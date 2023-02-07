Read full article on original website
City of Green Bay responds to 'secret recording' accusationsJM McBrideGreen Bay, WI
Man Finds Girlfriend Having Sex With Her Friend, Kills Both WomenWilliamGreen Bay, WI
Opinion: Green Bay has had some Great, but not Always Likeable QuarterbacksLarry E LambertGreen Bay, WI
Rob's Import Repair Relocates to Appleton, WI for Better Customer ServiceJot BeatAppleton, WI
Matt Miller Mock Draft Projects Packers to Draft 2 High-IQ PlayersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Sources: Kingsbury meeting with Texans for OC job
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is meeting with the Houston Texans regarding their offensive coordinator position, sources told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. It was previously reported that Kingsbury was not interested in coaching in 2023. The Cardinals fired Kingsbury earlier this offseason after a disappointing 4-13 campaign....
Fantasy: Early 2023 breakout candidates for every NFC team
With free agency and the draft still ahead, NFL rosters will undergo significant changes over the next few months. Before the shuffling begins, let's take an early look at the NFC players positioned to break out in 2023. Breakout Candidates. AFC | NFC. Arizona Cardinals. Rondale Moore, WR - While...
Report: Ravens could loosen stance on trading Lamar
The Baltimore Ravens would consider trading quarterback Lamar Jackson for a considerable return in draft picks this offseason, sources told NFL Network. Potential trade value specifics weren't reported, but the Ravens would likely need multiple first- and second-round picks to trade Jackson. Last offseason's blockbuster trades for Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson could influence Baltimore's demands.
Super Bowl LVII rushing props: Will QBs call their own number?
Gone are the early '90s when Emmitt Smith and Thurman Thomas were just as important to the Cowboys' and Bills' chances of winning as Troy Aikman and Jim Kelly. As a result, there are approximately six different running backs that could score a touchdown, break a big run, or get the most carries in Super LVII.
Mahomes wins 2nd career MVP ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the 2022 NFL MVP on Thursday, claiming the regular-season award for the second time in his career. Mahomes - who led the league with 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns - earned the honor over four other finalists this year: Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller Joe Burrow, Buffalo Bills passer Josh Allen, and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Gisele Bündchen Has More Than Moved On From Tom Brady, Says Source
When it comes to her ex-husband Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is giving big “I don't know her” energy and I support it. The supermodel and the quarterback finalized their divorce in October 2022 after Brady decided to unretire from the NFL—possibly a contributing factor in the split. But now that he has re-retired, Bündchen no longer has any opinion on what he does with his life.
Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’
The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
Samuel: 49ers would've beaten Eagles by double digits if Purdy was healthy
Wide receiver Deebo Samuel said he believes the San Francisco 49ers would've beaten the Philadelphia Eagles by double digits if quarterback Brock Purdy didn't suffer an injury in the NFC Championship Game. "Just look at how well our defense was actually playing. Keeping (Jalen Hurts) in the pocket, which he...
Falcons owner: 'We're very excited about Desmond Ridder'
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is confidently backing his young quarterback for the 2023-24 season. "We're very excited about Desmond Ridder," Blank said, according to Michael Rothstein of ESPN. The Falcons drafted Ridder in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Cincinnati product was the second quarterback to...
Cowboys' Parsons reacts to DPOY snub: 'Y'all gonna see me next year'
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons appears to be frustrated with not receiving a single first-place vote for 2022 Defensive Player of the Year. "Say less; y'all gonna see me next year," Parsons said on Twitter. Parsons also replied to a tweet from Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs that said the linebacker...
NFL Honors: All major award winners from Thursday's event
The NFL Honors were held Thursday night in Phoenix, recognizing the top players, coaches, and moments of the 2022 season. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took home the MVP, the night's most coveted honor. Here are all the major award winners:. Award Winner. MVP Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Read...
