Valeria was born in Canjilon, N.M. on March 27, 1938. She stepped into Heaven peacefully on February 3, 2023 in Canjilon, N.M. She was surrounded by her loving family in her own home, where she wanted to be. Valeria had many loves in her life. First and foremost, was her love for God and her faith. She loved going to church and attending her adoration hour. Her second love was her husband of 62 years, Adriano Valdez. They both made sure that their children; Lenora, Lucrecia (Donny), Adriano Jr., Andrew (Lorrie) and Rosana went to church every Sunday morning. They shared their love for God with their 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Her family was always in her heart and on her mind.

CANJILON, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO