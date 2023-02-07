Read full article on original website
Rams don’t run coach’s play, lose home game to Atrisco Heritage Academy
Freshman Chris Lucero, left, was fouled on this first-quarter attempt. He supplied 11 points off the bench in the loss to the Jaguars Wednesday evening in the RAC. (Herron photo) The Rio Rancho High School boys’ basketball team took a step backward the evening of Feb. 8, when a couple...
Ramon A. Martinez
Ramon A. Martinez, 80, a resident of Ojo Caliente, New Mexico, passed away on January 29, 2023. Ramon is preceded in death by his son Roland Martinez, daughter Renee Martinez, parents Adolfo and Marcella Martinez, sister Mary Lou Blea and brother-in-law Arthur Blea. Ramon is survived by his wife Ramona...
Eleydia Valeria Montaño-Valdez
Valeria was born in Canjilon, N.M. on March 27, 1938. She stepped into Heaven peacefully on February 3, 2023 in Canjilon, N.M. She was surrounded by her loving family in her own home, where she wanted to be. Valeria had many loves in her life. First and foremost, was her love for God and her faith. She loved going to church and attending her adoration hour. Her second love was her husband of 62 years, Adriano Valdez. They both made sure that their children; Lenora, Lucrecia (Donny), Adriano Jr., Andrew (Lorrie) and Rosana went to church every Sunday morning. They shared their love for God with their 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Her family was always in her heart and on her mind.
Aggie Sylvia Lujan
Aggie Sylvia Lujan, 81, a longtime resident of Santa Cruz, passed away in her home with her family by her side on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Cipriano Lujan, whom she was married to for 57 years; her parents Bernabe and Fabiola Garcia; in-laws Antonio and Delfina Lujan; brothers Delfin Archuleta, Gilbert Garcia (wife Darleen) and Henry Garcia (wife Glorinda); and sister-in-law Marylou Garcia.
Campbell Ranch blocked from using East Mountain groundwater
EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – A large housing development more than 20 years in the making has hit another roadblock. People in the East Mountains were worried about the water supply for the additional homes. Now, even with new groundwater pumping blocked, the developers said the fight is not over.
Frigid start, milder afternoon as clouds increase
Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to mainly clear skies and very cold temps! Temps are below 0° once again for the northern mountains! So bundle up this morning. At least we’ll warm up a solid 10-15° this afternoon as we turn our winds around from the west/southwest. This will give us some moisture and mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs will reach near 50° for Santa Fe, lower 50s for the ABQ metro, and upper 50s for southeastern NM. It’ll be a much warmer Sunday morning as well with partly cloudy skies. It’ll be the warmest day of the week with highs approaching 70° near Roswell and near 60° for Albuquerque with more sun than clouds.
PHOTOS: Snow showers cover eastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm is sweeping through the state, bringing snow showers to parts of New Mexico. Overnight, some areas received a strong cold front causing snowfall in areas like Las Vegas, N.M. View KRQE viewer photos below of snow from across New Mexico. If you have a snow video or photo, send them […]
Harolyn Sexton
Harolyn Sexton passed away peacefully, on February 2, 2023. She was born December 26, 1937, in Daisy, Oklahoma. Her family moved to New Mexico, where she met her loving husband of 54 years, Elbert Sexton. He preceded her in death, along with her mother, Juanita Guinn; brothers, Curtis Guinn (Patricia), Joseph Guinn, Oscar Guinn; and sister, Carolyn Gregory.
PHOTOS: Giant crane at Intel can be seen throughout the metro area
Everyone in Rio Rancho has seen the cranes at Intel that now dominate the city’s skyline. There are six cranes on the site as part of a a $3.5 billion initiative by the company to expand its plant and produce new types of semiconductor technology. But one crane looms larger than the others.
Popular New Mexico campground won’t open for the 2023 season
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A popular campground in New Mexico is closed down as the owners try to work out a lease agreement with the state. The Enchanted Circle campground in Angel Fire has been voted as a top campground in the state for the last four years, but this season, they won’t get to open […]
Blind dog missing after truck stolen in Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a blind dog that vanished during a recent auto theft. According to deputies, the dog named “Spot” was in his owner’s pickup truck at the Sandoval Regional Medical Center when it was stolen.
Scene Of Crash At Totavi Gas Station Thursday Evening
Scene of a crash at Totavi gas station early Thursday evening showing a sedan with right-front damage and a truck with left-front damage. This crash caused a lengthy traffic backup on N.M. 502 as well as N.M. 4 for motorists traveling from Los Alamos, White Rock and LANL. Photo by Dave Shepard.
Rio Rancho Police: Man drives around with woman he shot, killed
Https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/rio-rancho-police-man-drives-around-with-woman-he-shot-killed/. Rio Rancho Police: Man drives around with woman he …. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/rio-rancho-police-man-drives-around-with-woman-he-shot-killed/. Legislation limiting short-term rentals faces pushback. Legislation limiting short-term rentals faces pushback. Crews respond to Mora County brush fire. https://www.krqe.com/news/wildfires/crews-respond-to-mora-county-brushfire/. 2 arrested in Menaul SWAT standoff. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/2-arrested-in-menaul-swat-standoff/. Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/cold-case-rapes-connected-to-new-mexico-music-teacher/. Three...
New information revealed in Rio Rancho Homicide
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Rio Rancho police revealed new details about a homicide over the weekend. Mathew Chavez, 23, is accused of killing his girlfriend, 21-year-old Jordan Gallegos. According to police reports, Chavez's sister received a phone call that Mathew had shot someone. Then the report says Chavez drove...
13-year-old charged for shooting man in Santa Fe
A man in his 30s was shot last weekend, and police announced an arrest in relation to the crime.
New Mexico Moriarty High students found dead in garage
EDGEWOOD, N.M. — Three students at Moriarty High School were found dead inside of a garage in Edgewood, New Mexico Sunday. According to the Edgewood Police Department, carbon monoxide poisoning may be the cause of death for all three teenagers. Carbon Monoxide is an odorless, flammable gas often known...
Santa Fe Police looking for driver in deadly crash
A driver still hasn't been found after a fatal crash over the weekend.
Photos show car involved in hitting, killing Santa Fe pedestrian
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police in Santa Fe are hoping someone can help identify a driver in a red sedan accused in a deadly hit and run crash earlier this month. The crash happened on St. Francis Drive south of Cerrillos Road, between Cordova and Alta Vista streets, killing 58-year-old Bernadette Martinez. Investigators say around […]
Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe | Shopping mall in New Mexico
The Fashion Outlets of Santa Fe is an outdoor shopping mall owned by CBRE Group in Santa Fe, New Mexico. The shopping center is the sole outlet mall for the state of New Mexico, and one of three malls within the city. The Santa Fe Factory Outlets was curated by...
Edgewood Police: 3 teens found dead in garage
Information about the incident was released Sunday evening.
