Man injured in shooting in western Henrico
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital and another has been charged after a shooting in western Henrico County.
According to the Henrico County Police Department, officers responded to the 3000 block of Quarter Creek Lane just before 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 for a report of a shooting.Richmond Police identify victim in fatal Southside shooting, possibly connected to Forest Hill Avenue shooting
When they got there, they found a man who was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Another man was charged with reckless handling of a firearm in connection to the shooting.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 0