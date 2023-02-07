ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

glensidelocal.com

Daniel Garvin of Philadelphia arrested for burglary in Abington

The Abington Township Police Department announced the arrest of Daniel Garvin of the 1200 block of Faunce Street in Philadelphia for an attempted residential burglary in the 1800 block of Foothill Drive, Huntingdon Valley on January 17. From the press release:. On January 17, 2023 at 1258 hours, Abington Police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Students protest Adriana Kuch’s suicide on day of her wake, rip district’s ‘failure’ to stop bullying

Dozens of outraged New Jersey high school students took to the streets Friday to protest the tragic death of 14-year-old Adriana Kuch — a suicide triggered by bullying at school — and the district’s alleged failure to act. Chanting “Justice for Adriana,” the youngsters gathered outside a fence at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township to demand administrators do more to end repeated acts of students’ cruelty on campus. The fiery demonstration came the same day Adriana’s family paid tearful respects at a private wake for the teen. At the protest, students  waved signs reading “Voice for the voiceless” and “We have rights” — two...
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Pizzeria Named One of the 50 Best in America

Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Pennsylvania, we have plenty of great spots to choose from when it comes to getting that cheesy, saucy fix. Now, one popular Pennsylvania pizza spot has been named one of the best in America. The list comes from USA Today, who opens their story by raving about the pizza in New York City. “New York remains the nation’s pizza capital, based on a new ranking of the top 50 U.S. pizzerias by Italian experts,” USA Today states. “The Big Apple is home to nine of the top 50 pizzerias in the country, according to 50 Top Pizza, a pizza evaluation site in Paestum, Italy, not far from Naples.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner called to Ontelaunee crash

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Ontelaunee Township Thursday morning. Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Ontelaunee Drive near Kindt Corner Road around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the vehicle had left the roadway and struck several trees.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Haywood calls for action from PIAA in Cheltenham-Upper Moreland incident of racial slur found in high school locker room

CHELTENHAM — In the aftermath of a racial slur found in an Upper Moreland High School locker room, state Sen. Art Haywood, D-4th Dist., has renewed calls for disciplinary action from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association. The incident involves a Dec. 20, 2022 basketball game between Cheltenham and Upper...
CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA
sauconsource.com

Springfield Police Want to ID Alleged Trespassers

Springfield Township Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying two people who they say trespassed on a property in the 1000 block of State Road around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police shared photos of the men along with photos of...
SPRINGFIELD, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. lawmaker loses Capitol office, sees it as punishment for role as caucus maverick

If you come to the state Capitol looking for the office of state Rep. Tom Mehaffie, you won’t find it. House Republican leadership notified Mehaffie on Friday he had several days to vacate the office space he occupied in the Capitol East Wing for the last six years. By the Wednesday afternoon deadline, his name already had been removed from the nameplate by the door.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store

HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
