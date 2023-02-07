ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Colin Kaepernick's New Job Is Going Viral

10 years after he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl and seven years after playing his final NFL snap, Colin Kaepernick is continuing his fight against racial inequality and police brutality. The former NFL quarterback is devoting his "time, money, care and a painstaking attention to detail" to ...
ClutchPoints

49ers legend Joe Montana drops truth bomb on Brock Purdy-Trey Lance QB battle

San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana has no doubt in his mind who should be the franchise’s starting quarterback between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance. To recall, Montana said recently that the 49ers should consider bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo to start at quarterback, raising several eyebrows since Jimmy G. was basically out of the team’s rotation before Lance suffered a season-ending injury and he had to take over again. Nonetheless, the team legend clarified that he said it only if Purdy’s elbow injury that he sustained in the NFC championship game doesn’t heal quickly.
Yardbarker

Steelers Reportedly Forced Bruce Arians Into Retirement Over Relationship With Ben Roethlisberger

Recently, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, Max Starks accused retired quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger and offensive coordinator at the time, Bruce Arians of constructing a game plan for Super Bowl XLV in order to make the signal-caller MVP of the game. It has caused plenty of speculation about the game and many believe if Pittsburgh was run heavy from the very beginning, would have been victorious. Instead, Roethlisberger's pass attempts almost doubled the team's rushing attempts.
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports

Walk into a sports bar and mention the name Brian Kelly and be prepared for a lengthy debate. You’ll hear his defenders bring up his great record. His detractors will bring up his poor big-game record. Kelly is a polarizing guy and that’s all par for the course with him. But on Thursday, a debate Read more... The post CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Gisele Bundchen reportedly helped Tom Brady make 'final' retirement decision

There's yet another sign that Tom Brady is serious about staying retired "for good" this time. Johnni Macke of Us Weekly reported that a source revealed Brady "turned to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen when deciding if he should retire from the NFL for the second time" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys last month.
New York Post

Michael Irvin sent home by NFL Network from Super Bowl after woman’s complaint

Michael Irvin has been sent home from NFL Network’s Super Bowl 2023 coverage after a woman at a hotel made an unspecified complaint. “Michael Irvin will not be part of the NFL Network’s Super Bowl LVII week coverage,” NFL Network spokesman Alex Reithmiller said in a statement to The Post. Irvin, 56, told his side of the incident on an interview with “Shan & RJ” on 105.3 the Fan in Dallas on Wednesday morning. “Sunday night … when I came into the hotel, they asked what I did and I said, ‘I just went straight to the room,'” Irvin said. “But I...
Yardbarker

Cowboys Sign Three To Futures Deals

The players signed to futures deals by the team include:. Jefferson, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Bengals back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $3,383,728 contract that includes a $923,728 signing bonus. The Bengals waived Jefferson and he was later claimed by the Browns. He had...
Larry Brown Sports

Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job

Josh McCown has secured his first coaching job in the NFL. McCown has been hired by Frank Reich to join the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff. McCown reportedly will serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach. The #Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their QB coach position under Frank Reich, sources say. The 17-year veteran QB finally... The post Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
