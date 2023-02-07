ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

The Independent

Ex-husband of woman who drowned her five children says Lindsay Clancy deserves forgiveness

The ex-husband of a woman who killed their children has expressed sympathy for Lindsay Clancy. Russell “Rusty” Yates was at work when his then-wife Andrea Yates drowned their five children, all under the age of seven, in 2001. Yates, who was found not guilty of the murders by reason of insanity in a second trial in 2006, was suffering from severe postpartum depression, postpartum psychosis and schizophrenia at the time. Her case is eerily similar to that of Ms Clancy, a Massachusetts nurse who strangled their three children with exercise bands during what her attorney has described as an...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Fatim Hemraj

In 2003, a teen left home with a strange man and never came back. Two weeks later, her mom received a shocking message.

19-year-old LaQuanta Riley was born in 1984 to her mother, Pam Riley, who was only 16 at the time. As a result, LaQuanta was raised by her aunt, Katie Smith. LaQuanta maintained a good relationship with her mom and they kept in touch throughout her life. She loved to cook and listen to music. LaQuanta graduated high school with honors and received a full scholarship to college. She was about to begin her freshmen year studying criminal justice when she suddenly vanished.
EUFAULA, AL
Comfy, Safe Couch

"A White man calls out a black woman saying, I had the same experience and never complained!" Lesson on Racial Trauma

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I shared an article recently about a sad experience I encountered at an airport some years back where a White cashier ignored me and asked the White guy in front of me to proceed when I was clearly the first in line. The overwhelmingly positive reactions that I received from hundreds of readers were so encouraging and uplifting. I must however also point out that there were also several comments that were sad to read. There were people saying the experience never happened while others completely minimized it.
Daily Beast

ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife

Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Beast

Russian Ex-Dominatrix Guilty of Poisoning Doppelgänger With Cheesecake

A New York City former dominatrix who fed poisoned cheesecake to her lookalike friend in a plot to steal her identity was found guilty of attempted murder on Wednesday. Russia-born Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, was convicted of trying to kill eyelash stylist Olga Tsvyk by serving her the spiked dessert. “She laced a slice of cheesecake with a deadly drug so she could steal her unsuspecting victim’s most valuable possession, her identity,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement Thursday. “Fortunately, her victim survived and the poison led right back to the culprit.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Beast

Body-Cam Footage Raises New Questions in Deadly ‘Cop City’ Shooting

Body-cam footage released Wednesday raises new questions about the fatal shooting of an environmental activist by a state trooper last month at the future site of Atlanta’s “Cop City.”. Authorities said an officer gunned down Manuel “Tortuguita” Teran on Jan. 18 because Teran opened fire first, hitting a...
ATLANTA, GA

