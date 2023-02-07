Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
High Surf Warning for East facing shorelines; Wet weather for Maui and Hawaii Islands;
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trades will still be strong and gusty this weekend but will weaken slightly for Oahu and Kauai just below advisory levels. The wind advisory has been extended for Maui County and Hawaii island thru tonight where sustained winds up to 30 mph and gusts to 50 mph are possible. A more typical trade wind shower pattern will settle in from Monday forward.
mauinow.com
Khiara Henry tip proves it’s not her; family of missing Maui visitor ‘hasn’t been the same’
A recent tip about someone on the Big Island who looks like Khiara Lavinia Henry, a young visitor who went missing more than three years ago on Maui, proved that it is not her — and the Henry family is renewing calls for public help. “Please continue to keep...
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Māla
On Saturday, Big Island Now will feature a new guest column called “Gardening in Hawaiʻi with Tom Timmons.” He is a certified Master Gardener who will bring his knowledge and wit to all things related to plants. So for Feb. 10, the “Hawaiian Word of the Day”...
matadornetwork.com
12 Dreamy Airbnbs in Hawaii That Are Right on the Beach
You don’t plan a trip to Hawaii for the state’s juicy pineapples or the beautiful flowers leis. You plan a trip to Hawaii to enjoy the archipelago’s sunshine and gorgeous beaches. Therefore, the best way to make the most of your vacation is not to book a hotel with a pool, but to find a Hawaii Airbnb on the beach so you can sink your toes in the hot sand and go for a salty swim whenever the fancy takes you.
northshorenews.com
The People of Old
Much of what is known about ancient Hawaiian culture and the people of old is due to Samuel Kamakau. In 1815, Samuel Manaiakalani Kamakau was born in Mokulēia and became one of Hawai‘i’s greatest historians. He also served his community as a jurist and legislator. In ancient...
hawaiinewsnow.com
First Alert Weather Feb. 11, 2023
Viruses could put Hawaii state flower’s future at risk, scientists say. University of Hawaii researchers have discovered two new viruses that could threaten Hawaii’s state flower, the hibiscus. Filming of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday. Updated: 6 hours ago.
travelmag.com
The Most Expensive Luxury Hotels in Hawaii
Waikiki Beach is home to the most expensive hotel in Hawaii, according to a new survey by TravelMag.com. The survey compared rates at all luxury hotels in Hawaii based on the minimum price a couple will have to spend for an overnight stay during the period February 1 to March 31, 2023. Other than around Christmas and New Year, hotel rates in Hawaii tend to be at their highest during these two months.
Why This Island Has the Most Shark Attacks in Hawaii
You’re much more likely to suffer a sunburn in Hawaii than in a shark attack. But, while rare, shark attacks still happen. According to recent data, Hawaii has seven to eight fatal shark attacks yearly. However, out of the eight major islands that make up Hawaii, Maui has the...
Sea Life Park Facelift Moves Ahead
The Honolulu City Council is moving toward approval of a major facelift and refurbishment of a popular marine life entertainment center on a spectacular land parcel on eastern Oahu. The city’s zoning committee gave a green light to a resolution granting a special management area permit that will allow redevelopment...
redwoodbark.org
Living off the grid: Marin couple moves to Maui
“It’s hard to live on the planet right now and not be concerned about the state of the world, the climate, the overuse of fossil fuels, plastics and the devastation that humans have created. I feel like we’re doing our tiny little part,” Vanett said. Couple Lauren...
bigislandnow.com
Two Big Island resorts among top 15 in country by U.S. News & World Report
In the “Best Hotels in the USA” list by the U.S. News & World Report, two Big island resorts made the top 15. The Four Seasons Resort Hualalai was ranked No. 6 and Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection in Puakō came in at No. 15. The Four...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i County Council pays tribute to fallen Maui firefighter with Big Island connection
The Hawai‘i County Council on Wednesday paid its respects to a fallen Maui firefighter who was a 2016 graduate and star athlete at Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i in Kea‘au. Before the meeting began, the Council offered its condolences and observed a moment of silence in honor of Tre Evans-Dumaran.
KITV.com
Some leeward Oahu residents asked to conserve water due to power issues
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Oahu water officials are asking residents in the Waianae and Nanakuli areas to conserve water after water facilities in the area suffered power issues due to high winds. The conservation request was made after a few Board of Water Supply facilities were affected by power issues...
More damage, closures while islands are hit with strong wind
The City said that the high wind warning extended for most of Oahu will now last until 6 p.m. on Friday
hawaiinewsnow.com
Filming of ‘Magnum P.I.’ to shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Filming of “Magnum P.I” will shut down Downtown Honolulu thoroughfare for hours on Sunday. Bishop street will be closed from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Drivers will be detoured to South King Street. Those on Merchant and Queen Streets heading toward Diamond Head will be...
KITV.com
Locals react to possible mandatory helmet measure in Hawaii
HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) -- HB 1111 relates to protective devices for motorcycles, scooters and mopeds. KITV4 got reaction on this measure from the University of Hawaii where many students ride to school on mopeds or scooters. In 2021, Hawaii's state data, shows a total of 33 motorcyclist, motor scooter, and moped...
bigislandnow.com
Program with kamaʻāina special offers returns throughout Hawaiian Islands
The Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau announced the return of its program geared exclusively toward kamaʻāina, offering Hawai‘i residents new specials on accommodations, activities, attractions, shopping, dining and more throughout the Hawaiian Islands. The Kamaʻāina Special Offers Program includes new offers from members of the Hawai‘i...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Bill to tax gambling travel from Hawaii passes committee
Amid child care shortage, Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes doors. An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car...
hawaiinewsnow.com
High wind warning extended for Oahu, Hawaii Island as powerful winds batter state
Excitement is brewing as the Eagles and Chiefs are set to take the field on Super Bowl Sunday. Ex-rugby player Lindani Myeni fatally shot by HPD had severe CTE, autopsy reveals. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. An autopsy revealed Lindani Myerni -- the man shot and killed by Honolulu police...
