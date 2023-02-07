ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Man shoots brother, leads police on high speed chase

SAN ANTONIO — Two brothers started a shootout with each other Friday morning on San Antonio's North Side. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the shooting happened near the 500 block of East Quincy Street around 11:30 a.m. Police say that the brothers were having an argument in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Siblings of man shot, killed outside food mart speak out for justice

SAN ANTONIO – Justin Troy Valle, 30, was shot and killed Wednesday night outside of a North Side food mart. As of Friday, police said his killer hasn’t been arrested. Valle and another man were having an argument at the Northwest Food Mart in the 2300 block of Northwest Military Highway. The man pulled out a gun and opened fire before running away from the scene.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Bexar County ME identifies man shot dead on North Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The investigation continues into who shot and killed 30-year-old Justin Troy Valle, who was identified Friday morning by the Bexar County Examiner’s Office. Police say Valle was shot outside a food mart before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night, investigators thinking there was an argument...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KTSA

Police looking for woman wanted for forgery in Windcrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Windcrest Police are looking for a woman who is wanted on forgery charges. Police have been looking for her since the incident took place in late December. Miosha Ra-Von Stewart is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 220 with brown hair and brown...
WINDCREST, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man wanted for allegedly beating up girlfriend over cell phone

ATASCOSA, Texas - A man is wanted after allegedly beating up a woman over a cell phone. The incident happened on Dec. 22, 2022 when Bexar County Sheriff's arrived at a home off Briggs Road near Interstate 35 in Atascosa. Deputies arrived and spoke with the victim who said Gabriel...
ATASCOSA, TX
foxsanantonio.com

New scam targets victims of car theft

SAN ANTONIO—A new social media scam is taking aim at people who have just lost one of their most valuable possessions... their cars. Vehicle theft is on the rise in San Antonio and across the nation, and scammers are taking advantage. We've seen it here in San Antonio. There...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

