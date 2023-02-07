Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Eagles C Jason Kelce acknowledges brother's TD in humorous fashion
The brothers are off to a hot start in the first half of Super Bowl LVII. Too bad they're on opposite teams. Jason Kelce led the way for Philadelphia's 87 rushing yards, two Jalen Hurts touchdowns on the ground and multiple QB sneaks. Travis Kelce has a team-high three catches...
Yardbarker
Former Ravens Coach Thinks Steelers' Legend Hines Ward Is A "Slam Dunk" Hall Of Famer
The Pittsburgh Steelers currently have 24 members in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Former wide receiver, Hines Ward is not one of those, as he has missed out on the Hall of Fame six consecutive years now. In fact, he's yet to make the final stage, as he's simply been a semifinalist in all six years that he's been eligible for the ballot. That continued into 2022, as Ward was yet again left off the list on the final candidates.
Bengals WR Tee Higgins reveals which team he thought would draft him
Tee Higgins has emerged as one of the top offensive weapons on the Cincinnati Bengals. However, leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft, Higgins thought he'd be playing in an entirely different conference. A guest on Mad Dog Sports Radio on Friday, Higgins revealed that he "definitely" thought the Green...
Yardbarker
49ers QB Brock Purdy has interesting take on Eagles fans
The evidence continues to mount that Brock Purdy is indeed him. Speaking with Rob Maaddi of the AP this weekend, the San Francisco 49ers QB gave an interesting take on the notoriously ruthless Philadelphia Eagles fans, whom he played in front of during the NFC title game. “It was electric,...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Halftime Announcement
Andy Reid reportedly did not speak with Erin Andrews at halftime of the Super Bowl. According to the Fox Sports sideline reporter, the Chiefs have a policy, in which the head coach doesn't speak at halftime if his team is trailing. The Chiefs were trailing the Eagles, 24-14, at halftime of the ...
Yardbarker
49ers' Nick Bosa chooses QB1 between Brock Purdy, Trey Lance
Add newly crowned NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa to the list of San Francisco 49ers players who think Brock Purdy has earned the right to start over Trey Lance. "Oh my God, I mean, for [Purdy] to come in as a rookie, the last pick in the draft and lead a team like us — just the confidence, the moxie, I guess you call it," Bosa told NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan (h/t Angelina Martin). "He's got it, and I'm glad he's on our team."
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Yardbarker
Eagles' James Bradberry called for penalty that determines Super Bowl
James Bradberry was called for a penalty late in the Super Bowl on Sunday that helped determine the outcome of the game. The Kansas City Chiefs had a third-and-8 at the Philadelphia 15 with the game tied at 35 and 1:54 left. Patrick Mahomes was set to throw a pass...
Yardbarker
Key Chicago Bears free agent target in talks with current team
A Chicago Bears target is currently in talks with his current team ahead of free agency. The Chicago Bears have a lot of money to spend in the upcoming free agency period and have a lot of holes to fill on the roster. Some of the most important holes to...
Yardbarker
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has interesting plan to help avoid concussions
After incurring two documented concussions this season, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is doing everything he can to avoid more in the future, including an idea to learn “how to fall” better after hits. Tagovailoa is in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII and spoke with the “Up &...
Yardbarker
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver might miss Super Bowl
Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles appeared to be the healthier team before Sunday’s Super Bowl. However, they’re the only team with one player questionable for the game. The Eagles will play a Kansas City Chiefs team battling through injuries on the offensive side of the ball, including two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.
Yardbarker
Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger's Debut Still Haunts Former Ravens' Head Coach Brian Billick
Where were you when former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger made his career debut against the Baltimore Ravens in 2004? It’s a question that most Yinzers know the answer to, as they look back on that day fondly as the beginning of a new and exciting era for the black and gold.
Yardbarker
Raiders Legend Charles Woodson On Derek Carr Situation: “This Business Gets Everybody At Some Point”
Las Vegas Raiders legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson dropped some cold, honest truth this week. The Derek Carr debacle put a black eye on an otherwise underwhelming season. Many players on the roster had remarkable campaigns, but the team ended up with a double-digit loss record. Putting a bow on the season, Carr found himself at home for the last couple of games. While the situation was far from ideal, Woodson believes it was all business with regard to Carr’s benching.
Yardbarker
Josh McCown lands his first NFL coaching job
This is an interesting twist considering what happened with McCown last year. The 43-year-old interviewed with the Houston Texans last year and was a finalist for their head-coaching job that went to Lovie Smith. Yes, McCown was in consideration for their head-coaching job despite not having any experience as an NFL coach.
Insider reveals Raiders' 'modest' asking price for Derek Carr as Saints remain the front-runners
The Super Bowl has obviously been the league’s top storyline in recent days, but the future of Derek Carr has generated plenty of interest as well. The Raiders quarterback is close to having more than $40M in guaranteed money vest, meaning clarity could emerge soon. Vegas allowed Carr, 31,...
Former Patriots All-Pro bashes HC Bill Belichick
Asante Samuel spent the first five seasons of his 11-year NFL career with the New England Patriots, where he was an All-Pro cornerback as part of two Super Bowl championship teams. While Samuel says he learned a lot in New England, he doesn't have fond memories of working under head...
Deebo Samuel rips those criticizing 49ers' responses to NFC title game loss
With Super Bowl LVII roughly 48 hours, it's been nearly two weeks since the San Francisco 49ers fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Still, a seemingly never-ending string of bitter comments from Niners' players about the game emerges daily, leading many to label them as sore losers.
Yardbarker
Report: Justin Fields Plans To Reach Out To Rival In Offseason
Justin Fields has had an interesting media campaign during Super Bowl week. Fields, who was denied by general manager Ryan Poles the opportunity to earn the single-season quarterback rushing record, has been on an apologist tour for his passing struggles in recent interviews. Fields said earlier this week that he...
Yardbarker
Highly paid CB highlights potential cuts for Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars spent the most on free agents last offseason, and it worked out as they reached the playoffs. However, they'll need to clear cap space to fill out next season's roster. They project to be $32 million over the cap, the third-fewest amount of cap space in the NFL,...
Yardbarker
Steelers' Heath Miller Detailed Why Ben Roethlisberger Was Toughest Player He Ever Knew
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been known for many dynamic duos over the years, but one pairing stands out both on and off the field. That is quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger and tight end, Heath Miller. Miller, a first-round draft pick, joined the Steelers in 2005, just one year after Roethlisberger was...
