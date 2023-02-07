ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escanaba, MI

UPMATTERS

Man remains missing after falling from Miner’s Castle in Munising

MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – Authorities in Alger County are actively involved in a rescue operation near Miner’s Castle along the Lake Superior shoreline of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Alger County dispatch confirms that one person fell from the area of Miner’s Castle and at this time has not...
MUNISING, MI

