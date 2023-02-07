Mrs. Joan H. Beauregard, 85 of Atlanta, Michigan died peacefully on February 8, 2023 at Sally’s Care Home in Alpena. She was born in Saint Clair Shores, Michigan on January 30, 1938 to the late, Gordon and Alma (Davis) Henry. She has resided in Atlanta since 1998. Joan spent 30+ years living in California and while living there she taught at the Listening Center for Children. This Center was developed for children with special needs. Joan taught there for 16 years. She also volunteered as a Girl Scout leader for 16 years and Boy Scout leader for 14 years. She received an award that was given to her by the mayor of California for being an Outstanding Citizen for her work in making the neighborhood a cleaner, safer environment. Joan was a talented painter and artist. She would often make homemade cards for people that were ill at church and always included a painted picture on the front. She was a member of the Congregational United Church of Christ in Atlanta and was loved at church. She was always willing to help someone in need. She had a wicked sense of humor and loved a good joke and making people laugh. She adored animals and liked to garden. Joan had a twinkle in her eye, was fast to laugh, and had a wonderful smile. She is and will be deeply missed.

ATLANTA, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO