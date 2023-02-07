Read full article on original website
NFL World Surprised By Tom Brady, Gisele Development
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are reportedly still on speaking terms. While the super-couple got divorced during the fall of 2022, Brady still consulted Bundchen when making his decision to retire from the National Football League. It was Gisele, not Brady, who reportedly pushed for the ...
Yardbarker
Ravens' Mark Andrews gives hilarious response to Lamar Jackson contract talks
Reportedly, Baltimore and Jackson "could possibly be" $100 million apart over how much guaranteed money should be in his contract. The Ravens have their AFC North rivals to thank for Jackson's demands. Browns QB Deshaun Watson's five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract has certainly influenced what Jackson feels he is worth.
CBS Sports
Agent's Take: Jalen Hurts has earned a monster deal; here's how much Eagles should expect to pay franchise QB
What a difference a year makes. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was considered a big question mark after last season's 31-15 wild card playoff loss to the Buccaneers that was more lopsided than the score. The Buccaneers had a huge advantage at quarterback with Tom Brady, who had an MVP-worthy season.
Look: Photo Of Tom Brady's 15-Year-Old Son Going Viral
Tom Brady used his 15-year-old son Jack to have some fun at a former teammate's expense on Wednesday. This morning, Brady posted a photo on his Instagram story of Jack standing back-to-back with Julian Edelman, who was listed at 5-foot-10 throughout his NFL playing career. "Sorry @edelman11 you ...
NFL World Is Saddened By The Michael Irvin News
Earlier this Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News announced that Michael Irvin won't make any of his remaining Super Bowl week appearances on NFL Network. This decision has been made because a woman accused Irvin of misconduct in a hotel lobby in Arizona. ...
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA, is a member of the Hunt dynasty, one of the richest families in America.
Football World Disgusted By Georgia, Ohio State Move
This is not OK. During the College Football Playoff semifinal between Ohio State and Georgia, Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was knocked out by a devastating hit in the end zone. Ohio State went on to lose to Georgia, with Harrison missing the rest of the contest. This week, a Georgia ...
Rob Gronkowski Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski has named his pick for this year's title game. The all-time great tight end is taking the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday. "I've got the Eagles. They've just been a complete team throughout the whole year," he ...
Jay Glazer says Ravens put him up in a $29, blood-splattered hotel room
During training camp in the early 2000s, the Ravens once housed Fox Sports reporter Jay Glazer in a $29 hotel room that was splattered in blood.
'Frontrunner' For Derek Carr Trade Has Emerged
Derek Carr took a visit to New Orleans on Wednesday to meet with the Saints organization. The Raiders recently granted him permission to meet with any team that agrees to their compensation details in a possible trade. This is Carr's first and only visit with a prospective team so far, making the ...
NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick's New Job
With the Super Bowl just around the corner, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is being recognized for his outstanding work off the field. It's been roughly seven years since Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality. Fast forward to the present day, ...
Look: NFL Owner's Wife Going Viral At Super Bowl
Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, has gone viral throughout the 2022 season. Now, her mother is doing the same. Tavia Hunt, the wife of the Chiefs owner, is going viral on social media on Wednesday night. Like mother, like daughter. "Super Bowl week’s in full swing! ...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game
Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
Football World Reacts To Marvin Harrison Jr's Announcement
On Wednesday afternoon, the football world became aware of a piece of memorabilia from the Georgia-Ohio State playoff game. Javon Bullard leveled Marvin Harrison Jr in a controversial play that left Harrison out for the rest of the game. Just over a month later, a signed photo of the play was ...
Look: Dak Prescott Reluctantly Reveals His Super Bowl Pick
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has some strong ties to the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott played with Eagles stars Fletcher Cox and Darius Slay at Mississippi State, where his quarterbacks coach was Brian Johnson, who currently holds the same role with Philadelphia. Nevertheless, because of ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tee Higgins' Announcement
Just last week a wild trade rumor emerged suggesting Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Tee Higgins could be on the move - if he and the team couldn't come to a contract decision. Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic suggested Higgins "could be traded" for a top draft pick with the caveat of a deal ...
J.J. Watt joins Steeler Nation after retirement
Now that J.J. Watt has wrapped up a Hall of Fame career where he played for the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals he can finally be himself. Watt can finally admit he’s a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Watt was on the Pardon My Take podcast in his first interview...
NFL World Reacts To What Dak Prescott Said About Kellen Moore
Following the Cowboys' playoff loss in January, the coaching staff parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. It didn't take long for him to land the same position on the Chargers. On Thursday night, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott offered his thoughts on Moore leaving Dallas. “I’m ...
Yardbarker
Why Titans' Mike Vrabel texted Eagles' A.J. Brown ahead of Super Bowl
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel texted Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown before Brown faces the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII this Sunday. "Coach Vrabel reached out to me," Brown told reporters, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans' website. "I have no hard feelings for nobody in Tennessee. There's nothing but love, and they are still showing me love, too. Of course, I wish the organization well. I have teammates and friends on that team, you know, so I want them to succeed."
The Spun
