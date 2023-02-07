Jessie Bates’ seemingly unavoidable departure from Cincinnati, and where the Bengals go from here

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
The Ambiguous Ceiling Of Elly De La CruzIBWAACincinnati, OH
Heartwarming Connection Between Barber and Child with Down Syndrome Captured on VideoSara IrshadCincinnati, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
NFL Superstar Announces RetirementOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Related
Cincinnati Bengals win Celebration of the Year at NFL Honors
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals are getting honored for more than just their big plays. After celebrating various touchdowns and turnovers with creative and even provocative celebrations, the Bengals were officially honored by the NFL for having the best touchdown celebration in the entire league during the 2022 season.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Yardbarker
Bengals Coordinator Eliminated From Head Coaching Search, Expected to Return Next Season
Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is expected to return to the team for the 2023-24 season. Callahan was in the running for the Colts head coaching job, but was eliminated from contention according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. That means he'll return for a fifth season in Cincinnati. Callahan has...
Yardbarker
Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett Pales In Comparison To Bengals Joe Burrow According To NFL Network Reporter
The Pittsburgh Steelers have rarely selected quarterbacks in the first round of the NFL draft during the Super Bowl era. The black and gold have only picked four of them over the last 52 years and the previous three featured two Hall of Famers who won Lombardi Trophies, Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger.
Kelly Clarkson at NFL Honors: I thought Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow was a rapper on TikTok
During her monologue at the 12th annual NFL Honors, host Kelly Clarkson joked that she thought Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was a TikTok rapper, presumably based on the way he dresses. When she made the joke, a photo of Burrow wearing Sorry in Advance's pink bear shirt with a pink denim jacket...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Look: Ohio State Star Has 4-Word Response To Disturbing Georgia Memorabilia Item
The Ohio State Buckeyes lost Marvin Harrison Jr. during this past Peach Bowl, as the wide receiver suffered a concussion in the third quarter and did not return. Harrison took a big hit from Javon Bullard of the Georgia Bulldogs, in a play that some fans thought qualified as targeting. ...
Bass: Bengals title worth ‘prison, ‘kidney,’ ‘last drink,’ ‘my soul’
Imagine what you would do for a Bengals Super Bowl championship. “I’ll donate blood to hoxworth,” @tjstubenrauch tweeted to me, “and I hate needles.”. “Overcoming your hatred of needles to donate blood sounds like a great way of paying it forward,” I replied. “We agree!” @HoxworthUC...
atozsports.com
One unfortunate draft trend the Bengals must fix in 2023
The Cincinnati Bengals’ efficiency in the draft has been a major contributing factor to the team’s meteoric rise into a perennial Super Bowl contender. That being said, the Bengals have one definitive weakness that must be fixed in the 2023 NFL Draft. Players like Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase,...
NFL world reacts to huge Titans news
The Tennessee Titans promoted pass-game coordinator Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator on Tuesday. Kelly’s promotion comes in response to head coach Mike Vrabel letting former offensive coordinator Todd Downing go earlier in the offseason. “Titans elevate Tim Kelly to Offensive Coordinator while making several new additions and changes,” the team announced on Tuesday in a Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Titans news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Joe Burrow's 5th-year option cap hit revealed by NFL
The Cincinnati Bengals have eyes on an extension for quarterback Joe Burrow. But a bit of housekeeping first. Wednesday, the NFL announced the fifth-year option numbers for first-round picks from the 2020 NFL draft. Burrow’s checks in at $29,504,000 because he’s made one Pro Bowl. For the Bengals,...
Yardbarker
Steelers Lose Offensive Weapon To Arch Rival, But Grab 2022 Top 3 Pick In ESPN's Draft Re-Do
For the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 2022 NFL Draft was a pivotal one. With it being the final draft for former General Manager Kevin Colbert, the team had a plethora of critical holes to fill amidst a sea of question marks on the depth chart. Head Coach Mike Tomlin was about to venture into his first season without a franchise veteran quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger for the first time of his career. Not to mention, Stephon Tuitt was considering early retirement at the time of the draft, thus presenting another potential hole along the defensive front. The Steelers had to be swift and effective with their strategy, but in ESPN’s alternate universe, the results could have looked much different than what we saw.
Andy Reid Provides Latest Update On Patrick Mahomes' Ankle
Patrick Mahomes played through a high ankle sprain somewhat seamlessly in each game this postseason, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to one-score wins in both the wild-card round and divisional round. Two weeks after his injury, Mahomes is still battling some limitations, but none that are ...
Salary Cap Expert Releases Proposed Contract Extension For Bengals Star QB Joe Burrow
The 26-year-old is eligible for an extension this offseason
Ja’Marr Chase reveals reaction to AFC Title Game loss
Despite losing the AFC Championship Game, confidence hasn’t dwindled yet from the Cincinnati Bengals. Especially not from team leaders Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow and Chase are no strangers to the moment, of course. They celebrated a National Championship at LSU as part of one of the best teams ever. They’ve then made back-to-back Read more... The post Ja’Marr Chase reveals reaction to AFC Title Game loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DraftKings Ohio promo code: massive Eagles-Chiefs boosts, $200 bonus bets
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest DraftKings Ohio promo code offer is one of the top ways to bet on Super Bowl 57 this weekend....
'The Rattler': 5 things to know about Cincinnati Bengals great Ken Riley
The late Ken Riley, a former Cincinnati Bengals defensive back, was one of three senior nominees who advanced to the final round for consideration into the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame. At the NFL Honors Thursday night he finally made the Hall of Fame. ...
Discussing Browns coaching moves with Garrett Bush, Tyler Johnson, Lance Reisland on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan and Tyler Johnson of The...
Bengals rookie Dax Hill had to embrace the unexpected during first year in the league
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Dax Hill can say with confidence he had an eventful rookie season. The Bengals defensive coaching staff moved the 2022 first-round pick (31st overall) around the secondary during the second half of the year to plug holes in the group when injuries popped up. While his...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
96K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 2