San Ramon, CA

Video: Tesla crashes into home in San Ramon

By Charles Clifford
 3 days ago

SAN RAMON, Calif. ( KRON ) — In the East Bay, a San Ramon family is cleaning up after they say their Tesla smashed through the garage into their kitchen. On Monday evening, San Ramon resident Laxmana Marpu was trying to move his Tesla just a few feet from the driveway into the garage when he says the car accelerated on its own, crashing into his home.

“We are upset. Yeah,” said Marpu.

He said that Monday evening he was trying to move his Tesla Model Y from the driveway into his garage when the car suddenly accelerated. He tried to stop it, but nothing happened.

“I tried to hit the brake, but it’s not stopping,” he said. “It went in seconds.”

The car slammed into the back wall of the garage and broke into the kitchen. Fortunately, his family was upstairs, and nobody was hurt, but the damage is extensive.

“The backside of my kitchen, everything is broken, you know?” he said. “Pieces. The refrigerator, you now?”

Marpu said the car is most likely a total loss. He had it towed away Tuesday morning. The City of San Ramon inspected the house and yellow-tagged it, meaning the family can stay here, but they need to avoid the kitchen and garage.

At this point, it’s not clear if the crash was the result of a malfunction of the car or some other reason. The exact cause is still under investigation.

Marpu says they bought their Tesla last summer and that it’s been a good car, but he’s not sure if he would get another one.

“I’ve lost confidence in Tesla now,” he said.

The family is working with their insurance company to assess and hopefully repair the damage to the house. They are not sure yet what will happen with the car.

