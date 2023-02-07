Read full article on original website
Louisa County students mixing math with hands-on robotics
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Louisa County Middle School are using robots to help put a different spin on education. “Sitting and doing a worksheet is important at times, but it’s not as much fun as actual hands-on learning,” Rachel Green said Friday, February 10. Green...
Delegate Hudson arguing for more funds to go to Virginia’s schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thursday, February 9, marked Budget Day in Richmond, and tax breaks and teacher pay are two of the topics state legislators are discussing. “My top priority is public education,” 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson (D) said. “If you’re somebody who just found out your property tax bill is going up and you also care about public education, you should be pointing a finger at the state saying, ‘Why are you cutting taxes for the biggest corporations?’”
Report: Thomas Jefferson Foundation acquires Jefferson Vineyards
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Foundation is buying back a corner of the estate that was gifted away nearly 250 years ago. The foundation has acquired Jefferson Vineyards for nearly $12 million. According to the Daily Progress, the foundation has not released future plans for the property...
Fluvanna school closed Feb. 10 due to sewage leak
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Central Elementary School got an unexpected day off Friday, February 10, following a sewage leak. Fluvanna County Public Schools met late Thursday night to discuss how to move forward with the situation. FCPS Executive Director Don Stribling said they found a 100 foot...
Parents speak out, urging schools to help affected students as buses continue to arrive late
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Prince Roper is a Lakeside Middle School parent. He says his son’s bus has been late over and over since November, causing his sixth grader to consistently miss out on a good chunk of the school day. “Over a 90 day span, it’s probably...
Crutchfield again named as one of the best places to work in Virginia
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Crutchfield is one of the best places to work in Virginia, according to Virginia Business Magazine. This the fourth time the company has made the list. “I’m not surprised, because we have a very unique culture at Crutchfield. We really care about...
Virginia Film Festival launching year-round series
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Film Festival is launching its 2023 year-round film series. The series will include a partnership with the UVA Miller Center, as well as the return of its Violet Crown series. The series starts February 28. “We’re a festival of and for the community, and...
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA bringing outside third party to review criticism
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is hiring McGuireWoods law firm. The firm will investigate recent allegations of animal and employee mistreatment at CASPCA. The board says the investigation will take about three months. Do you have a story idea? Send...
Charlottesville City Council, School Board discuss FY 2024 Budget
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council and the Charlottesville City School Board teamed up Wednesday evening to take a look at the school’s budget for fiscal year 2024. One of the main points of discussion was the increase in the number of students speaking English as their second language.
Health & Wellness Center of Louisa operating at limited capacity while undergoing repairs
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A ruptured pipe in a Louisa County Health Center is impacting hundreds of people and causing Central Virginia Health Services to see less patients due to the ongoing repair efforts. “On December 27, we arrived to work that morning and found that the entire building was...
UVA Men’s Lacrosse Team ready to take on Michigan
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Cavaliers are gearing up for what will hopefully be a special season. The University of Virginia returns nine of 10 starters from last year’s men ‘s lacrosse team, and begins this year with high expectations. “We’re not a great team, right now. We...
UVA Health makes breakthrough in identifying key-trigger for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Researchers are uncovering one cause of fatty liver disease. Until now, it’s been a challenge understanding why the condition impacts younger people. UVA scientists are saying wrinkles forming in a person’s nuclei could have a tie to diabetes and fatty liver disease....
Crossing guards hope speed cameras stop reckless driving near Charlottesville schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Drivers should think twice before speeding down Cherry Avenue or Monticello in Charlottesville. Three new speed cameras are in the works to help crossing guards keep students safe. Jaime Wayne has been a crossing guard on Cherry Ave. for two years. In that time she has...
Friday’s high school basketball scores & highlights, Feb. 10th
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Here are some of the high school basketball scores and highlights from Friday:. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Charlottesville-area nonprofit donating medical equipment, supplies to rural neighbors
PALMYRA, Va. (WVIR) - All Blessings Flow is a nonprofit organization providing medical equipment and supplies to people in the greater-Charlottesville area. “We had some elderly people in our congregation who were just on a fixed income and needed to equip their showers, maybe have a walker that was a little more updated and not quite as beat up,” Cunningham United Methodist Pastor Amy Grant said.
Albemarle County office building experiencing power outage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County office building on McIntire is currently experiencing a power outage due to work being conducted along McIntire Road. The issue has been reported and Dominion Energy is actively working to correct the disruption. The building is closed, and operations are currently suspended until...
Charlottesville police name Palmyra man as suspect in Harris Street shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are searching for a Palmyra man wanted in connection with a recent shooting along Harris Street. The Charlottesville Police Department announced Friday, February 10, that 40-year-old Demetrius Andre Brown is charged with discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of school zone, felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, maliciously shoot at an occupied motor vehicle, and malicious wounding.
Charlottesville Police searching for leads in Harris Street shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police are looking for a man they say shot someone on Harris Street early in the morning on Wednesday, February 8th. Police say the victim is currently at UVA Medical Center and will survive. Officers responded to a call at Wicked Hits on Harris Street...
2023 Foxfield Spring Races tickets available online
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tickets for the Foxfield Races are now available online. Foxfield has added a ‘New Orange’ area, which will feature local vendors and additional parking space. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Camp Holiday Trails, a nonprofit in Charlottesville that provides camping experiences...
Rain, some sleet and snow soon
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Much cooler this weekend. Conditions will be dry Saturday. Super Bowl Sunday will feature a wintry mix and cold rain!. A developing storm to our south across the Carolinas will spread precipitation northward for Sunday. Temperatures early Sunday morning will be near or just above freezing.
