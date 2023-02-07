Read full article on original website
Exciting Winter and Spring Events in Virginia Beach 2023Alexandrea SumuelVirginia Beach, VA
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerVirginia State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Experience the Magic of Mardi Gras in Norfolk at Waterside DistrictAlexandrea SumuelNorfolk, VA
The Virginia Beach singer who is giving away millionsAsh JurbergVirginia Beach, VA
It's Virginia Beach's 60th anniversary this year, and this charming coastal city has big things planned! From music festivals and surf contests to beach rodeos and she-crab soup competitions, take advantage of the excitement happening now through June! Discover the best of winter and spring in Virginia Beach with these events showcasing culture, music, art, food, and drink!
peninsulachronicle.com
185 In Poquoson Makes Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants
POQUOSON—On the Tenth Anniversary listing of Yelp’s Top Places To Eat in the U.S., a small restaurant in Poquoson simply called “185,” stood out as the only place in Hampton Roads (and one of only two restaurants in Virginia) that was selected to be honored. “We...
virginiabeach.gov
Meet Vincent Smith, Virginia Beach’s Firefighter of the Year
“There's a lot about firefighting that makes it different from other jobs,” said Virginia Beach Master Firefighter Vincent G. Smith. “You never know what you're getting into.”. Considering he didn’t grow up wanting to be a firefighter, Vince didn’t know what he was getting into either when a...
"...a whole different world." Peninsula delegates team up for Green Book bill
Two weeks after unanimously passing through the House of Delegates, the Virginia Senate is set to consider Del. Mike Mullin's (D-Newport News) bill to mark Virginia's Green Book sites.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk family issues plea for information on missing NSU freshman
A Norfolk family is pleading for information on their son, Keith Anderson, a Norfolk State University freshman who has gone missing. Norfolk family issues plea for information on missing …. A Norfolk family is pleading for information on their son, Keith Anderson, a Norfolk State University freshman who has gone...
Few passengers and projected losses raise concerns at Newport New-Williamsburg Airport
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Peninsula Airport Commissioners are taking a close look at the performance of Newport News-Williamsburg Airport executive director Michael Giardino, who's been on the job for five years. In the January 26 meeting during a closed session, commissioners discussed Giardino's performance. They followed up with a...
'Junk fees' disappearing? How it could save Hampton Roads' residents money
You might notice extra charges when you buy concert tickets or book a hotel room. They’re known as ‘junk fees.’ President Biden is proposing to get rid of those surcharges and help people save money.
Experience Chinese culture at Ten Seconds Rice Noodle in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There is a legend behind Ten Seconds Rice Noodle in Virginia Beach. Owner Gin Gin Chen tells 13News Now that the story started because of love. "The story does originate from a legend where it's a man who was studying, and his wife really loved him, so she made these noodles for him, and she had to cross this bridge," Chen said.
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Virginia - National Pizza Day
VIRGINIA - If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
WAVY News 10
Dead whale spotted floating off coast of Virginia Beach
Https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/dead-whale-spotted-floating-off-virginia-beach-coast/. Dead whale spotted floating off coast of Virginia …. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/dead-whale-spotted-floating-off-virginia-beach-coast/. Mourning Amore: Funeral set as mother seeks justice. Funeral arrangements are underway in Norfolk following arrests in a 10-year-old Alabama murder investigation. The funeral for Amore Wiggins is set for Feb. 25 at Graves Funeral Home on Church Street.
Food distribution giveaway held for Norfolk residents impacted by Family Dollar fire
NORFOLK, Va. — Staff members from a local food bank came to Norfolk to distribute food for people in need on Friday. Residents near the Family Dollar store on Church Street still are living in a food desert, months after a fire destroyed the store. No one else has moved into the space.
WAVY News 10
Townhomes, apartments could be built at former Hampton public housing complex
Townhomes, apartments could be built at former Hampton …. Bill to open up offshore drilling passes House, heads …. The notion of drilling for gas and oil off Virginia's coast may not be as dead in the water as many people think. A bill currently on Capitol Hill, the Strategic Production Response Act, has passed through the House on a party line vote and is now in the Senate.
princessanneindy.com
Virginia Beach city government transitioning to new website, older site remains online
COURTHOUSE — Virginia Beach is in the process of transitioning to a new government website at virginiabeach.gov, though the older city site, www.vbgov.com, is still operational and will remain up until the change is complete. The new municipal website is designed with a cleaner look, better navigation and new...
WAVY News 10
Richneck shooting echoed 2000 Michigan incident where first grader killed classmate
The shooting five weeks ago at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News echoes a 2000 Michigan incident in which a first-grader killed a classmate. A former prosecutor in that case talks about that case, and has advice for Newport News. Richneck shooting echoed 2000 Michigan incident where …. The shooting...
trazeetravel.com
2023 Festivals in Virginia Beach
As Virginia Beach, Virginia, celebrates its 60th anniversary, the city offers travelers and locals a full roster of festivals and special events throughout the year. The annual Coastal Virginia Magazine WineFest takes place Feb. 11–12. Enjoy the region’s best wine, cider and beer. March. Take part in the...
Virginia school without doors or walls could get $1.5M after teacher shot
Richneck Elementary School in Newport News could receive $1.5 million for renovations that would go to improve the layout of some classrooms.
WAVY News 10
Water main break closes Hampton intersection
A water main break near the intersection of Armistead and LaSalle avenues on Feb. 8 has flooded the intersection, causing traffic to be rerouted. A water main break near the intersection of Armistead and LaSalle avenues on Feb. 8 has flooded the intersection, causing traffic to be rerouted. Bill to...
WAVY News 10
Hampton man arrested on burglary charges after attempting to break into home in Illinois
Hampton man arrested on burglary charges after attempting …. Norfolk family issues plea for information on missing …. A Norfolk family is pleading for information on their son, Keith Anderson, a Norfolk State University freshman who has gone missing. Sentara’s 3D Mammography van brings cancer screening …. A bright...
VB entertainment calendar packed despite loss of Pungo Strawberry Festival
As Hampton Roads’ residents learn the Pungo Strawberry Festival isn’t happening in 2023, many suggestions are coming up about other nearby, alternate locations.
'Like any other job!' | Chesapeake crossing guard named to 'Most Outstanding' list for going above and beyond
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake man is honored for going above and beyond in keeping kids and traffic safe for almost a decade. "You’ve got everything from good to bad, to outright strange," Michael Judson said, standing along Battlefield Boulevard. Judson, a Navy veteran and former postal employee,...
