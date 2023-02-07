ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can you hydrate your skin by drinking water?

Winter can wreak havoc on our delicate skin. We do what we can by scrubbing and buffing off dead skin cells, slathering on lotion and bundling up when we’re out in the cold, but could we be doing more?. It’s no secret that drinking water has copious health benefits....
Harper's Bazaar

The Expert Guide to Tea Tree Oil For Hair

If just reading about tea tree oil makes you suddenly smell it, I get it. Tea tree oil is powerful, and I'm not just talking about the fresh, herbal scent. Tea tree oil has been utilized medicinally in Australia for over a century and is revered for its ability to reduce scalp inflammation and dryness.
Best hair regrowth shampoo

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hair loss is common and normal. In fact, 85% of men experience it to some level by the age of 50. However, it is not just men who have to deal with it, as some women also experience thinning. Rather...
Life and Style Weekly

10 Best Anti-Aging Products to Stop the Aging Process

This is sponsored content. Life & Style is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before...
What is the best shampoo for an itchy scalp?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Skin irritation of any kind can have a serious impact on your day-to-day life, and the skin on your scalp is naturally more sensitive than most. So when the itching is in this area, excessive scratching can break the skin and cause further irritation. It’s annoying to deal with and finding a solution can be tricky.
TODAY.com

These K-Beauty sheet masks transformed my skin — and they're only $3 each

In the beginning of my career working in the entertainment industry, I spent almost eight years living in Asia. During my time I abroad, I took a trip to Seoul, South Korea, where I got a first-hand look at the hype surrounding K-Beauty. Between devouring Korean barbecue and visiting historical sites, I walked through the streets of Myeongdong in complete awe of the endless skin care options.
MindBodyGreen

Clinical Skin's Vitamin C Pro-Collagen Serum Earns An A++ For Skin Elasticity

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Skin care doesn't have to be complicated, but if you are going to pare down your routine to just a few steps, vitamin C is one of the best players to keep in the rotation. Ask any derm, esthetician, or beauty expert their all-time favorite skin care ingredients, and chances are they'll name-drop the MVP antioxidant.
In Touch Weekly

Best Under-Eye Creams to Get Rid of Wrinkles

In Touch Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Do the dark circles under your eyes make you look like you’ve been awake for 100 years? Or are the wrinkles around your eyes making you look older than you feel? Then you could probably benefit by incorporating an under-eye cream into your skincare regimen.
The US Sun

I’m a skincare expert – 3 products I’d want on a desert island to fight aging, including a ‘powerhouse’ staple

A SKINCARE expert has revealed her three must-have anti-aging skincare products if she ever happened to find herself stranded on a deserted island. Jennifer Adell (@jennifer_adell), the senior esthetician at New Beauty and Wellness in Westport, Connecticut, described her marooned must-haves to The U.S. Sun. Adell admitted that if she...
In Style

Short Stiletto Nails Are About to Take Over

If you’ve ever wanted to try a stiletto nail but found it difficult to incorporate it into your daily life, you’re in luck. 2023 is the year of the short stiletto nail. Stiletto nails are that girl; these nails are everyone’s go-to if they want to make a bold statement. Usually long, they are filed and shaped with a sharp or almond-shaped point at the tip. While fabulous looking, one of their major downsides is that it makes it really hard to do basic everyday things (e.g. typing on your phone or taking out your contacts). This year, however, the beloved nail shape is getting a slight — and more practical — update.
AOL Corp

If You're Struggling With Self-Forgiveness, It Might Be Time to Explore Shadow Work

When it comes to exploring ways to understand and improve your mental health, whether you're dealing with anxiety, managing your depression, or struggling with ADHD, there are a lot of different techniques out there, from meditation to stress-reducing mindfulness activities to self-care practices. It can be overwhelming to figure out where to start or what to try. Shadow work, a unique approach which involves digging deep into your past in order to gain clarity, confidence, and self-forgiveness in the present, is one of many options to consider.
The Spaces to Everything

Forever Youthful Skin Method

A healthy complexion is essential for appearing and feeling your best. Skin that is in good condition can help you seem younger and feel more confident. Unfortunately, skin problems such as dry skin, wrinkles, skin inflammation, and psoriasis might occur. In this post, we'll look at why skin problems occur and give you the best recommendations for keeping your skin looking and feeling great.
wtaj.com

Best drugstore vitamin C serum

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Vitamin C is a naturally occurring antioxidant that works to reduce the signs of aging within the skin and increase collagen and elastin production. This serum brightens the skin and helps to reduce the signs of sun damage and acne scarring on the skin over time. Certain doses of vitamin C can protect your skin from harmful UV rays to ward off wrinkles, fine lines and other effects of the sun on the skin. All of these skin-perfecting features do not have to come with a heavy price tag. When buying a vitamin C serum, consider your skin type, the ingredients and whether the brand tests its products on animals.
Real Simple

Real Simple

