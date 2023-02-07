Read full article on original website
Man shot, hurt in afternoon Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a man is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot Friday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. in the 2200 block of Horton Ave. SE. Details are scarce at this point. The investigation into the shooting remains under investigation. This...
Man hurt in Grand Rapids shooting near Garfield Park
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is hurt following a shooting near Garfield Park Friday afternoon. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says he was shot near Horton Avenue and Melville Street. https://goo.gl/maps/mgULyqL3y6mA3cC6A. We’re told the victim is expected to survive. The shooting remains under investigation. Follow FOX...
GRPD: One dead following shooting
Grand Rapids Police say one man is dead after a shooting in Grand Rapids Friday night. A man is in custody after a witness stopped him while he was trying to run away
30-year-old man shot and killed, 2 injured in Wyoming
At least one person was shot at an apartment building in Wyoming, police say.
Kalamazoo teen hospitalized for gunshot wound
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a 17-year-old was hospitalized after suffering a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.
Jury finds man guilty of July 2022 shooting
A man who shot another man several times in July 2022 has been found guilty by a jury.
Battle Creek man arrested, charged with offering money for murder
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek man has been charged for allegedly offering money in exchange for having another person killed. City officials say 31-year-old Jonothon Allen messaged someone on social media stating he would pay them to murder a specific individual. Police were alerted to the messages...
‘Hopefully I don’t die’: Kent City man shaken after suspect shot at his home
The Kent County Sheriff's Office said the 28-year-old suspect will be arraigned on Monday, Feb. 13.
65-year-old man hit, killed by car while crossing Kalamazoo road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 65-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Kalamazoo Friday evening. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the crash happened before 7 p.m. We’re told the Kalamazoo resident was trying to cross the road when he was hit. An exact...
Missing mother’s clothes found near her burned truck, blood evidence inside vehicle: Sheriff
Authorities are now investigating the disappearance of Michigan mother Heather Mae Kelley as a homicide after officers found her truck burned out with blood evidence inside the vehicle, Kalamazoo Sheriff Richard Fuller announced in a press conference Wednesday. Local officials previously said that Kelley, 35, was last seen on Dec....
Boyfriend’s tether off for hours when mom of 8 vanished
If detectives in Kalamazoo County are building a case against Heather Kelley's boyfriend in her homicide, they may need to act quickly.
2 in custody in connection to overnight drive-by shooting in Kent City
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are in custody in connection to a Kent City drive-by shooting and a pursuit. The Sheriff's Office says a report of a drive-by shooting in the 300 block of Main Street NW came in just before midnight on Thursday. Deputies say the driver got out of the vehicle and fired several rounds at a home whose owner was near the front door. No one was injured, but a nearby home was hit by gunfire.
'I'm free': Convicted felon rewriting story after 20 years incarcerated
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jermar Sterling carries a laminated copy of a Grand Rapids Press article about his crime with him everywhere he goes. A convicted felon, Feb. 10 2023, Jermar is done paying his debt to society. It took 20 years to get to this point, the same...
Prosecutor decides no charges will be issued in fatal shooting of Kalamazoo man
KALAMAZOO, MI – No charges will be issued in the September 2021 fatal shooting of Patrick Harbor. The Kalamazoo County prosecutor finalized his decision this week, months after his office began reviewing the case. The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the Kalamazoo Public Safety investigation into Harbor’s Sept. 12,...
Sister on killed man: He was 'pillar of our family'
Grand Rapids police on Wednesday released images of a person of interest in the October death of a man outside a shuttered church on the city’s West Side. (Feb. 8, 2023) Sister on killed man: He was ‘pillar of our family’. Grand Rapids police on Wednesday released images...
Spring Lake woman charged in embezzlement investigation at Grand Haven hospital
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A suspect is in custody amid an embezzlement investigation at a Grand Haven hospital. The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS) says the investigation began in December 2022 after financial inconsistencies were detected at Trinity Health Grand Haven. We’re told the embezzled amount is...
Woman killed, man in serious condition after two separate crashes
WYOMING, Mich. — A woman died and a man was hospitalized after two separate crashes in Wyoming Thursday morning. The first crash happened at 6:52 a.m. near 28th Street and Division Avenue when a semi-truck turning onto westbound 28th Street hit a 55-year-old Wyoming man as he was crossing the intersection, according to Wyoming Department of Public Safety.
Conklin girl’s killer may get shot at freedom after 45 years
On a summer morning in 1978, Tammi Lea Pearo hopped on her bike and took off for the corner store in the nearby town of Conklin. She never came back.
West Michigan woman who ran home child care regularly locked kids in tents: officials
A West Michigan woman had her home child care license suspended by the state after officials say she admitted to locking children in tents “to ensure their safety.”
Two 16-year-olds charged as adults in Grand Rapids armed carjacking
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Two 16-year-old boys are facing adult charges for a high-profile carjacking that involved a crash with a Grand Rapids police cruiser. Decorion Dewayne Whitehead and Micah Atkins both were waived into the adult system after being arrested following the Jan. 12 carjacking on the city’s west side.
