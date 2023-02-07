ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBC Sports

Report: What Raptors gave up to land Celtics' big man trade target

If the Boston Celtics take a big swing before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, it won't involve big man Jakob Poeltl. The San Antonio Spurs dealt Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors late Wednesday night, according to multiple reports. The Celtics were linked to Poeltl multiple times over the past few weeks and reportedly were exploring the possibility of packaging Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari as part of a potential deal for the Spurs center.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Lakers rumors: 3 buyout players LeBron needs to convince to sign in L.A.

The Lakers made their big move, sending out Russell Westbrook at the trade deadline. But their roster still has holes LeBron can help them fill on the buyout market. After months of wrangling, the Lakers finally found a Russell Westbrook trade they could live with. On Tuesday night, they finalized a three-team deal sending Westbrook and a first-round pick to the Jazz, bringing in D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, with Mike Conley and a second-round pick going to the Timberwolves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Bruins Linked To Expensive Target Ahead Of Trade Deadline

It’s hard to make an argument that the Boston Bruins, who are on a historic pace through 51 games played, need make any moves at the NHL trade deadline. That doesn’t mean they shouldn’t, however. While the Bruins were clearly the best team in the NHL through...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Lakers roster still has one glaring hole that must be addressed

The Los Angeles Lakers were the most active team at the trade deadline this season and it is safe to say that fans are extremely happy with all the moves that were made. In total, Los Angeles made four trades this season to bring in an assortment of new talent that not only improved the roster but made the team better as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Warriors rumors: Blazers lack of transparency could cancel Payton trade entirely

The Portland Trail Blazers neglect in informing the Golden State Warriors about Gary Payton II’s health status could void the trade. A massive four-team trade is at risk of getting voided according to recent reports. The trade that centered on Gary Payton II going back to the Golden State Warriors is possibly going to be voided after Payton failed a physical with Golden State.
PORTLAND, OR
NESN

Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Explains Jake DeBrusk’s Absence

All signs pointed to Jake DeBrusk returning to the Bruins from hand and lower-body injuries Saturday against the Washington Capitals. But it appears that won’t be the case. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said he’d “be shocked” if DeBrusk missed Boston’s first game since the All-Star break, and when DeBrusk wasn’t at practice Thursday afternoon at Warrior Ice Arena, questions begin to rise.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

FanSided

