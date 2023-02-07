Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Severe storms, isolated tornadoes, severe wind gusts may hit Florida this weekend
The FOX 35 Storm Team says there is a severe storm threat for Central Florida over Super Bowl weekend. A front that is moving through the state will bring the storms.
fox35orlando.com
Daytona Beach ready for expected crowds in coming weeks ahead of popular events
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach is ready and excited for expected crowds in the coming weeks and months. The city has a lot to look forward to, with Daytona 500, Bike Week, and spring break around the corner the city is welcoming people to visit, even with the area recovering from the Hurricane season.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Staying warm before cold front, possibly severe storms arrive in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 65 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 84 degrees. Main weather concerns: Another warm day for the area with highs heading into the 80s inland, and upper 70s along most of the coastal locations. Showers begin to develop in the evening over the FOX 51 viewing area before moving south over Orlando on Saturday.
fox35orlando.com
Biggest bounce house comes to Florida, Paws in the Park, Food Truck party: Orlando events this weekend
ORLANDO - Cirque du Soleil: Drawn to Life is a creative collaboration between Cirque Du Soleil and Disney. The show is 90 minutes and follows the story of Julie, a courageous and determined girl who discovers an unexpected gift left by her late father: an unfinished animation piece. Guided by a surprising pencil, she embarks on an inspiring quest sprinkled with her Disney childhood memories. Through this journey, she will learn to imagine new possibilities and animate the story of her future.
fox35orlando.com
Photos: Large Florida turtle saved from Daytona Beach storm drain
DAYTONA BEACH - A turtle was saved after getting stuck in a storm drain in Daytona Beach. The Daytona Beach Fire Department came to the rescue after a Florida soft shell turtle found itself in a bit of a struggle. Firefighters were able to retrieve the turtle and release it...
fox35orlando.com
LIST: Here's every rocket launch happening from Florida through the spring
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - This spring will be a great time to have your eyes on the skies! Florida's Space Coast has a busy 2023 ahead with rocket launches planned from NASA's Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. If you've never watched a launch live and in...
fox35orlando.com
Dog keeps missing boy company while Florida deputies search by ground and air
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Friday morning and into the afternoon, Burgess Avenue in unincorporated Cocoa was flooded with Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies. They were all searching for 4-year-old Frankie Orwig. Thankfully, this is a story that ends happily: with the boy safe, and reunited with his father. "I ran...
fox35orlando.com
Osceola County Fair begins this weekend
Get ready for rides and all the fried foods you can eat! The Osceola County Fair gets underway on Friday. FOX 35's David Martin got an inside look.
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman spends $20, wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket from gas station
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida woman walked into a gas station and bought a $20 scratch-off ticket. She ended up becoming a millionaire. Lourdes Fernandez Bou, 48, of Kissimmee, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game. She bought her winning ticket from Speedway, located at 4500 13th Street in St. Cloud.
fox35orlando.com
Camera alerts Orlando woman of stranger rummaging through her apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando woman had quite the scare when her indoor camera alerted her of a stranger rummaging through her Downtown Orlando apartment early Sunday morning. The woman, who was not home at the time, received an alert from her camera on her phone and immediately called 911, according to police.
fox35orlando.com
Brevard Zoo's beloved Sammy the camel unexpectedly dies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard Zoo announced that one of its residents – Sammy the camel – passed away unexpectedly on Thursday morning. "Sammy seemed normal at first that morning, but he suddenly became unresponsive," the zoo wrote in a Facebook post. "There were no signs of any issues with Sammy beforehand or any physical abnormalities to suggest what happened."
fox35orlando.com
Leaders to discuss plans to relieve congestion on E. Colonial Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. - A project planning meeting hosted by the Florida Department of Transportation will be held on Thursday to discuss ways to relieve congestion on a section of E. Colonial Drive in Orlando. The project plan is going to improve E. Colonial Drive from Avalon Park Blvd. "So if...
fox35orlando.com
Woman searching for Florida rental home says she was tricked into paying wrong person
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Connecticut woman is turning to law enforcement to get her money back after she says she was tricked into paying the wrong person for a rental home in Kissimmee. Now she's warning others about potential scams. "They sent me the picture of the house and the...
fox35orlando.com
Missing 4-year-old Florida boy found safe in wooded area by helicopter pilot
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - UPDATE:. A 4-year-old boy who went missing in Brevard County on Friday has been found safe and uninjured. Franklin Orwig III was found in a heavily wooded area by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office aviation unit. "Our helicopter pilot and tactical flight officer spotted the child...
fox35orlando.com
Wildfire threatening Ormond Beach homes is 100% contained, Florida fire officials say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A raging wildfire that was threatening homes on Cypress Trail Drive in Ormond Beach is now 100-percent contained. The flames lit up the night sky on Wednesday evening as the fire dumped soot and ash into the neighborhood just off Clyde Morris Blvd. Charlene and Jason...
fox35orlando.com
Vintage beer cans spanning generations makes for valuable treasures to local collectors
TAMPA, Fla. - From a classic Budweiser to a vintage Coors, Joe Older has an impressive collection of wall-to-wall beer cans spanning generations. He shares his passion with enthusiasts from across the country as part of a Florida group called Gator Traders. It's the local chapter of the Brewery Collectibles Club of America (BCCA).
fox35orlando.com
Orlando police investigating armed carjacking at 7-Eleven near I-4
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police said an armed carjacker is on the run after holding up a person at a 7-Eleven on Friday morning. According to officers, this happened around 3:45 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at Princeton Street and I-4. They said when the driver went into the store, the suspect opened the back door of the vehicle and pointed a gun at the front seat passenger. The passenger was ordered to get out of the car and the suspect took off toward the interstate.
fox35orlando.com
Police in Clermont say car thefts on the rise, similar to those prompted by TikTok challenge
CLERMONT, Fla. - Clermont police offices are warning drivers to lock up after several cars were stolen this week. They say thieves are targeting Hyundai and Kia brands, and it's possible, this could be part of a TikTok challenge. A total of six cars went missing at the Vistas at...
fox35orlando.com
Woman in her 60's shot outside Orlando shopping complex
A 60-year-old woman was shot and killed outside an Orlando shopping complex Tuesday night. Police said she was not the intended target.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando couple killed in Turkey earthquake, found holding each other
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando couple were two of the more than 20,000 people who were killed in the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Orlando couple Alex and Veronika Ilgin were with family in Turkey when Monday's earthquake rocked Southern Turkey and Northern Syria. Alex's best friend said they were in each other's arms when they were found in the rubble by his brother.
