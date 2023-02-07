Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Trailblazing Tremont House: The Birth of the Modern American Hotel Industry in 1829CJ CoombsBoston, MA
Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism raises $5,000 to keep the Somerville Wire running temporarilyThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Defense claims she was "over-medicated"; prosecution says triple murder of her kids was "pre-meditated"Lavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
8 Boston Apartments Under $1,200 a MonthEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Related
Haunting final text teen, 16, sent to her mom before mystery disappearance as body found in search
A MISSING girl reached out to her mother hours before her disappearance – her remains have been found after months of searching, confirming her death. Susana Morales, 16, disappeared on July 26th of last year, with her family reporting her missing soon after. Morales had texted her mother at...
Ex-husband of woman who drowned her five children says Lindsay Clancy deserves forgiveness
The ex-husband of a woman who killed their children has expressed sympathy for Lindsay Clancy. Russell “Rusty” Yates was at work when his then-wife Andrea Yates drowned their five children, all under the age of seven, in 2001. Yates, who was found not guilty of the murders by reason of insanity in a second trial in 2006, was suffering from severe postpartum depression, postpartum psychosis and schizophrenia at the time. Her case is eerily similar to that of Ms Clancy, a Massachusetts nurse who strangled their three children with exercise bands during what her attorney has described as an...
A 17-year-old boy ‘got a kiss from his girlfriend before family dinner’, days later passed away!!
Teen dating has changed significantly over the years, particularly with the rise of social media and online dating services. The convenience of meeting people online and the capacity to communicate with strangers make dating a little riskier than it was in the past, but it's also safer because the same technology may also act as a safety net.
In 2003, a teen left home with a strange man and never came back. Two weeks later, her mom received a shocking message.
19-year-old LaQuanta Riley was born in 1984 to her mother, Pam Riley, who was only 16 at the time. As a result, LaQuanta was raised by her aunt, Katie Smith. LaQuanta maintained a good relationship with her mom and they kept in touch throughout her life. She loved to cook and listen to music. LaQuanta graduated high school with honors and received a full scholarship to college. She was about to begin her freshmen year studying criminal justice when she suddenly vanished.
84-Year-Old Walmart Greeter Reportedly “Abruptly” Fired While Wife is in the Midst of Cancer Treatments
The beloved Thane Telford’s plight has inspired a GoFundMe campaign. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KUTV.com, Walmart.com, and GoFundMe.com.
Woman marries her own father after rivalry with half-sister who showed interest in him
A woman from Adams County, Nebraska, married her own father after fighting with her half-sister over him. Samantha Kershner was 20 years old when she tied the knot with her biological father, Travis Fieldgrove, 40 years old at the time. The couple met after Samantha’s mother introduced her to Travis as her father when the girl was 17 years old.
"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
Parents refuse to allow pregnant daughter to give them another baby to raise for her; daughter calls them heartless
Evidently, one single, 33-year-old pregnant woman doesn't understand why her parents say they won't raise her baby that's on the way like they did her first child that she had at 17. Her mother takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Daily Beast
Alex Murdaugh’s Best Friend Slams Him on the Stand: I Was ‘Betrayed’
One of Alex Murdaugh’s best friends did not pull any punches on the stand Thursday, detailing to jurors how he felt “betrayed” after spending months by Murdaugh’s side in the wake of his wife and son’s murders—only to learn the former lawyer had stolen $192,000 from him.
Daily Beast
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food...
Daily Beast
Russian Ex-Dominatrix Guilty of Poisoning Doppelgänger With Cheesecake
A New York City former dominatrix who fed poisoned cheesecake to her lookalike friend in a plot to steal her identity was found guilty of attempted murder on Wednesday. Russia-born Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, was convicted of trying to kill eyelash stylist Olga Tsvyk by serving her the spiked dessert. “She laced a slice of cheesecake with a deadly drug so she could steal her unsuspecting victim’s most valuable possession, her identity,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement Thursday. “Fortunately, her victim survived and the poison led right back to the culprit.”
Daily Beast
Body-Cam Footage Raises New Questions in Deadly ‘Cop City’ Shooting
Body-cam footage released Wednesday raises new questions about the fatal shooting of an environmental activist by a state trooper last month at the future site of Atlanta’s “Cop City.”. Authorities said an officer gunned down Manuel “Tortuguita” Teran on Jan. 18 because Teran opened fire first, hitting a...
Comments / 0