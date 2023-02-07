Read full article on original website
Bi-partisan group of Kentucky lawmakers undertake legislations that would increase school accountability
Among the measures Kentucky legislators are three that would enable Kentucky students to hold their schools accountable. House Bills 161 and 136 and Senate Bill 22 build on the bipartisan progress Kentucky has already made to ensure students have a seat at the education policy decision-making table. “The Kentucky Student...
Kentucky lawmaker backs bill to fight nursing shortage
FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) – Lawmakers are taking action against Kentucky’s nursing shortage with House Bill 200. “Simply put, this bill kickstarts career paths for all Kentuckians interested in health care careers,” Reps. Ken Fleming said. Backed by Fleming and several organizations, HB 200 will allocate at...
Experts weigh in on if proposed cut to state income tax helps or hurt Kentuckians
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Republicans are one step closer to their goal of eliminating Kentucky’s income tax as House Bill 1 heads to Gov. Andy Beshear’s desk. The proposed 4% income tax rate, approved by the Kentucky senate on Wednesday, could mean more money in your paycheck. But, an economics professor at UofL says with the expanded 6% sales tax on a range of goods and services under House Bill 8 that passed last year, the benefit will likely not extend to those who are lower income.
Health care providers navigate medical marijuana prescriptions for patients
PADUCAH — Medical marijuana is once again under consideration by the Kentucky legislature. After failing in 2020 and 2022, state lawmakers will vote on whether to legalize marijuana for medicinal use. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order late last year allowing people to get a written certification...
Supporters double down on regulation of 'gray machines' in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Illegal gambling or games of skill, the debate over certain gaming machines in Kentucky is likely finding an arena in Frankfort. Supporters are doubling down on regulation of what they consider to be skill game machines. Operators of the machines — which can be found in...
How gun commerce has changed in Kentucky since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Kentucky since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
KY bill aims to prevent dog attacks, pinpoints 'repeat offenders'
FRANKFORT, KY — When a Lexington woman was bitten by two dogs in March 2022, neighbors were outraged. The dogs' owner had reportedly received several citations in the past over incidents with his dogs, LEX 18 reported. Now, the woman — Sarah Bogusewski — is working closely with Kentucky...
Kentucky income tax one step closer to being eliminated
Frankfort, Kentucky (February 8, 2023) – Kentuckians are one step closer to seeing the state’s individual income tax eliminated entirely after members of the Senate approved HB 1 by a vote of 30-5. The measure would lower the state’s individual income tax to 4% as of January 2024. The measure, HB 1, is sponsored by Representative Brandon Reed of Hodgenville, Vice Chair of the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee, and comes just days after the tax was lowered to 4.5% on January 1. Senate Budget Chair Chris McDaniel carried the bill in the Senate.
Kentucky Senate leaders comment on "gray gambling" and Lexington parking rates
Legislation related to gambling in more than one form is likely to be discussed during the next month or so in Frankfort. Talk about a bill to legalize sports betting is just about a sure bet. There is also attention being given to so-called gray gambling machines
Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky
No son of Kentucky is more famous or more revered than Abraham Lincoln, who was born on Feb. 12, 1809, near Hodgenville. His birthplace is a national shrine. His statue stands tall in the Capitol rotunda in Frankfort. Lincoln was the first Republican president, and today Kentucky is one of the reddest Republican red states. Yet […] The post Abraham Lincoln was no favorite son in his native Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Advocates push for passing of CARR, gun safety act
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Thursday, advocates met in Frankfort to push for the passing of the Crisis Aversion and Rights Retention Act, also known as CARR. CARR is a bipartisan policy that would allow for the temporary transfer of firearms away from people on the brink of a crisis.
Kentucky prosecutor caught in scandal resigns
Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. Ronnie Goldy Jr. is accused of providing legal favors for nude photos. February 9: Rising rent, a coffee perk, and why the …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 9, 2023. Fayette County students...
Kentucky to purge 127,000 ineligible registrations from voter rolls on Friday
Kentucky election officials plan to remove 127,000 people from the state’s voter rolls as part of a multi-year long effort to clean up unqualified voters.
'Harmful and ineffective'; Kentucky lawmakers file bill banning conversion therapy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers are looking to ban conversion therapy in the commonwealth. On Tuesday, Representatives Lisa Willner (D-Louisville) and Killian Timoney (R-Lexington) filed House Bill 162, or The Youth Mental Health Protection Act. The bill would prohibit all licensed mental health providers from engaging in any practices...
The ‘ribeye of the sky’ climbs to new heights in Kentucky population
One layer to the soundtrack of spring in Kentucky will crescendo in the coming weeks as the skies fill with the ethereal cooing of sandhill cranes. Soon tens of thousands of the so-called ‘ribeyes of the sky’ will pass through the state on their journey north to nesting grounds around Wisconsin and Michigan.
Who's running for Kentucky governor this year? Here are the 15 candidates
KENTUCKY — On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, Kentucky voters will decide on a host of statewide offices, including who they think should occupy the governor’s mansion in Frankfort. In the gubernatorial primary, incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear (D) faces a crowded field of 12 Republicans vying to unseat him,...
Bill filed aims to help ease health care worker shortage in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Addressing the crippling health care worker shortage here in Kentucky — that's the goal of House Bill 200, filed by Louisville Republican Ken Fleming. As the regional director of global medical response, Paul Phillips knows firsthand what an EMT shortage can do to a community.
COVID community levels showing more green counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The number of Kentucky counties that have a low community level of COVID-19 saw a large jump in the weekly map that was released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention breaks the state down by...
Proposed Kentucky bill would fine people for driving too slow in passing lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you get frustrated with slow driving in the passing lane? A Kentucky state representative wants to make that finable. Rep. Ken Upchurch is sponsoring House Bill 105, which was introduced Tuesday. It would fine anyone driving under the speed limit in the farthest left lane.
Art Lander’s Outdoors: Hunting Coyotes with rifles, shotguns in KY is open year-round with no bag limit
It’s just been in the past 50 years that the coyote (Canis latrans) become established east of the Mississippi River. Coyotes spread their range eastward from the Great Plains and Mountain West, filling the ecological niche of the gray wolf and red wolf, native species that no long exist here.
