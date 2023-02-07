ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Man injured in shooting in western Henrico

By Will Gonzalez
 3 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital and another has been charged after a shooting in western Henrico County.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, officers responded to the 3000 block of Quarter Creek Lane just before 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 for a report of a shooting.

Richmond Police identify victim in fatal Southside shooting, possibly connected to Forest Hill Avenue shooting

When they got there, they found a man who was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Another man was charged with reckless handling of a firearm in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

