Up North Voice
Caring as a career
2023 marks the 50th Anniversary of the Crawford County Commission on Aging (COA). The Director of COA, Alice Snyder, sits at a desk covered with tasks to be done overlooking the front door of the Lawndale Campus. When she talks about those who contributed to the agency before her, noticeable emotion and passion is present. You can tell this job is personal as much as it is professional for Alice. She keeps her head down working hard to secure grants, communicate needs, and do all the paperwork necessary. She looks ahead to a new building renovation, and the ability to do more for citizens who are often vulnerable and whose quality of life would benefit from a little help.
Up North Voice
Sperry award recipients honored
REGION- Lyn Sperry, member of the COOR ISD board and daughter of the late Ralph Sperry, presented the Ralph R. Sperry Memorial awards for 2021 and 2022 to JoJean Thompson and Andrew Thompson. The Sperry award is presented to an individual or group in recognition of their contributions to assist...
Up North Voice
Local health center recognized for quality patient care
HOUGHTON LAKE – MidMichigan Community Health Services recently received recognition from the Health Resources and Services Administration’s (HRSA) Bureau of Primary Health Care for the quality primary care services that they provide within the communities they serve. The 2022 Community Health Quality Recognition is awarded to the top...
Up North Voice
4-H Kids-n-Cakes Club
IOSCO COUNTY- The 4-H Kids-n-Cakes Club is led by 4-H Volunteer Susan Weishuhn. The club members met for 8 weeks to learn how to decorate cakes and practice their skills. The club wrapped up the season with a cake decorating contest held January 12. Winning Best of Show ribbons were Fletcher Sabin, Aurora Bonk, Aven King, and Aslin Senske.
WNEM
TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9
Bay City State Park kicked off its centennial year celebration on Thursday, Feb. 9. An antique photo of a local family’s distant relative is back in familiar hands after it was sold and went missing at an estate sale. Crisis Point in Child Care Gap in Bay County. Updated:...
Up North Voice
Coaches vs. Cancer brings communities together
HOUGHTON LAKE- Pink balloons and neighborhood cheer filled the gymnasium at Houghton Lake High School last Friday evening. This year’s Coaches vs. Cancer event made for a great community event and a fantastic night of basketball. Houghton Lake High School hosted the event with the Roscommon Bucks as their...
Up North Voice
Karen Bessey, 78, of Tawas City
Karen Ann Bessey, surrounded by her loving family, Karen went to her heavenly home at the age of 78 on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was born the daughter of Robert and Ethel (Binning) Schaule on September 11, 1944 in Pontiac, Michigan. Karen was a graduate of the class of 1962 from Seaholm High School in Birmingham, Michigan. Karen lived in faith and believed strongly in God and prayer. Her joy came from her family, be it sitting in the bleachers at the race track or spending time together at home. She loved to share her talent of singing and performing with local bands, singing at the race track, and the Tri-City Opre as well as performing with the Tawas Bay Players. She was a beautiful nurturing woman who truly loved caring for her family and all animals, especially horses. Karen was such a loving and caring person with a heart of gold when it came to her family and grandchildren. Karen was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
Up North Voice
Joan Beauregard, 85, of Atlanta
Mrs. Joan H. Beauregard, 85 of Atlanta, Michigan died peacefully on February 8, 2023 at Sally’s Care Home in Alpena. She was born in Saint Clair Shores, Michigan on January 30, 1938 to the late, Gordon and Alma (Davis) Henry. She has resided in Atlanta since 1998. Joan spent 30+ years living in California and while living there she taught at the Listening Center for Children. This Center was developed for children with special needs. Joan taught there for 16 years. She also volunteered as a Girl Scout leader for 16 years and Boy Scout leader for 14 years. She received an award that was given to her by the mayor of California for being an Outstanding Citizen for her work in making the neighborhood a cleaner, safer environment. Joan was a talented painter and artist. She would often make homemade cards for people that were ill at church and always included a painted picture on the front. She was a member of the Congregational United Church of Christ in Atlanta and was loved at church. She was always willing to help someone in need. She had a wicked sense of humor and loved a good joke and making people laugh. She adored animals and liked to garden. Joan had a twinkle in her eye, was fast to laugh, and had a wonderful smile. She is and will be deeply missed.
Up North Voice
Delores Faust, 81, of Fairview
Delores Ann Faust age 81, of Fairview, Michigan, went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 9, 2023, after passing at her home in Fairview, surrounded closely by her loving family. Delores was a coal miner’s daughter born to Willie and Annie Dunn on February 2, 1942, in...
Morning Sun
3 local dairy farms earn national honors
Three mid-Michigan dairy farms have received National Dairy Quality Awards from the National Mastitis Council. They were among 16 dairy farms in Michigan that earned honors during the organization’s annual meeting in Atlanta earlier this month. Receiving Gold Awards were Gross Farms, owned by Steve, Phil and Kevin Gross...
Up North Voice
Sylvia Selesky, 100, of Rose City
Sylvia Alma Selesky, age 100, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at The Brook in West Branch, MI surrounded by her family. She was born on January 31, 1923, in Gravelbourg, Saskatchewan, Canada to George and Elizabeth (McCammack) Gartee. Sylvia lived in Rose City since 1946. She was...
Up North Voice
Alan Vincent, 74, of Beaverton
Alan E. Vincent, beloved fire chief of Billings Township Fire of over 33 years, has passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, surrounded by his family and his friends in Midland, Michigan. He was born on April 28, 1948, to the late Robert and Gladys (Crosby) Vincent in Midland County. Alan served in the United States Army during Vietnam and received a Bronze Star for his actions preformed under fire. He worked at Vincent’s Service Station and was the owner of his own wrecker service before his retirement. Alan met and married the love of his life Carolyn Sandula and together they shared 50 years of love, laughter, and memories before his passing. He loved riding motorcycles, snowmobiling, and chasing the thrill of making sure fires got put out and helping his community in any way he could. Alan was a founding member of Billings Township Fire Department and served as a fireman there for 50 years and also served as Chief for the last 33 years.
Up North Voice
Jason Purkey, 40, of Rochester Hills
Jason Michael Purkey, age 40, of Rochester Hills, Michigan, died on Monday, February 6, 2023, in Higgins Lake, Michigan. Jason was born December 24, in Royal Oak, Michigan, the son of Michael Purkey and Patricia (Beck) Purkey. Jason grew up playing baseball. He went from T-Ball all the way to...
Up North Voice
Joe Moran, 86, of South Branch
Joseph D. Moran, age 86, of South Branch, MI passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at his home. He was born in Newark, OH on January 20, 1937 to the late Chester and Opal Moran. Joe served in the United States Army. Following his honorable discharge, he worked for more than 30 years for General Motors, retiring from GM Parts Division, Swartz Creek, MI in 1984.
Up North Voice
Lee Ashley, 83, of South Branch
Edgar “Lee” Leroy Ashley, age 83 of South Branch, MI., passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Lee was born on July 7, 1939 in Dearborn, MI., to the late Roy and Louise (Stinger) Ashley. Lee was in the Marine Corp and served his country honorably from 1956 to 1959. In 1960 he married the love of his life, Carole Ellen (Siementkowski). They had 4 children and celebrated over 55 years together, before Carole passed away in 2013. While living in Garden City, Lee was a revolutionary war re-enactor and performed in many demonstrations. He was also a fireman for Garden City and retired from that department after 25 years. He and Carole relocated to South Branch where Lee was an all around handyman and could fix anything. Lee was a very smart man who never failed to offer his opinion! He loved to travel and his children have many wonderful memories of going on vacation. He also loved word working and gardening. He had a Goldwing motorcycle and belonged to the Goldwing club and then transitioned to Harley motorcycles.
Up North Voice
Carla Wilber, 87, of Rose City
Carlilee Louise Wilber, age 87, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at The Villa at Rose City. She was born on February 8, 1936, in Rose City, MI to Clarence and Roberta (Jansen) Cooley. She lived in Rose City all her life. Carla graduated high school as the valedictorian....
An Abandoned Stone Resort Hidden in the Forest: Otsego County, Michigan
So, you’re out for a walk down a woodsy trail when all of a sudden, an old deserted stone building peeks at you from around the bushes and trees. You get a little closer until the whole structure comes into view…it’s an abandoned motel, stuck out here alone in the forest, The stone steps are covered in moss and leaves, and covered with a mossy roof that looks like it came out of Middle Earth. It’s the empty Echo Valley Resort, tucked in the woods of the Louis M. Groen Nature Center, about a stone’s throw south of Johannesburg Lake.
Up North Voice
Kathy Grover, 57, of Prudenville
Kathleen “Kathy” Ann Grover, age 57, of Prudenville passed away unexpectedly on Sunday February 5, 2023 at home. Kathleen was born on August 7, 1965 in Detroit, Michigan to David and Judith (Ayers) Delie. Kathy married Grant “Matt” Grover on August 7, 2000 in Oscoda, and he preceded her in death.
gripped.com
Ice Climber Dies After Falling into Lake Superior
The National Park Service (NPS) has identified an ice climber who went missing as 32-year-old James Bake of Gaylord, Mich. The NPS reported that Bake was climbing at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore when waves caused him to fall into Lake Superior. Bake was reported missing around 5:15 p.m on Tuesday.
Up North Voice
Good morning Northern Michigan: Feb. 10, 2025
Not sure how the weather was everywhere last night, but it rained most of the day here. But about 4 p.m., the rain changed to snow. The kind of heavy snow, no wind, and big, fat flakes. It stuck to everything creating some amazing views across the landscape. Be sure to get some photos for your collection, or share them here if you want to.
