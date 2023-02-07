ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wnky.com

Kentucky lawmaker backs bill to fight nursing shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) – Lawmakers are taking action against Kentucky’s nursing shortage with House Bill 200. “Simply put, this bill kickstarts career paths for all Kentuckians interested in health care careers,” Reps. Ken Fleming said. Backed by Fleming and several organizations, HB 200 will allocate at...
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Experts weigh in on if proposed cut to state income tax helps or hurt Kentuckians

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Republicans are one step closer to their goal of eliminating Kentucky’s income tax as House Bill 1 heads to Gov. Andy Beshear’s desk. The proposed 4% income tax rate, approved by the Kentucky senate on Wednesday, could mean more money in your paycheck. But, an economics professor at UofL says with the expanded 6% sales tax on a range of goods and services under House Bill 8 that passed last year, the benefit will likely not extend to those who are lower income.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Health care providers navigate medical marijuana prescriptions for patients

PADUCAH — Medical marijuana is once again under consideration by the Kentucky legislature. After failing in 2020 and 2022, state lawmakers will vote on whether to legalize marijuana for medicinal use. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order late last year allowing people to get a written certification...
PADUCAH, KY
wdrb.com

Supporters double down on regulation of 'gray machines' in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Illegal gambling or games of skill, the debate over certain gaming machines in Kentucky is likely finding an arena in Frankfort. Supporters are doubling down on regulation of what they consider to be skill game machines. Operators of the machines — which can be found in...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

KY bill aims to prevent dog attacks, pinpoints 'repeat offenders'

FRANKFORT, KY — When a Lexington woman was bitten by two dogs in March 2022, neighbors were outraged. The dogs' owner had reportedly received several citations in the past over incidents with his dogs, LEX 18 reported. Now, the woman — Sarah Bogusewski — is working closely with Kentucky...
LEXINGTON, KY
wbontv.com

Kentucky income tax one step closer to being eliminated

Frankfort, Kentucky (February 8, 2023) – Kentuckians are one step closer to seeing the state’s individual income tax eliminated entirely after members of the Senate approved HB 1 by a vote of 30-5. The measure would lower the state’s individual income tax to 4% as of January 2024. The measure, HB 1, is sponsored by Representative Brandon Reed of Hodgenville, Vice Chair of the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee, and comes just days after the tax was lowered to 4.5% on January 1. Senate Budget Chair Chris McDaniel carried the bill in the Senate.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky

No son of Kentucky is more famous or more revered than Abraham Lincoln, who was born on Feb. 12, 1809, near Hodgenville. His birthplace is a national shrine. His statue stands tall in the Capitol rotunda in Frankfort. Lincoln was the first Republican president, and today Kentucky is one of the reddest Republican red states. Yet […] The post Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Advocates push for passing of CARR, gun safety act

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, advocates met in Frankfort to push for the passing of the Crisis Aversion and Rights Retention Act, also known as CARR. CARR is a bipartisan policy that would allow for the temporary transfer of firearms away from people on the brink of a crisis.
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns

Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
KENTUCKY STATE
wvxu.org

The ‘ribeye of the sky’ climbs to new heights in Kentucky population

One layer to the soundtrack of spring in Kentucky will crescendo in the coming weeks as the skies fill with the ethereal cooing of sandhill cranes. Soon tens of thousands of the so-called ‘ribeyes of the sky’ will pass through the state on their journey north to nesting grounds around Wisconsin and Michigan.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

COVID community levels showing more green counties

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The number of Kentucky counties that have a low community level of COVID-19 saw a large jump in the weekly map that was released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention breaks the state down by...
KENTUCKY STATE

