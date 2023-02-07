ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

Louisa County students mixing math with hands-on robotics

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Louisa County Middle School are using robots to help put a different spin on education. “Sitting and doing a worksheet is important at times, but it’s not as much fun as actual hands-on learning,” Rachel Green said Friday, February 10. Green...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Delegate Hudson arguing for more funds to go to Virginia’s schools

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thursday, February 9, marked Budget Day in Richmond, and tax breaks and teacher pay are two of the topics state legislators are discussing. “My top priority is public education,” 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson (D) said. “If you’re somebody who just found out your property tax bill is going up and you also care about public education, you should be pointing a finger at the state saying, ‘Why are you cutting taxes for the biggest corporations?’”
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Report: Thomas Jefferson Foundation acquires Jefferson Vineyards

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Thomas Jefferson Foundation is buying back a corner of the estate that was gifted away nearly 250 years ago. The foundation has acquired Jefferson Vineyards for nearly $12 million. According to the Daily Progress, the foundation has not released future plans for the property...
NBC 29 News

Fluvanna school closed Feb. 10 due to sewage leak

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Central Elementary School got an unexpected day off Friday, February 10, following a sewage leak. Fluvanna County Public Schools met late Thursday night to discuss how to move forward with the situation. FCPS Executive Director Don Stribling said they found a 100 foot...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Virginia Film Festival launching year-round series

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Film Festival is launching its 2023 year-round film series. The series will include a partnership with the UVA Miller Center, as well as the return of its Violet Crown series. The series starts February 28. “We’re a festival of and for the community, and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville City Council, School Board discuss FY 2024 Budget

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council and the Charlottesville City School Board teamed up Wednesday evening to take a look at the school’s budget for fiscal year 2024. One of the main points of discussion was the increase in the number of students speaking English as their second language.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Men’s Lacrosse Team ready to take on Michigan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Cavaliers are gearing up for what will hopefully be a special season. The University of Virginia returns nine of 10 starters from last year’s men ‘s lacrosse team, and begins this year with high expectations. “We’re not a great team, right now. We...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville-area nonprofit donating medical equipment, supplies to rural neighbors

PALMYRA, Va. (WVIR) - All Blessings Flow is a nonprofit organization providing medical equipment and supplies to people in the greater-Charlottesville area. “We had some elderly people in our congregation who were just on a fixed income and needed to equip their showers, maybe have a walker that was a little more updated and not quite as beat up,” Cunningham United Methodist Pastor Amy Grant said.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Albemarle County office building experiencing power outage

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County office building on McIntire is currently experiencing a power outage due to work being conducted along McIntire Road. The issue has been reported and Dominion Energy is actively working to correct the disruption. The building is closed, and operations are currently suspended until...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville police name Palmyra man as suspect in Harris Street shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are searching for a Palmyra man wanted in connection with a recent shooting along Harris Street. The Charlottesville Police Department announced Friday, February 10, that 40-year-old Demetrius Andre Brown is charged with discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of school zone, felon in possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, maliciously shoot at an occupied motor vehicle, and malicious wounding.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

2023 Foxfield Spring Races tickets available online

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tickets for the Foxfield Races are now available online. Foxfield has added a ‘New Orange’ area, which will feature local vendors and additional parking space. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Camp Holiday Trails, a nonprofit in Charlottesville that provides camping experiences...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Rain, some sleet and snow soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Much cooler this weekend. Conditions will be dry Saturday. Super Bowl Sunday will feature a wintry mix and cold rain!. A developing storm to our south across the Carolinas will spread precipitation northward for Sunday. Temperatures early Sunday morning will be near or just above freezing.
VIRGINIA STATE

