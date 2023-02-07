Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Trade Deadline Primer, LeBron James set to make history: Wine and Gold Talk Podcast

NEW ORLEANS -- Guess the Cavs didn’t need to make a trade, huh?. Cleveland extended its winning streak to five games with a 118-107 destruction of the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Each victory during this dominant stretch has been by double digits. They lead the league in wins of that margin. It’s their first triumph in New Orleans in more than a decade.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO