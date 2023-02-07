Read full article on original website
Related
Firefighter injured in U.P. apartment blaze caused by toddler with lighter
ESCANABA, MI – A Michigan firefighter was injured in an apartment blazed caused by a toddler who was playing with a lighter on Monday evening, Feb. 6, in Escanaba, police said. It was determined that the child set the couch on fire, according to a news release from Escanaba...
UPMATTERS
Man remains missing after falling from Miner’s Castle in Munising
MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – Authorities in Alger County are actively involved in a rescue operation near Miner’s Castle along the Lake Superior shoreline of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Alger County dispatch confirms that one person fell from the area of Miner’s Castle and at this time has not...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Everyone is an Eskymo: Unspeakable tragedy leads to widespread community support in Upper Peninsula
Gerald and Tara Weaver were on their way to see their son play basketball when tragedy struck. The parents of a player on the Escanaba High School basketball team, the Weavers on Jan. 27 were headed to Sault Ste. Marie, which is roughly three hours northeast of Escanaba in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
WLUC
‘It’s just been unbelievable’: Escanaba school staff thank community for continued support
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Two weeks ago, Tara and Jerry Weaver were driving to their son’s basketball game in the Soo. A semi-truck crossed the center line on US-2 and killed Tara and Jerry. “The love and the generosity and just the thankfulness. I can’t thank everybody enough,” said...
WLUC
Delta County Board of Commissioners votes 3-2 to fire County Administrator Emily DeSalvo
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 to terminate Delta County Administrator Emily DeSalvo’s employment at a meeting on Tuesday. Delta County Commissioner Bob Barron made the motion to terminate DeSalvo’s contract as a Delta County employee. Commissioners John Malnar and Steven...
Comments / 0