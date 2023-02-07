ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Alexandrea Sumuel

Exciting Winter and Spring Events in Virginia Beach 2023

It's Virginia Beach's 60th anniversary this year, and this charming coastal city has big things planned! From music festivals and surf contests to beach rodeos and she-crab soup competitions, take advantage of the excitement happening now through June! Discover the best of winter and spring in Virginia Beach with these events showcasing culture, music, art, food, and drink!
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

185 In Poquoson Makes Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants

POQUOSON—On the Tenth Anniversary listing of Yelp’s Top Places To Eat in the U.S., a small restaurant in Poquoson simply called “185,” stood out as the only place in Hampton Roads (and one of only two restaurants in Virginia) that was selected to be honored. “We...
POQUOSON, VA
virginiabeach.gov

Meet Vincent Smith, Virginia Beach’s Firefighter of the Year

“There's a lot about firefighting that makes it different from other jobs,” said Virginia Beach Master Firefighter Vincent G. Smith. “You never know what you're getting into.”. Considering he didn’t grow up wanting to be a firefighter, Vince didn’t know what he was getting into either when a...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk family issues plea for information on missing NSU freshman

A Norfolk family is pleading for information on their son, Keith Anderson, a Norfolk State University freshman who has gone missing.
NORFOLK, VA
East Coast Traveler

Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia - National Pizza Day

VIRGINIA - If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Dead whale spotted floating off coast of Virginia Beach

Dead whale spotted floating off coast of Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Townhomes, apartments could be built at former Hampton public housing complex

Townhomes, apartments could be built at former Hampton public housing complex. The notion of drilling for gas and oil off Virginia's coast may not be as dead in the water as many people think. A bill currently on Capitol Hill, the Strategic Production Response Act, has passed through the House on a party line vote and is now in the Senate.
HAMPTON, VA
trazeetravel.com

2023 Festivals in Virginia Beach

As Virginia Beach, Virginia, celebrates its 60th anniversary, the city offers travelers and locals a full roster of festivals and special events throughout the year. The annual Coastal Virginia Magazine WineFest takes place Feb. 11–12. Enjoy the region’s best wine, cider and beer. March. Take part in the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Water main break closes Hampton intersection

A water main break near the intersection of Armistead and LaSalle avenues on Feb. 8 has flooded the intersection, causing traffic to be rerouted.
HAMPTON, VA

