CBS Sports
Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever because he has 'all the rules on his side'
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
Look: Colin Kaepernick's New Job Is Going Viral
10 years after he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl and seven years after playing his final NFL snap, Colin Kaepernick is continuing his fight against racial inequality and police brutality. The former NFL quarterback is devoting his "time, money, care and a painstaking attention to detail" to ...
Video: Christian McCaffrey Is Brutally Honest About Who He's Rooting For In Super Bowl
Two weeks removed from a 31-7 loss to to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey still feels the pain. Instead of rooting against the Super Bowl-bound Eagles, McCaffrey is going to take teammate Nick Bosa's lead and not root at ...
49ers legend Joe Montana drops truth bomb on Brock Purdy-Trey Lance QB battle
San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana has no doubt in his mind who should be the franchise’s starting quarterback between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance. To recall, Montana said recently that the 49ers should consider bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo to start at quarterback, raising several eyebrows since Jimmy G. was basically out of the team’s rotation before Lance suffered a season-ending injury and he had to take over again. Nonetheless, the team legend clarified that he said it only if Purdy’s elbow injury that he sustained in the NFC championship game doesn’t heal quickly.
Eagles DE Brandon Graham calls Patrick Mahomes 'definitely the GOAT'
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said recently that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is "definitely the GOAT," days ahead of the team's Super Bowl LVII matchup. The one-time Pro Bowler made the surprising claim while also saying that he'd like to repeat his Super Bowl LII strip sack...
Yardbarker
Steelers Reportedly Forced Bruce Arians Into Retirement Over Relationship With Ben Roethlisberger
Recently, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, Max Starks accused retired quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger and offensive coordinator at the time, Bruce Arians of constructing a game plan for Super Bowl XLV in order to make the signal-caller MVP of the game. It has caused plenty of speculation about the game and many believe if Pittsburgh was run heavy from the very beginning, would have been victorious. Instead, Roethlisberger's pass attempts almost doubled the team's rushing attempts.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Derek Carr's Brother Hints At Next Team In Viral Social Media Post
Derek Carr's time with the Las Vegas Raiders may have ended unceremoniously, but teams feel the 31-year-old still has plenty to offer on the field. Whether it's done by trade or free agency, Carr is expected to suit up for a new team next season. The New Orleans Saints are rumored to ...
CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports
Walk into a sports bar and mention the name Brian Kelly and be prepared for a lengthy debate. You’ll hear his defenders bring up his great record. His detractors will bring up his poor big-game record. Kelly is a polarizing guy and that’s all par for the course with him. But on Thursday, a debate Read more... The post CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mike Vrabel on what OC hire means for Ryan Tannehill: 'I don’t think anything'
After the Tennessee Titans announced the promotion of Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator among several coaching-staff changes, some fans and media took that as a sign that Ryan Tannehill would be back in 2023. And, some took this quote from head coach Mike Vrabel on what the move means for...
Yardbarker
Gisele Bundchen reportedly helped Tom Brady make 'final' retirement decision
There's yet another sign that Tom Brady is serious about staying retired "for good" this time. Johnni Macke of Us Weekly reported that a source revealed Brady "turned to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen when deciding if he should retire from the NFL for the second time" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys last month.
Michael Irvin sent home by NFL Network from Super Bowl after woman’s complaint
Michael Irvin has been sent home from NFL Network’s Super Bowl 2023 coverage after a woman at a hotel made an unspecified complaint. “Michael Irvin will not be part of the NFL Network’s Super Bowl LVII week coverage,” NFL Network spokesman Alex Reithmiller said in a statement to The Post. Irvin, 56, told his side of the incident on an interview with “Shan & RJ” on 105.3 the Fan in Dallas on Wednesday morning. “Sunday night … when I came into the hotel, they asked what I did and I said, ‘I just went straight to the room,'” Irvin said. “But I...
Derek Dooley talks Alabama job, why he ‘owes everything’ to Nick Saban
Derek Dooley gained a unique distinction last February when settling into his new job. By landing in Tuscaloosa, Dooley became the third former Tennessee coach to join a Nick Saban staff at Alabama, completing the string from Lane Kiffin to Butch Jones. Like Jones, Dooley’s role wouldn’t be as public...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols have another budding superstar on the roster that’s poised to dominate the SEC
Tennessee Vols wide receiver Cedric Tillman became a college football superstar in 2021 after catching 64 passes for 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns. In 2022, it was Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt that dominated the college football conversation thanks to his 67 receptions for 1,267 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns.
Texans BREAKING: Kliff Kingsbury Next Coach Hire by DeMeco Ryans?
Kliff Kingsbury, 43, is a Texas guy, a former NFL QB and would come to the Texans with his reputation as an offensive innovator.
Blue-chip LSU commit says he's still open to other opportunities
The 2024 recruiting cycle just officially began, and LSU is already piecing together one of the top classes in the country. It features eight commits already and ranks third nationally, per the 247Sports Composite. However, one of the top players currently in that group is far from a done deal.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Sign Three To Futures Deals
The players signed to futures deals by the team include:. Jefferson, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Bengals back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $3,383,728 contract that includes a $923,728 signing bonus. The Bengals waived Jefferson and he was later claimed by the Browns. He had...
Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job
Josh McCown has secured his first coaching job in the NFL. McCown has been hired by Frank Reich to join the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff. McCown reportedly will serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach. The #Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their QB coach position under Frank Reich, sources say. The 17-year veteran QB finally... The post Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ron Rivera Announces Commanders' Likely Starting Quarterback Next Season
It's Sam Howell's job to lose going into the offseason with the Washington Commanders. The North Carolina product will have to prove himself, but head coach Ron Rivera said Howell "most certainly can be" the team's starting quarterback in 2023. "We will go into OTAs, mini camp and training camp ...
