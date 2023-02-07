Read full article on original website
Dylan Roberts: The benefit of public-private partnerships
Our mountain and rural communities thrive when we work together. Lacking the resources of the big city, we must all collaborate to solve our most pressing challenges. We’ve been doing this for a long time, and I am confident that this type of problem solving can help us address one of our biggest current challenges — the high cost of living. In order to ensure that our communities are places where all can live, work and thrive, we must pull together the best of our business community, local and state governments, and nonprofit organizations. As your state senator, I am seeking opportunities to expand support for public-private partnerships.
Health: Kids dental services now available through mobile clinic
One of the most common chronic health problems in children is tooth decay, or cavities. Cavities can cause pain and infections that may lead to problems with eating, speaking, playing and learning. The good news is that cavities can be prevented with good oral health habits and preventative care. Developing these habits early in life will significantly improve oral health into adulthood helping to avoid costly and painful dental issues.
New need-based tuition grants available for Moffat and Routt grads thanks to a Steamboat couple
A new grant program that provides needs-based scholarships to high school graduates in Moffat and Routt counties — regardless of their graduation year — has launched. Applications began on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and will be accepted through May 1. The grants are also applicable to anyone who has lived in either county for five or more years.
Carelli’s removes iconic dollar bills for donation to MCHS music department
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the timeframe for the new restaurant ownership and an in-kind donation. For years, one of the signature aesthetics of Carelli’s Italian Restaurant was the hundreds of dollar bills decorating the walls and ceiling. This week, all the bills were removed — $750 in total — by the new owners in order to make a donation to the Moffat County High School music program.
Yampa Valley Electric Association Craig office closure extended to mid-March
Yampa Valley Electric Association announced on Wednsday, Feb. 8, that the Craig office is going to extend its closure to allow more time to investigate a plumbing issue. Carly Davidson, public relations specialist for YVEA, said that the YVEA and Luminate Broadband office at 3715 U.S. Highway 40 in Craig will be closed until mid-March so that staff and contractors have more time to determine the scope of the issue.
Moffat County hockey keeps battling in Senior Night matchup with Lafayette
The 18-and-under Bulldogs hockey team stayed cool during its final home series Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Moffat County Ice Arena, hosting the league-leading Lafayette Locomotives. Leading into the first game Friday night, the group paid tribute to its five seniors: Garrett Anson, Easton Eckroth, Brant...
Obituary: Jane Kleckler Pickert
Jane Kleckler Pickert passed way January 18, 2023. Jane was born March 2, 1933 in Dundee, NY to Lewis and Una Kleckler. She grew up with many friends and relatives. Jane graduated from Brock Port College as a radiology technician. She then married Walter Pickert and the couple ran a dairy farm in NY for 27 years. They had 5 children; Jimmy, David, Barbara, Brian and Wayne. In 1978 the family moved to Craig, CO and opened the Day Tripper. She is proceeded in death by her parents, husband, son’s; Jimmy, Brian and Wayne; grandson, Daniel. She is survived by her brother, Bill and sister-in-law Joan; daughter, Barbara; granddaughter, Sarah and many friends. Memorial services are pending.
