KULR8
Key OT run lifts No. 11 Montana Tech over Carroll College
BUTTE – With the opportunity to clinch at least a share of the Frontier Conference men’s basketball regular season championship, the No. 11 Montana Tech Orediggers hosted the Carroll College Fighting Saints on Thursday evening at HPER Center in Butte. The teams split their first two meetings of...
KULR8
Carroll to celebrate Title IX as Saints women look to secure outright Frontier championship
HELENA — The culmination of a season’s worth of work is one victory away. No. 11-ranked Carroll, with a win on Saturday afternoon against No. 22-ranked Rocky Mountain College, would clinch the Frontier Conference regular-season championship outright and secure the No. 1 seed in the upcoming league tournament.
KULR8
No. 11-ranked Carroll's eight-game win streak by the numbers
HELENA — The No. 11-ranked Carroll women’s basketball team rides an eight-game win streak into Thursday night’s matchup with Montana Tech. The Saints, who stand atop the Frontier Conference standings with an 11-1 record two games ahead of Montana Western and Rocky Mountain College, haven’t lost in a calendar month and will be aiming to win their 20th-straight over the Orediggers.
KULR8
Carroll hires Austin Shick to lead men's soccer program
HELENA — Carroll College Athletic Director Charlie Gross announced on Wednesday the hiring of Austin Shick as head men's soccer coach. Shick becomes the second head coach in program history, taking the reins after Doug Mello announced his retirement in December. "It's a pleasure to welcome Austin Shick to...
montanarightnow.com
Whitefish hockey coach charged with raping a minor in Butte
BUTTE, Mont. - Charges have been filed against a hockey coach who is accused of raping a minor boy in 2019. Court documents state Jami Leslie James is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after he knowingly slept with an underage boy at a hotel in Butte back in September of 2019.
montanarightnow.com
Your Boots on the Hill
The highlight of the week of Feb. 6 was the Montana Farm Bureau Calling on the Capitol (COTC), which found 45 MFBF members in Helena to experience the legislative process. In past years, MFBF held separate events for county leadership, Young Farmers and Ranchers, Women's Leadership Committee, and general membership. This year MFBF combined the groups to hold an extremely successful Calling on the Capitol, which brought a large group of farmers and ranchers to the Capitol halls, for meetings with legislators, state leaders and agency directors.
Historic Montana Bar Set To Reopen After Two Years
This bar has been a staple of this community, and we are happy to see them open its doors again. If you're looking for historic buildings and restaurants, Butte, Montana, is the place to find it all. Butte was a historic mining town, and the city hasn't changed that much, especially the downtown area. Some bars and restaurants have been there for multiple generations. One bar had to close due to a horrible fire, and the town was heartbroken, but not anymore.
Top 10 Drunkest Town List Has Huge Reaction In One Montana Town.
I want to take a moment and apologize to all of you. I wrote an article recently about the Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Montana and it really seemed to hit a nerve with many of you. What was supposed to be an informative article about drinking here in the Treasure State, turned into something much larger than that.
A rare weather phenomenon took place this morning near Great Falls. What was it?
Early this morning a rare weather phenomenon took place just south of Great Falls. It's called thundersnow. It was snowing and lightning at the same time. It reportedly only happens about six times a year on average around the world. Robert Hart of the Great Falls National Weather Service Office...
NBCMontana
Suspect in high-speed pursuit near Rocker arrested
BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement arrested Sonny Reese, 33, after a high speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle near Rocker. Reese is charged with a warrant out of Powell County, criminal endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, possession of stolen property, and reckless driving while eluding the police, and eluding the police.
Great Falls man arrested near Butte after high-speed chase
Sonny Reese, 33, faces charges of possession of stolen property, criminal endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, and reckless driving while eluding police.
montanarightnow.com
Helena PD looking for missing 17-year-old
HELENA, Mont. - Helena police are trying to locate a missing 17-year-old. Kory James Mix is described as being five feet, ten inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing cargo pants. According to the Helena Police Department, Kory is not...
