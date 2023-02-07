Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Somerville starts ‘consolidated rental waitlist’ for affordable housingThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
The Trailblazing Tremont House: The Birth of the Modern American Hotel Industry in 1829CJ CoombsBoston, MA
Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism raises $5,000 to keep the Somerville Wire running temporarilyThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Defense claims she was "over-medicated"; prosecution says triple murder of her kids was "pre-meditated"Lavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Related
NBC Sports
Report: What Raptors gave up to land Celtics' big man trade target
If the Boston Celtics take a big swing before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, it won't involve big man Jakob Poeltl. The San Antonio Spurs dealt Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors late Wednesday night, according to multiple reports. The Celtics were linked to Poeltl multiple times over the past few weeks and reportedly were exploring the possibility of packaging Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari as part of a potential deal for the Spurs center.
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Celtics Add Former Sixers Center Before Trade Deadline
The Boston Celtics add more depth to the big man position.
Lakers rumors: 3 buyout players LeBron needs to convince to sign in L.A.
The Lakers made their big move, sending out Russell Westbrook at the trade deadline. But their roster still has holes LeBron can help them fill on the buyout market. After months of wrangling, the Lakers finally found a Russell Westbrook trade they could live with. On Tuesday night, they finalized a three-team deal sending Westbrook and a first-round pick to the Jazz, bringing in D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, with Mike Conley and a second-round pick going to the Timberwolves.
NBC Sports
Celtics’ role players make pre-trade deadline statement vs. Sixers
BOSTON -- We’ve heard the talk for about a month now. Yes, the Celtics have the NBA’s best record, but they could use more big man depth behind Al Horford and Robert Williams, or at least another capable wing to ease the burden on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Bruins Linked To Expensive Target Ahead Of Trade Deadline
It’s hard to make an argument that the Boston Bruins, who are on a historic pace through 51 games played, need make any moves at the NHL trade deadline. That doesn’t mean they shouldn’t, however. While the Bruins were clearly the best team in the NHL through...
Trade For Ex-Cy Young Winner May Be Big Splash Needed By Red Sox To Compete In 2023
Should the Red Sox go all-in on a major trade?
Blake Griffin roasts Doc Rivers after roasting Sixers on the court in Celtics win
The Boston Celtics took down the Philadelphia 76ers despite missing almost their entire starting lineup aside from Jayson Tatum. Blake Griffin was one of many players who stepped up, got hot from deep and got the Celtics a hard-fought win. Griffin hit three triples in the first quarter and five...
NBA trade rumors: Lakers have no-brainer Celtics trade after new report
The Los Angeles Lakers should be busy this week as the NBA trade deadline is on Thursday and the team needs to improve. Los Angeles already tried trading for Kyrie Irving (and failed for ridiculous reasons) so there is at least some activity by the front office. Ownership and the...
Lakers roster still has one glaring hole that must be addressed
The Los Angeles Lakers were the most active team at the trade deadline this season and it is safe to say that fans are extremely happy with all the moves that were made. In total, Los Angeles made four trades this season to bring in an assortment of new talent that not only improved the roster but made the team better as well.
Warriors rumors: Blazers lack of transparency could cancel Payton trade entirely
The Portland Trail Blazers neglect in informing the Golden State Warriors about Gary Payton II’s health status could void the trade. A massive four-team trade is at risk of getting voided according to recent reports. The trade that centered on Gary Payton II going back to the Golden State Warriors is possibly going to be voided after Payton failed a physical with Golden State.
Lakers NBA Championship Odds Surge Following D’Angelo Russell Trade
The day after LeBron James broke the all-time NBA scoring record, yet L.A. lost to a sub-.500 team, the Lakers signaled they still think they’re title contenders. Apparently, Vegas believes them. After swinging a trade centered around acquiring guard D’Angelo Russell, the Lakers’ NBA Championship odds surged, moving from...
Celtics Reportedly 'Engaged' with Several Potential Buyout Candidates
The Celtics utilized the trade deadline to improve their depth at the pivot, adding floor-spacing center Mike Muscala. Boston sent Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to Oklahoma City. As Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe first reported, the Celtics are sending their 2029 second-round pick ...
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Explains Jake DeBrusk’s Absence
All signs pointed to Jake DeBrusk returning to the Bruins from hand and lower-body injuries Saturday against the Washington Capitals. But it appears that won’t be the case. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said he’d “be shocked” if DeBrusk missed Boston’s first game since the All-Star break, and when DeBrusk wasn’t at practice Thursday afternoon at Warrior Ice Arena, questions begin to rise.
FanSided
307K+
Followers
612K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0