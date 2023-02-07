ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

KULR8

Key OT run lifts No. 11 Montana Tech over Carroll College

BUTTE – With the opportunity to clinch at least a share of the Frontier Conference men’s basketball regular season championship, the No. 11 Montana Tech Orediggers hosted the Carroll College Fighting Saints on Thursday evening at HPER Center in Butte. The teams split their first two meetings of...
BUTTE, MT
KULR8

No. 11-ranked Carroll's eight-game win streak by the numbers

HELENA — The No. 11-ranked Carroll women’s basketball team rides an eight-game win streak into Thursday night’s matchup with Montana Tech. The Saints, who stand atop the Frontier Conference standings with an 11-1 record two games ahead of Montana Western and Rocky Mountain College, haven’t lost in a calendar month and will be aiming to win their 20th-straight over the Orediggers.
HELENA, MT
KULR8

Carroll hires Austin Shick to lead men's soccer program

HELENA — Carroll College Athletic Director Charlie Gross announced on Wednesday the hiring of Austin Shick as head men's soccer coach. Shick becomes the second head coach in program history, taking the reins after Doug Mello announced his retirement in December. "It's a pleasure to welcome Austin Shick to...
HELENA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Whitefish hockey coach charged with raping a minor in Butte

BUTTE, Mont. - Charges have been filed against a hockey coach who is accused of raping a minor boy in 2019. Court documents state Jami Leslie James is charged with sexual intercourse without consent after he knowingly slept with an underage boy at a hotel in Butte back in September of 2019.
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Your Boots on the Hill

The highlight of the week of Feb. 6 was the Montana Farm Bureau Calling on the Capitol (COTC), which found 45 MFBF members in Helena to experience the legislative process. In past years, MFBF held separate events for county leadership, Young Farmers and Ranchers, Women's Leadership Committee, and general membership. This year MFBF combined the groups to hold an extremely successful Calling on the Capitol, which brought a large group of farmers and ranchers to the Capitol halls, for meetings with legislators, state leaders and agency directors.
HELENA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Historic Montana Bar Set To Reopen After Two Years

This bar has been a staple of this community, and we are happy to see them open its doors again. If you're looking for historic buildings and restaurants, Butte, Montana, is the place to find it all. Butte was a historic mining town, and the city hasn't changed that much, especially the downtown area. Some bars and restaurants have been there for multiple generations. One bar had to close due to a horrible fire, and the town was heartbroken, but not anymore.
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Suspect in high-speed pursuit near Rocker arrested

BUTTE, Mont. — Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement arrested Sonny Reese, 33, after a high speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle near Rocker. Reese is charged with a warrant out of Powell County, criminal endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, possession of stolen property, and reckless driving while eluding the police, and eluding the police.
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Helena PD looking for missing 17-year-old

HELENA, Mont. - Helena police are trying to locate a missing 17-year-old. Kory James Mix is described as being five feet, ten inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes, and weighs 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing cargo pants. According to the Helena Police Department, Kory is not...
HELENA, MT

