Washington County Park Roads Getting Renovations
Vice Mayor Jim Curd pulled an item out of the agenda to bring to light at the Bartlesville City Council meeting this past Monday, revolving around the design services for new park roads and the Parking Lot project. This project has been underway since 2018, but is starting to get...
Police Presence In Downtown Tulsa Near OSU Medical Center
There is a heavy police presence in Downtown Tulsa on Thursday morning. Several police officers are on the scene near West 7th Street and South Lawton Avenue, near the OSU Medical Center. Currently, it is unclear why officers are in the area. This is a breaking news story, stay with...
City of Tulsa leaders announce plans for $609M capital funding package
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council joined Mayor G.T. Bynum at City Hall Wednesday to announce their plan to renew the city's next capital improvement package. The package must be approved by voters over the summer. The total package would be around $609 million, but leaders say...
CITY MATTERS 2-7-23
Appearing on CITY MATTERS, Bartlesville City Cuuncilor Billie Roane recapped Monday's City Council Meeting. Miss Roane emphasized the Mayor Copeland's urging for citizens to voluntarily conserve water now that that the lake level is now at 66% full and the city is still waiting on parts for the water reuse system.
Tulsa Woman Killed in Fatality Collision in Osage County
A 66-year old Tulsa woman was killed in a fatality collision Wednesday afternoon on State Highway 20 at Ranchland Road, 4.5 miles northwest of Skiatook in Osage County. OHP says that at about 5:30pm on Wednesday, a Ford Escape driven by Vickie R. Morrison of Tulsa was traveling southbound on Ranchland Road and a Ford F150 pickup driven by James R. Cloud, 71, of Prue, was traveling westbound on State Highway 20 when Morrison's vehicle failed to yield from a stop sign entering the path of Cloud's vehicle. Morrison was struck by Cloud's pickup.Both vehicles departed the left side of the roadway before coming to rest.
Bartlesville Police Chief Gives Award for Valor
Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry awarded the Police Chief’s Award for Valor at the Bartlesville City Council meeting Monday night, to Aaron Rademaker and Kaylee Hill-Johnson. Rademaker intervened last month and saved a woman when a male tried to kidnap her from Lowe’s on SE Adams Blvd. Ickleberry talks about the award for Rademaker.
Washington Co.: Last Day of Municipal Candidate Filings
The municipal candidate filing period closes in Washington County. Here’s how things shaped out at the close of the filing period:. In the City of Dewey, all incumbents filed uncontested, including Mayor Tom Hays. Ward 1 Councilman Wayne Sell and Ward 2 Councilman Ralph Stafford will retain their seats on the Dewey City Council.
Sheriff Owen Responds to ATF Rule Question Regarding Enforcement
Joining many other sheriffs in the State of Oklahoma, Washington County County Sheriff Scott Owen says he will not enforce "any rules" established by the Dept. of Justice that violates a citizen's rights. Responding to our question recently regarding ATF Rule 2021R-08F ,Sheriff Owen was quick to remind that per...
Bartlesville City Council; Water Leak Update
The Bartlesville City Council met for their monthly meeting on Monday night to discuss several topics. They started off with hearing from citizens on the drag show that took place in Bartlesville back in September, as no formal decision has been made on the subject. They followed it with announcing...
Overturned Semi Closes Portion Of Tulsa Road Overnight
A portion of Skelly Drive is back open on Wednesday morning after a semi-truck overturned, blocking part of the street for more than three hours. Tulsa Police say the semi was driving on along I-44 around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning when it overturned as the driver attempted to take the exit at 11th Street, just east of Garnett.
Check Out the Dillard’s Clearance Center In Bartlesville, Oklahoma
I know a lot of us in Southwest Oklahoma are missing the Dillard's in the former Central Mall. When Dillard's announced it was closing its Lawton location in 2020, my heart broke. And it was a bit of a shock because I thought Dillard's was by far the most popular store in Central Mall; I guess I was wrong.
Assistant Chief of Police Retires
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Assistant Police Chief of Pryor, James Willyard, will begin a new career as an agent with the ABLE commission in March. Willyard announced his retirement last Friday. His last official day with the Pryor Police Department will be March 3. In 2018 Willyard was appointed to be...
Medical Episode Claims Life Of Bartlesville Driver
A medical episode while driving claims the life of the driver. Bartlesville Police were called late Monday morning to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of South Washington Boulevard. Police say two people were transported to Jane Phillips Medical Center, where the driver was pronounced deceased. Police believe the driver died from a medical episode and not from the accident. There's no word on the condition of the second person. The name of the driver has not been released.
Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billion
George Kaiser, the second-richest person in Oklahoma, is a well-known philanthropist who has made a significant impact on his home city of Tulsa through his charitable efforts. With a net worth of $14 billion, Kaiser has a diverse portfolio of wealth, including investments in oil and gas, banking, and other industries.
Large sinkhole forms along Tulsa roadway
Drivers in one Oklahoma community experienced a strange phenomenon on their drive to work on Monday.
Firefighters Battle Overnight Fire At Abandoned Home In Sand Springs
The Sand Springs Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire that broke out on Thursday morning. Fire officials say the call came in at about 5 a.m. near 81st West Avenue, just north of Highway 51. Firefighters say they believe the house was abandoned. Crews did...
The One Mexican Restaurant In Oklahoma With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
Dos Hermanas Burgers & Mexican Food is an unassuming dining gem in Chouteau that serves up a unique combination of Mexican food and American burgers. But these aren’t just any burgers…they are the kind you would find at your favorite old-school burger joint. And, the Mexican food is so authentic you’ll wonder if you’re south of the border. The next time you’re in the area be sure to stop by and treat yourself to a tasty dining experience – you won’t regret it.
Dewey FD Honored for Saving Scene of Double Homicide
The Dewey Fire Department (DFD) receives a letter of accommodation for actions regarding a rural property fire. The letter, presented by Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen, was received by Dewey Fire Chief Justin Miller and firefighter Cole Williams. Sheriff Owen says their meritorious service on December 28, 2022 was vital in more ways than one.
Deadline to Request Absentee Ballots for March 7th Special State Election
The deadline to request absentee ballots by mail is approaching. Applications must be received by the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Monday, January 20. Washington County Election Board Secretary, Yvonne House, says absentee voting is available to all voters and can be submitted several ways: Voters can submit their application online, in-person, by fax, mail, or even email.
Explore Oklahoma’s Most Haunted Cemetery
The Sooner State certainly isn't lacking when it comes to scary ghost stories and haunted locations. However, there are places in Oklahoma that stand out as truly terrifying and this is definitely one of them. LEARN MORE ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S MOST HAUNTED CEMETERY BELOW. Jesse Creek Cemetery in Bartlesville, OK. is...
