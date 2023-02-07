Read full article on original website
Norwalk political notes: An accusation; a new CEO; opportunities for public service
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Duff accused of ‘snubbing’ Republican lawmaker. City website advertises Board and Commission vacancies. Duff slammed; Dathan talks of ‘initial planning’. Criticisms flew recently when advertisements for a Norwalk State Delegation’s 2023 legislative preview forum excluded one legislator:...
hamlethub.com
Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons City Updates
$5.25 Million in Federal Funding for City Projects: I joined Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Richard Blumenthal, and Congressman Jim Himes to highlight the over $5 million in federal funding Stamford is receiving to build a new library branch on the East Side, street light improvements, and a new regional police academy at the Stamford Police Department.
hamlethub.com
Governor Lamont allocates funds for creation of Danbury Charter School
Statement from Mayor Dean Esposito following Governor Lamont’s Office Announcing Funding for the Danbury Charter School. Today, Mayor Dean Esposito released the following statement following Governor Lamont’s office announcing funding for the Danbury Charter School. “I am thrilled that Governor Lamont allocated money for the creation of the...
hamlethub.com
Wilton First Selectwoman's Recommended FY2024 Budget
The First Selectwoman’s recommended FY2024 Budget was submitted to the Board of Selectmen at last night’s meeting (Wednesday, February 7). The budget reflects the cumulative efforts of the various town departments to provide the quality of services residents expect at the lowest cost possible. The budget request of...
Huntington Town Board weighs in on Oheka Castle housing proposal
The castle's owners want a permit that will allow the construction of a four-story condominium with 95 housing units.
‘Shocked’ parents get nowhere with Norwalk Planning & Zoning Commission
NORWALK, Conn. — First, Norwalk parents were disappointed in the capital budget recommended by Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz. Then some were disappointed and frustrated that their pleas for a reversal fell flat during a Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing. The Board of Education has requested $7 million...
hamlethub.com
Westport RTM Vacancy in District 8
The Representative Town Meeting (RTM) is seeking candidates for a District 8 representative to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Lisa Newman. In accordance with the Town Charter, Section C5-8C, the vacancy must be filled by a registered voter residing in RTM District 8. No party affiliation is required since Westport’s RTM is non-partisan. The term expires November 21, 2023.
US Attorney Investigating School District, Superintendent In Mount Vernon
A school district in Westchester County has confirmed that it is under investigation by federal officials. The Mount Vernon School District as well as Superintendent Waveline Bennett-Conroy are currently under investigation by the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York, the school district announced on Friday, Feb. 10.
westportjournal.com
Selectwomen: Illegal stone wall on Hillspoint must be torn down
WESTPORT — The wall must fall. That was the verdict Wednesday as the Board of Selectwomen denied a waiver of the town’s policy prohibiting structures from encroaching on municipal property, which was sought by the owners of a Hillspoint Road property. David and Gwen Baker, who recently acquired...
tapinto.net
Mayor of East Hanover and Entire Council Switch Parties in Unprecedented Flip from Democrat to Republican
PARSIPPANY, NJ – The Morris County Republican Committee is ecstatic to welcome its newest Republicans to the party. After months of good conversations, Mayor Joseph Pannullo, Council President Frank DeMaio, Councilman Brian Brokaw, Councilwoman Carolyn Jandoli, and Councilman Michael Martorelli have officially switched parties from Democrat to Republican. The...
hamlethub.com
Special Ridgefield BOE Meeting on Friday: Possible Action Item is Appointment of Veterans Park Elementary School Principal
Special Board of Education Meeting on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. to be held in person in the BOE Conference Room at 90 East Ridge Road. * Call to Order at 8:00 a.m. * Pledge of Allegiance. RPS Elementary Art Program. * Convene in Executive Session for the...
betheladvocate.com
Unofficial Results: Republican Dan Carter Wins the Special Election for Bethel First Selectman
Report by Paula Antolini, February 7, 2023, 9:57PM EDT. Congratulations to Republican Dan Carter for winning the Special Election for Bethel First Selectman tonight. Bethel residents are looking forward to Carter’s new perspective on current Bethel issues and how he will handle them. According to the Bethel Registrar Tim...
hamlethub.com
Milford Recreation is HIRING for Summer Positions Including Lifeguards and Playground Counselors!
Are you looking for summer employment opportunities? Look no further than Milford Recreation!. Hiring Counselors for the 2023 Summer Playground Program!. The Recreation Department is looking for dedicated and responsible counselors who have experience working with children. The program will run from June 26th to August 4th, we are looking...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Major road repairs coming to Carmel and Yorktown
TOWN OF KENT – According to a recent study of the conditions of state roads, the Hudson Valley’s Region 8 was ranked as the worst while having the most miles of lane roads, and more bridges than Long Island and New York City combined. That statistic brought forth...
New Superintendent Tapped For Village In Westchester
A school board in Westchester County has announced its next superintendent.The Scarsdale Board of Education announced on Thursday, Feb. 9 that Andrew Patrick would serve as the district's next superintendent. Patrick will be formally appointed on Monday, Feb. 13. Patrick was chosen after a tho…
goodmorningwilton.com
“Wilton Needs LGBTQIA+ Proclamation” — Clergy Members tell BOS Civility Pledge is “Not Enough”
Five clergy members representing four religious organizations in Wilton are urging the Board of Selectmen to reconsider its choice not to issue a separate proclamation in support of Wilton’s LGBTQIA community. The five who have written an open letter to the BOS members include Cantor Harriet Dunkerley, the spiritual...
hamlethub.com
CT Cultural Fund grant supports Ridgefield Historical Society's work
The Connecticut Humanities Board of Directors has awarded an $8900 CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant for 2023 to the Ridgefield Historical Society. The grant aids the society’s mission to preserve, interpret, and foster public knowledge of Ridgefield’s historical, cultural, and architectural heritage. “We are grateful for this...
hamlethub.com
Services Planned for Beloved Ridgefield Bus Driver Robert Doerr, 38
Robert J. Doerr, of New Fairfield CT, passed away with his mother by his side on February 6, 2023 at Danbury Hospital. He was 38 years old. Born on June 20, 1984 in Danbury, CT son of Cheryl Esposito. Robert graduated from Luttrell High School in Tennesee in 2002 and attended Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. Robert was honorably discharged from the US Army. Robert loved his career as a bus driver with First Student Transportation in Ridgefield, he loved all the children and they loved him back and he often took his son to work with him.
wiltonbulletin.com
Bridgeport ignores scoldings, warnings and orders, testing limits of CT transparency laws
When residents are denied access to records they request from government agencies in Connecticut, a public watchdog is supposed to be there to settle disputes over whether those records should be released. But the ability of the state’s Freedom of Information Commission (FOIC) to forge compliance from state and municipal...
Connecticut lawmakers vote on free school lunches, bottle bill
Connecticut lawmakers are voting on several items' emergency certifications because they are time-sensitive.
