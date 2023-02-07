Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Interactive Life-Size Dinosaur Experience Coming to Pennsylvania this MonthTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Prime Time: The dual threat of Deion SandersIBWAADallas, PA
Exploring Philadelphia | Take a Day TripEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Missing Florida Lyft driver who had ties to Philadelphia has died, daughter says
Police in Florida and North Carolina had been searching for Gary Levin for more than a week
glensidelocal.com
Daniel Garvin of Philadelphia arrested for burglary in Abington
The Abington Township Police Department announced the arrest of Daniel Garvin of the 1200 block of Faunce Street in Philadelphia for an attempted residential burglary in the 1800 block of Foothill Drive, Huntingdon Valley on January 17. From the press release:. On January 17, 2023 at 1258 hours, Abington Police...
Two Areas in Bucks County Among Ten Most Beautiful Towns in Pennsylvania to Visit
Outside of its famed cities of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has many picturesque places, with two of them in Bucks County. Lisa Wright wrote about the two towns for The Travel.
abc27.com
Wawa celebrates Eagles, offers free coffee at Pennsylvania stores
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Wawa announced on Thursday that they will be offering customers free coffee of any size on Super Bowl Sunday, in celebration of the Eagles playing in the big game. According to Wawa, customers will be able to redeem a free coffee of any size on Feb....
This Restaurant Serves Pennsylvania's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Students protest Adriana Kuch’s suicide on day of her wake, rip district’s ‘failure’ to stop bullying
Dozens of outraged New Jersey high school students took to the streets Friday to protest the tragic death of 14-year-old Adriana Kuch — a suicide triggered by bullying at school — and the district’s alleged failure to act. Chanting “Justice for Adriana,” the youngsters gathered outside a fence at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township to demand administrators do more to end repeated acts of students’ cruelty on campus. The fiery demonstration came the same day Adriana’s family paid tearful respects at a private wake for the teen. At the protest, students waved signs reading “Voice for the voiceless” and “We have rights” — two...
Nation’s First Training Camp for Black Soldiers in Civil War Was Established in Cheltenham Township
The nation’s first training camp for soldiers of African descent in the Civil War, Camp William Penn, was established in 1863 at the La Mott area of Cheltenham Township. Joseph P. Blake looked back at this local milestone for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Popular Chick-fil-A Location in Bensalem Approved for a Second Drive-Thru Lane
Due to the popularity of a particular restaurant, officials in Bucks County are moving forward with plans to make getting takeout easier. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the updates to the restaurant for the Bensalem Patch. Due to long lines for picking up orders, Chick-fil-A in Bensalem will soon be expanding...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Pizzeria Named One of the 50 Best in America
Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Pennsylvania, we have plenty of great spots to choose from when it comes to getting that cheesy, saucy fix. Now, one popular Pennsylvania pizza spot has been named one of the best in America. The list comes from USA Today, who opens their story by raving about the pizza in New York City. “New York remains the nation’s pizza capital, based on a new ranking of the top 50 U.S. pizzerias by Italian experts,” USA Today states. “The Big Apple is home to nine of the top 50 pizzerias in the country, according to 50 Top Pizza, a pizza evaluation site in Paestum, Italy, not far from Naples.”
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Pennsylvania
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food chains in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Republican who lost bid to be Md. governor joins Doug Mastriano as chief of staff
Dan Cox, the Republican nominee who lost Maryland’s gubernatorial race last year, has teamed up with conservative Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano as his new chief of staff. Mastriano also came up short as his state’s Republican nominee for governor in November after both he and Cox ran strikingly...
Pennridge High School principal arrested on suspicion of DUI in Plumstead
The principal of Pennridge High School was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of driving under the influence. Stephen Cashman, 50, of Doylestown, was driving in the area of Swamp Road in Plumstead Township just after midnight when he was stopped by officers, according to Plumstead Township Police. Police said the officer detected a strong odor...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner called to Ontelaunee crash
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner was called to the scene of a crash in Ontelaunee Township Thursday morning. Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Ontelaunee Drive near Kindt Corner Road around 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the vehicle had left the roadway and struck several trees.
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $200,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Westmoreland County.
Norristown Times Herald
Haywood calls for action from PIAA in Cheltenham-Upper Moreland incident of racial slur found in high school locker room
CHELTENHAM — In the aftermath of a racial slur found in an Upper Moreland High School locker room, state Sen. Art Haywood, D-4th Dist., has renewed calls for disciplinary action from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association. The incident involves a Dec. 20, 2022 basketball game between Cheltenham and Upper...
Outrage Persists and Students Stage Walkout After Bullied Teen Classmate Commits Suicide
Last week, a video of Adriana Kuch, 14-year-old student at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township went viral showing her being assaulted and bullied by several classmates as she walked through the school halls. Sadly, only days later, Kuch committed suicide as a response to that vicious attack.
sauconsource.com
Springfield Police Want to ID Alleged Trespassers
Springfield Township Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying two people who they say trespassed on a property in the 1000 block of State Road around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police shared photos of the men along with photos of...
NJ.com
N.J. teacher under fire after student secretly records her profanity-laced tirade in class
A Sicklerville couple is demanding the termination of one of their son’s teachers at Winslow Township High School after reviewing a profanity-laced tirade he said he secretly recorded of her cursing at students and telling them, among other things, that their class is a zoo every day. The parents,...
Pa. lawmaker loses Capitol office, sees it as punishment for role as caucus maverick
If you come to the state Capitol looking for the office of state Rep. Tom Mehaffie, you won’t find it. House Republican leadership notified Mehaffie on Friday he had several days to vacate the office space he occupied in the Capitol East Wing for the last six years. By the Wednesday afternoon deadline, his name already had been removed from the nameplate by the door.
abc27.com
Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store
HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
Bensalem Times
Bensalem, PA
