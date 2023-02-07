Read full article on original website
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa Native Wins Big on Wheel of Fortune, Takes Home $20K Prize
Tuscaloosa resident Octavia Kelly-Martin is basking in the glory of winning hit game show, Wheel of Fortune, where she took home a little over $20,000. Kelly-Martin's episode aired on national television Thursday night, where she represented Tuscaloosa, mentioning "Roll Tide" on numerous occasions throughout the airing. Kelly-Martin grew up watching...
Restaurant, Pub and Sweets Shoppe Open Now at The Venue Tuscaloosa
Families can now experience a few of the amenities The Venue Tuscaloosa has to offer now that the new outdoor entertainment space is officially open. When finished, The Venue Tuscaloosa will feature an ice cream shop with a drive-thru, a full-service pub and five restaurants which can be enjoyed in a fully-enclosed outdoor area that will regularly feature live entertainment.
Black History Makers Honors Antoine Pettway for his Role in UA Athletics
Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, 92.9 WTUG, Praise 93.3, 105.1 The Block, and the Tuscaloosa Thread are proud to present the 2023 Black History Makers of Alabama. Yellowhammer State is filled with great African American leaders from the past, present, and future. We thank our West Alabama community partners, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Delta Phi Lambda Chapter, and the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Eta Xi Omega Chapter for their continued support.
Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame to Induct “Tuscaloosa Kid” During Ceremony Saturday
Mike "The Tuscaloosa Kid" Hutchinson will join eight inductees that will be added to the 2023 class of the Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame on Saturday evening in Gasden. According to a release, the ceremony will take place at The Venue at Coosa Landing at 6 p.m. The event will also feature a professional fight card.
Moses Hopson, III Is Black History In The Making
Tuscaloosa’s Iconic Taco Casa Looking to Expand to 3 New Alabama Cities
One of the best-known brands in Tuscaloosa may soon expand across Alabama as Taco Casa seeks to open restaurants in three new cities. The company announced Tuesday that it was looking for entrepreneurial minds in Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile who may be interested in opening restaurants in those metro areas.
Pastor David Gay is Making Black History as a Mental Health and Well-Being Advocate
Saban Snags Some New Wheels
Last year, the fearless leader of the Crimson Tide, Nick Saban, entered into a partnership with a group of investors to open a Ferrari dealership in Nashville, Tenn. Now, the perennial pilot of Mercedes-Benz vehicles has opted to park a prancing horse outside of Tuscaloosa National Airport instead of his usual ride.
Tuscaloosa City, County Schools Reading Allies Volunteers Needed
Reading Allies is in desperate need of volunteers for 8 Tuscaloosa City Schools and 4 Tuscaloosa County Schools. This Spring will require 700 total volunteers to operate their 10-week program. The literacy program helps below-grade-level readers rise to grade-level standards through individualized community tutoring. According to the press release, the...
Martha Mills Smith (October 11th, 1934 – February 6th, 2023)
Martha Mills Smith, age 88 of Northport, AL, formerly of Demopolis, AL., passed away on February 6, 2023 at Moundville Health and Rehab. Services will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 11:00 am at Magnolia Chapel South. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Moundville. Visitation will...
Tuscaloosa Native Joe Biggs Jr. Is Making a Big Impact on Youth
Tuscaloosa Turns Down New Gastropub Over Public Safety Concerns
The city of Tuscaloosa will not allow a new business to operate as a gastropub, which functions like restaurant during the day and like a bar later at night. The entire matter revolves around state and municipal law governing alcohol licensing, which is dense material but was well explained by Tuscaloosa City Attorney Scott Holmes during a pre-council meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Meat Depot Open Now After Northport Cost Kutter Grocery Store Closes
A new grocery store is open in Northport to replace the short-lived Cost Kutter store in the old Save A Lot building in Buford Plaza off McFarland Boulevard. The long-running Save A Lot permanently closed in June 2021 and Alabama's first Cost Kutter grocery store opened in the space that November before also closing at the end of last month.
Tuscaloosa City Staff Delivers Tornado Relief Supplies to Selma, Alabama
The city of Tuscaloosa showed up for Selma this week, delivering a full truckload of supplies to the area after an EF2 tornado swept through the city on January 12th. The tornado reportedly reached peak wind speeds exceeding 130 miles per hour as it carved a 23-mile path through Dallas County, including a direct hit through downtown Selma.
LOTS OF ACRES: Most Expensive Home, Property in Pickens County
There is something quite special about this home in Pickens County Alabama. There is a southern charm to this home and land that stands out to me. The potential is endless. Just 35 minutes away from Tuscaloosa, this property could become your great escape. Listed by Mitchell Jones with National Land Realty, the 2-story home are 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Advocate: Alabama Native Jori Smith
Tamika Alexander is Making Black History as a Broadcaster in West Alabama
Arick Evans Jr. Is Impacting The Alabama Community At A Young Age
Hillcrest High School Students Walk Out Over Alleged Limits on Black History Month Program
Students at Tuscaloosa County's Hillcrest High School organized a walkout Wednesday morning over alleged restrictions on their Black History Month Program. Lisa Young, the president of the Tuscaloosa Chapter of the NAACP, told the Thread her organization is still working with the school, its administrators and the Tuscaloosa County School System to separate fact from fiction. The gist of the matter is that some students report that administrators at Hillcrest told them their student-led Black History Month Program would not be allowed to reference anything that happened before 1970.
Alabama Run Rules Georgia Southern to Secure Second Win of Season
The Alabama Crimson Tide softball team beat the Georgia Southern Eagles 13-1. Alabama got on the board first with a sacrifice fly from Bailey Dowling in the first inning. The Tide extended its lead in the second inning, scoring three runs with a two runs batted in single from Ashley Prange and a run batted in single from Ally Shipman.
