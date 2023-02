HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A former U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in northern Alabama was sentenced to 18 months in prison by a federal judge on Friday. Zachary Rashad Humphrey, 31, of Huntsville, also was sentenced to three years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama.

