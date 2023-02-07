Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Trade Deadline Primer, LeBron James set to make history: Wine and Gold Talk Podcast

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
Looking for Ramen in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Willoughby, OhioIsla ChiuWilloughby, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State faces Cleveland State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Fans storm court during Shaker Heights vs. Cleveland Heights girls basketball game
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — An investigation is underway after an incident broke out towards the end of a Shaker Heights vs. Cleveland Heights girls' high school basketball game. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Shaker...
Report: Browns’ assistant coach leaving Cleveland
The Los Angeles Chargers are hiring former Cleveland Browns defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Jeff Howard.
Lebron James and Nike Join Forces to Give Back to Akron Students with Over $2.4 million in Scholarships
Lebron James, who grew up in Akron, Ohio continues to give back to his local community. Yesterday Lebron broke the all-time NBA scoring record, surpassing the milestone set by Kareem Abdul Jabbar back in 1984- the year James was born. And thanks to the basketball legend's skills and the generosity of Nike founder, Phil Knight the students of Akron will also benefit.
Kelly Clarkson joked about Cleveland Browns at NFL Honors, but some fans weren’t laughing
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Who doesn’t love Kelly Clarkson? Some Cleveland Browns fans, apparently. The singer, talk show host and, frankly, American treasure hosted the 2023 NFL Honors awards show in Phoenix on Thursday night. In her opening monologue, it took less than three minutes for the “Since U Been Gone” songstress to take a shot at the Browns.
This Cavs-Hornets Trade Sends Jaden McDaniels To Cleveland
An NBA roster is like a puzzle. All of the pieces need to fit. Some teams have nearly got the entire picture. You can look at their roster and identify that one player type they need in order to be a complete group. If that player is a superstar, we’ve...
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Super Bowl LVII preview: Prop bets and game pick: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Super Bowl is here and it’s a doozy of a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. We couldn’t call ourselves a football podcast if we didn’t do some prop bets for Sunday’s contest in Arizona. Doug Lesmerises and...
WKYC
NFL rushing title renamed after Cleveland Browns Hall of Famer Jim Brown
PHOENIX — During the annual NFL Honors, the league announced that the rushing title award was being renamed in honor of Cleveland Browns' legendary running back Jim Brown. The Jim Brown Award will be presented each year to the NFL player with the most rushing yards each season. Brown,...
Assessing the Browns’ roster; Cavs NBA trade deadline reaction: Quincy Carrier, Sam Amico on Thursday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. YouTube personality Quincy Carrier joins to discuss which players will stay...
Cavs dominate Pelicans, 118-107, extend winning streak to five games
NEW ORLEANS -- Guess the Cavs didn’t need to make a trade, huh?. Cleveland extended its winning streak to five games with a 118-107 destruction of the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Each victory during this dominant stretch has been by double digits. They lead the league in wins of that margin. It’s their first triumph in New Orleans in more than a decade.
José Ramírez and Emmanuel Clase not on WBC rosters; Will Benson traded to Reds (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The biggest surprise for Guardians fans when World Baseball Classic rosters were announced Thursday for each of the 20 participating teams was the absence of All-Stars José Ramírez and Emmanuel Clase from the Dominican Republic squad. On Friday’s podcast, Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga...
Why always aggressive Cavs ‘sat out’ the NBA trade deadline this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman stepped out of his office inside Cleveland Clinic Courts with a phone attached to his ear -- a familiar February sight. Call it a last-second effort for the guy affectionately known as “Trader Koby”...
Are Cavs are following the same game plan as the Guardians? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When it comes to the Cavaliers and the trade deadline, doing nothing is OK. No, it’s better than that. It’s smart. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Discussing Browns coaching moves with Garrett Bush, Tyler Johnson, Lance Reisland on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan and Tyler Johnson of The...
DraftKings Ohio promo code: massive Eagles-Chiefs boosts, $200 bonus bets
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The latest DraftKings Ohio promo code offer is one of the top ways to bet on Super Bowl 57 this weekend....
Will catcher Bo Naylor make Guardians’ roster out of spring training? Hey, Hoynsie
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here. You can also subscribe to Subtext here or text Hoynsie at 216-208-4346 for a two-week free trial. Hey, Hoynsie: If Bo Naylor has an excellent spring, will he break...
Joe Thomas makes the Hall of Fame: A tribute to the Browns legend (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Browns left tackle Joe Thomas is going to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It became official at the NFL Honors show on Thursday night as Thomas made the Hall of Fame on his first ballot. Today’s podcast is all about Joe and his legendary career....
Brooklyn Nets flipping newly acquired Jae Crowder to Milwaukee Bucks: Report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Brooklyn Nets’ fire sale continues. After acquiring disgruntled forward Jae Crowder from Phoenix as part of the early Thursday Kevin Durant megadeal that sent ripples through the NBA, the Nets are reportedly flipping Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks for five second-round picks in a trade that may get expanded to include a third team.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
96K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0