ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

What Is Taxable Income? Definition & Examples

By Brian O'Connell
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tW3J6_0kffeUeF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HiT9Q_0kffeUeF00
Both earned and unearned income are taxable.

Alexander Grey via Unsplash; Canva

What Is Taxable Income?

An individual's taxable income is the amount of money they've received over the course of a particular tax year in both earned income and unearned income. This number determines their tax liability.

What Is Earned Income?

Earned taxable income is any income you receive for work and for other services provided. Any wages, tips, and fees you receive are deemed by the Internal Revenue Service as earned income.

What Is Unearned Income?

Unearned income is money you get without actually directly working for it. The term actually covers a great deal of ground and includes the following categories:

  • Unemployment benefits and other federal and state financial benefits
  • Canceled debts
  • Lottery winnings
  • Profits earned by assets sold (like a car or an asset sold for a profit on eBay or any online sales site)
  • Alimony payments and child support
  • Social Security and Medicare benefits paid by your employer
  • Severance pay
  • Rental income from personal property
  • Capital gains and losses when investing
  • Stock dividends
  • Bonuses and rewards (like trips paid for by your employer)

What Is Nontaxable Income?

While taxable income covers the amount of money, in gross income terms, owed to the government, the IRS does consider some forms of income to be nontaxable.

It's worth noting, though, that most forms of non-taxable income, while not taxable, still need to be listed on your income tax return.

Here are some examples of non-taxable income:

  • Cash gifts and inheritances
  • Cash rebates from retailers and businesses
  • Welfare income
  • Damages from a physical injury, illness, or disability
  • Child support payments
  • Hotel and restaurant (like meals) services incurred when on the job

There's yet another category of income that may or may not be considered taxable by the IRS (for example, the income may be granted as an exclusion by the IRS). It's a good idea to talk with a professional accountant to see if any of the following potential sources of income are tax-exempt:

  • Cost of living adjustments (like under Social Security)
  • Noncash income
  • Collegiate scholarships
  • Life insurance
  • State and local tax refunds or credits

Deductions and Taxable Income

Uncle Sam provides a substantial break on taxable income in the form of the standard deduction on U.S. individual and spousal tax forms. It offers more tax breaks in the form of itemized deductions, which require you to record all expenses incurred that you wish to use on your tax returns.

Standard Deduction

Basically, taxpayers can claim either the standard deduction when filing taxes, or they can itemize their individual qualifying deductions. The standard deduction cuts your taxable income by a specific amount. Itemized deductions are composed of individual deductions based on potential eligible expenses. It's up to the taxpayer to decide which deduction to claim, so it's important to know which deduction lowers your tax burden most.

In general, the standard deduction is preferable if you don't have a long list of itemized deductions. It keeps you from recording expenses, hanging on to receipts, and keeping a ledger of itemized expenses.

Itemized Deductions

Another way to slash your taxable income is by using itemized deductions.

All itemized deductions for individual and married taxpayers should be included on IRS Tax Form 1040 , in Schedule A. Itemized tax deductions are not allowed on IRS Tax Form 1040A or 1040EZ—only the standard deduction can be taken on those forms.

Itemized deductions cover a wide array of expenses incurred over the course of a year that would otherwise be deemed taxable by the IRS. Typical itemized deductions include:

  • Mortgage interest
  • Healthcare expenses
  • Property taxes
  • Charitable expenses
  • Investment interest expense
  • Tax preparation fees
  • State and local taxes

If your list of itemized deductions adds up to more in tax savings than your standard deduction, then itemizing is the way to go. Just be sure to save receipts and record your expenses on a regular basis, and store them safely in the event the IRS asks about an itemized deduction.

The formula for figuring out your estimated itemized deductions is easy—list your expenses and count them up. Then, subtract your total deductions from your taxable income to calculate your itemized deductions.

How to Calculate Taxable Income

There's no hard and fast formula for calculating taxable income, as your total taxable income depends on your tax deductions, filing status, and the standard deduction. Just know that your goal is to take the maximum amount of deductions possible to lower your tax bill.

Once you have your calculator in place, take these steps to calculate your taxable income:

  • Figure out your total taxable income for the year, including both earned and unearned income
  • Calculate your adjusted gross income . Your adjusted gross income is your gross annual income, with any adjustments (or above-the-line tax deductions ) subtracted
  • Subtract any standard or itemized tax deductions from your adjusted gross income
  • Subtract any tax exemptions you are entitled to, like a dependent exemption
  • Once you've subtracted any tax form adjustments, deductions, and exemptions from your gross income, you've arrived at your taxable income figure

Comments / 1

Related
CNET

I Receive Social Security Benefits. Do I Need to File a Tax Return?

This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. Tax season officially began on Jan. 23. For the nearly 66 million Americans who receive Social Security benefits, the question of whether to file a tax return might be on their minds as the filing season commences. Whether it's necessary for them to do so, however, depends on a few factors.
GOBankingRates

7 Things You Won’t Pay Taxes on in 2023

April 18 is Tax Day, but the IRS has been accepting returns since Jan. 23. In short, it's tax season, which is one of the most stressful and confusing times of the year for millions of Americans....
seniorresource.com

How Much Do You Have to Make to File Taxes?

What are the IRS income tax filing requirements for retirees this tax season? My income dropped way down when I retired in 2022, so I’m wondering if I need to even file a tax return this year. Recently Retired. Dear Recently,. Whether or not you are required to file...
msn.com

Taxes: Here are the federal tax brackets for 2023 vs. 2022

The income thresholds for the seven federal tax brackets increased by a bigger-than-normal amount for the 2023 tax year to reflect runaway inflation seen last year. “They are just the usual changes due to inflation," Jon Whiten, from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy told Yahoo Finance. "More dramatic this year since inflation was also dramatic.”
CNET

IRS Says Taxpayers in These States Should Wait to File Taxes This Year

This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. When it comes to filing your income taxes, sooner is better than later -- usually. This year, however, Americans who received state stimulus checks or tax rebates in 2022 are advised to wait to see whether that money is taxable by the feds.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
msn.com

Here's What Happens if You Deposit More Than $10,000 in Cash Into Your Bank Account

Depositing cash in your bank account is a normal activity for many people. Whether you make cash tips at your job or receive birthday money from your grandma, putting your cash in a bank account is a great way to keep it safe. However, your bank will report your activity to the IRS if you make a large cash deposit over a certain dollar amount.
msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
CNET

Nearly 90% of Americans Take This Tax Deduction. Should You?

This story is part of Taxes 2023, CNET's coverage of the best tax software, tax tips and everything else you need to file your return and track your refund. Taking the standard deduction on your taxes is quick and easy. It may also lead to a smaller refund. Deductions are...
msn.com

Here’s Your New Standard Deduction and Tax Rate for 2023

The federal government regularly adjusts everything from Social Security benefits to retirement account limits to account for inflation. The same goes for some key aspects of federal income taxes, including the standard deduction and tax brackets, which are the income ranges that determine your tax rate. And 2023 will be no exception: The IRS recently announced that every standard deduction and individual income tax bracket will increase — and by more than usual, due to inflation running near a 40-year high lately.
MarketRealist

Child Tax Credits Have Changed in 2023 — Here's What to Expect

In 2021, parents got a boost on their tax returns due to a temporary increase in the Child Tax Credit (CTC) and the Child and Dependent Care Credit, thanks to President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Article continues below advertisement. But if you think you’ll get the extra credit...
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
162K+
Followers
92K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy