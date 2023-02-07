Shortly after the trade deadline passed, the Milwaukee Bucks were rumored to be in the running for one of the biggest names on the buyout market. According to The Athletic’s John Hollinger (Subscription required), the Bucks were a “hot spot” for Reggie Jackson. While Milwaukee was a justifiable landing spot for the veteran, any hope that he would end up with the Bucks was quite short-lived. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Jackson plans to sign with the Denver Nuggets after securing a buyout. That takes a big name off of the board for the Bucks, but there are still a few other options out there worth considering.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO