 3 candidates out of Colts' HC search
The Indianapolis Colts are getting closer to hiring their new head coach. New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is out of the running for the Colts job, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The team has also told Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan they have been eliminated from the search, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reports.
From the Coin Toss to Safety Odds: Our Five Favorite Super Bowl LVII Prop Bets
It's the Super Bowl, so it's time to get every piece of action we can on the game. You want to hop in every pool you can to get some Super Bowl squares, bet on a team to beat the spread, maybe an over/under point total, and, of course, a whole host of prop bets.
