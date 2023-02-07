Read full article on original website
Related
This 600-mile Trail Will Connect 15 Mountain Towns Across the American West
Pack plenty of water — this one is a doozy.
Gas pipeline serving Southern Nevada shut down after spill
Emergency managers in Clark County don't anticipate any immediate impact on gas availability after a pipeline servicing Southern Nevada was shut down due to a spill.
‘Ghost’ the dog ‘doing well’ at Animal Foundation after living with coyotes in Nevada desert
The Animal Foundation provided an update on a dog who had recently been found running with a pack of coyotes in the Nevada desert.
KOLO TV Reno
SR208 through Wilson Canyon to open for commute hours
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will open State Route 208 through Wilson Canyon for commute hours only. The area has been closed since January when a rockslide scattered debris across a 400-foot stretch of roadway through the canyon between Smith Valley and Yerington. The road...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Tahoe area sets record for area tourism revenue
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New transient lodging and room tax statistics for 2022 show a record year for Reno Tahoe area tourism. The $467,886,384 collected was the most Taxable Room Revenue ever recorded for a calendar year, and four of the five top all-time revenue producing months came in 2022.
This Tahoe lodge is among the top-rated U.S. ski hotels by guests
Hotels.com guests love this recently expanded spot.
KOLO TV Reno
Gov. Lombardo declares state of emergency for Vegas fuel pipeline closure
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency Friday night after a pipeline that carries gasoline to Las Vegas and Phoenix from Southern California was shut down due to a leak. Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan told The Associated Press the leak was discovered Thursday afternoon...
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Declares State of Emergency Due To Gas Pipeline Disruption in S. Nevada
This evening, Governor Joe Lombardo declared a state of emergency to help mitigate the impact of the California fuel pipeline leak in Southern Nevada. The Office of the Governor says it is actively working with Kinder Morgan, the Nevada Division of Emergency Management, and Clark County officials to monitor the situation and provide timely updates to Clark County residents.
Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Gov. Joe Lombardo’s support for the sale of federal lands to developers would increase the state’s economic resilience and decrease its reliance on tourism, say proponents. It would also likely cement Southern Nevada’s place in the warehouse boom. “I would like to see us, in coordination with our congressional delegation, promote a more predictable approach […] The post Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevadans urged to explore flood insurance after wet winter
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Division of Insurance is urging Nevadans to explore getting flooding insurance and to evaluate their flooding risk after a wet winter brought snow and rain to northern Nevada. It was only around one month ago that areas of northern California were struck with...
Nevada prisons director: Holes under fences, aging buildings — and a need for volunteer organizations’ help
Holes under the fences and prisons that are "falling apart" after years of neglect are just some of the problems Nevada Department of Corrections Director James Dzurenda faces.
KOLO TV Reno
Arts for all Nevada
A quick-moving storm system will drop down the coast and spin some snow our way through Saturday morning. While this is not a big storm, winter driving conditions are likely in many areas. After a break Saturday night through Monday, a sharp cold front will bring more snow showers, and much colder weather starting on Valentine's Day. Winter is back. -Jeff.
KOLO TV Reno
Wildfire smoke still the biggest threat to northern Nevada air quality
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is known for its beauty across millions of acres of public land. But it can be difficult to enjoy when the air is thick with smoke. “Really since 2013, nearly every year after wildfires turned Reno/Sparks from one of the cleaner western metro areas to one of the worst,” said Brendan Schneider, the senior air quality specialist for the Washoe County Health District.
NV Energy, Southwest Gas grilled at Nevada Legislature
Utility companies that have met heavy criticism over rates and outages in recent months came face to face with lawmakers on Thursday in Carson City.
KOLO TV Reno
Legislative Bll Cracks Down On Fentanyl Abuse
N. Nevada based company gets $2 billion dollar clean energy investment. N. Nevada based company gets $2 billion dollar clean energy investment. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Friday Web Weather. Updated: 12 hours ago. A chance of snow showers Friday night into Saturday...
knpr
All eyes are on water, but Nevada faces other environmental threats
When we talk about environmental issues in Nevada, we often focus on one thing ... water. That makes sense: The mega-drought we’re in has dropped Lake Mead to levels unseen in almost 90 years. But climate change, or global warming, is also damaging Nevada’s environment in ways that aren’t...
news3lv.com
Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada to host annual 'Girl Scout Cookie Mega Drop'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's that time of year again. Girl Scout cookie season is here. The Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada will host its annual Girl Scout Cookie Mega Drop on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Three official locations, including the signature pick-up location,...
KOLO TV Reno
The Road Ahead with RTC: Proposed Transit Service Improvements
SPONSORED: The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County (RTC) is proposing improvements to our community’s transit service. Before implementing these changes, the RTC is seeking community feedback. The community is asked to review the changes and provide feedback by February 23, 2023. Comments can be submitted via email to...
knpr
Getting the most from your HOA: Nevada experts answer your questions
Some people love them, some hate ‘em, but almost everyone has an opinion about homeowner associations. They’re the fastest-growing form of residential governance in the country, up 30% in the last decade. The average monthly HOA fee is about $250, and in Nevada, more than a 500,000 homeowners live in HOAs. And there are 3,460 HOAs throughout the state.
KOLO TV Reno
Biden admin announces new funding for cleanup in Nevada
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The Environmental Protection Agency is sending a second wave of around $1 billion in funding for cleanup projects in Nevada. The money comes from the Infrastructure Law and will fund cleanup at 22 Superfund sites, including the Carson River Mercury Site in Lyon and Story Counties.
Comments / 0