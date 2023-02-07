ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kailua-kona, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

High Surf Warning for East facing shorelines; Wet weather for Maui and Hawaii Islands;

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trades will still be strong and gusty this weekend but will weaken slightly for Oahu and Kauai just below advisory levels. The wind advisory has been extended for Maui County and Hawaii island thru tonight where sustained winds up to 30 mph and gusts to 50 mph are possible. A more typical trade wind shower pattern will settle in from Monday forward.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: Māla

On Saturday, Big Island Now will feature a new guest column called “Gardening in Hawaiʻi with Tom Timmons.” He is a certified Master Gardener who will bring his knowledge and wit to all things related to plants. So for Feb. 10, the “Hawaiian Word of the Day”...
HAWAII STATE
matadornetwork.com

12 Dreamy Airbnbs in Hawaii That Are Right on the Beach

You don’t plan a trip to Hawaii for the state’s juicy pineapples or the beautiful flowers leis. You plan a trip to Hawaii to enjoy the archipelago’s sunshine and gorgeous beaches. Therefore, the best way to make the most of your vacation is not to book a hotel with a pool, but to find a Hawaii Airbnb on the beach so you can sink your toes in the hot sand and go for a salty swim whenever the fancy takes you.
HAWAII STATE
northshorenews.com

The People of Old

Much of what is known about ancient Hawaiian culture and the people of old is due to Samuel Kamakau. In 1815, Samuel Manaiakalani Kamakau was born in Mokulēia and became one of Hawai‘i’s greatest historians. He also served his community as a jurist and legislator. In ancient...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Weather Feb. 11, 2023

Viruses could put Hawaii state flower’s future at risk, scientists say. University of Hawaii researchers have discovered two new viruses that could threaten Hawaii’s state flower, the hibiscus. Filming of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday. Updated: 6 hours ago.
HONOLULU, HI
travelmag.com

The Most Expensive Luxury Hotels in Hawaii

Waikiki Beach is home to the most expensive hotel in Hawaii, according to a new survey by TravelMag.com. The survey compared rates at all luxury hotels in Hawaii based on the minimum price a couple will have to spend for an overnight stay during the period February 1 to March 31, 2023. Other than around Christmas and New Year, hotel rates in Hawaii tend to be at their highest during these two months.
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Sea Life Park Facelift Moves Ahead

The Honolulu City Council is moving toward approval of a major facelift and refurbishment of a popular marine life entertainment center on a spectacular land parcel on eastern Oahu. The city’s zoning committee gave a green light to a resolution granting a special management area permit that will allow redevelopment...
HONOLULU, HI
redwoodbark.org

Living off the grid: Marin couple moves to Maui

“It’s hard to live on the planet right now and not be concerned about the state of the world, the climate, the overuse of fossil fuels, plastics and the devastation that humans have created. I feel like we’re doing our tiny little part,” Vanett said. Couple Lauren...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KITV.com

Locals react to possible mandatory helmet measure in Hawaii

HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) -- HB 1111 relates to protective devices for motorcycles, scooters and mopeds. KITV4 got reaction on this measure from the University of Hawaii where many students ride to school on mopeds or scooters. In 2021, Hawaii's state data, shows a total of 33 motorcyclist, motor scooter, and moped...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Program with kamaʻāina special offers returns throughout Hawaiian Islands

The Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau announced the return of its program geared exclusively toward kamaʻāina, offering Hawai‘i residents new specials on accommodations, activities, attractions, shopping, dining and more throughout the Hawaiian Islands. The Kamaʻāina Special Offers Program includes new offers from members of the Hawai‘i...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Bill to tax gambling travel from Hawaii passes committee

Amid child care shortage, Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes doors. An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car...
HAWAII STATE

