Ridgefield, CT

hamlethub.com

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons City Updates

$5.25 Million in Federal Funding for City Projects: I joined Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Richard Blumenthal, and Congressman Jim Himes to highlight the over $5 million in federal funding Stamford is receiving to build a new library branch on the East Side, street light improvements, and a new regional police academy at the Stamford Police Department.
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Governor Lamont allocates funds for creation of Danbury Charter School

Statement from Mayor Dean Esposito following Governor Lamont’s Office Announcing Funding for the Danbury Charter School. Today, Mayor Dean Esposito released the following statement following Governor Lamont’s office announcing funding for the Danbury Charter School. “I am thrilled that Governor Lamont allocated money for the creation of the...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Wilton First Selectwoman's Recommended FY2024 Budget

The First Selectwoman’s recommended FY2024 Budget was submitted to the Board of Selectmen at last night’s meeting (Wednesday, February 7). The budget reflects the cumulative efforts of the various town departments to provide the quality of services residents expect at the lowest cost possible. The budget request of...
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Westport RTM Vacancy in District 8

The Representative Town Meeting (RTM) is seeking candidates for a District 8 representative to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Lisa Newman. In accordance with the Town Charter, Section C5-8C, the vacancy must be filled by a registered voter residing in RTM District 8. No party affiliation is required since Westport’s RTM is non-partisan. The term expires November 21, 2023.
WESTPORT, CT
westportjournal.com

Selectwomen: Illegal stone wall on Hillspoint must be torn down

WESTPORT — The wall must fall. That was the verdict Wednesday as the Board of Selectwomen denied a waiver of the town’s policy prohibiting structures from encroaching on municipal property, which was sought by the owners of a Hillspoint Road property. David and Gwen Baker, who recently acquired...
WESTPORT, CT
tapinto.net

Mayor of East Hanover and Entire Council Switch Parties in Unprecedented Flip from Democrat to Republican

PARSIPPANY, NJ – The Morris County Republican Committee is ecstatic to welcome its newest Republicans to the party. After months of good conversations, Mayor Joseph Pannullo, Council President Frank DeMaio, Councilman Brian Brokaw, Councilwoman Carolyn Jandoli, and Councilman Michael Martorelli have officially switched parties from Democrat to Republican. The...
EAST HANOVER, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Major road repairs coming to Carmel and Yorktown

TOWN OF KENT – According to a recent study of the conditions of state roads, the Hudson Valley’s Region 8 was ranked as the worst while having the most miles of lane roads, and more bridges than Long Island and New York City combined. That statistic brought forth...
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
Daily Voice

New Superintendent Tapped For Village In Westchester

A school board in Westchester County has announced its next superintendent.The Scarsdale Board of Education announced on Thursday, Feb. 9 that Andrew Patrick would serve as the district's next superintendent. Patrick will be formally appointed on Monday, Feb. 13. Patrick was chosen after a tho…
SCARSDALE, NY
hamlethub.com

CT Cultural Fund grant supports Ridgefield Historical Society's work

The Connecticut Humanities Board of Directors has awarded an $8900 CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant for 2023 to the Ridgefield Historical Society. The grant aids the society’s mission to preserve, interpret, and foster public knowledge of Ridgefield’s historical, cultural, and architectural heritage. “We are grateful for this...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Services Planned for Beloved Ridgefield Bus Driver Robert Doerr, 38

Robert J. Doerr, of New Fairfield CT, passed away with his mother by his side on February 6, 2023 at Danbury Hospital. He was 38 years old. Born on June 20, 1984 in Danbury, CT son of Cheryl Esposito. Robert graduated from Luttrell High School in Tennesee in 2002 and attended Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. Robert was honorably discharged from the US Army. Robert loved his career as a bus driver with First Student Transportation in Ridgefield, he loved all the children and they loved him back and he often took his son to work with him.
RIDGEFIELD, CT

