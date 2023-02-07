ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

Mom’s Searches Show She Plotted to Strangle Her Kids, Prosecutors Say

By Josh Fiallo
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Jmk1_0kffbKtA00
Plymouth County District Court

Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mom accused of killing her young children last month, allegedly checked her Apple Maps app to make sure her husband—whom she sent to pick up dinner and meds from CVS—would be away long enough for her to strangle her kids before he returned.

Prosecutors used that allegation on Tuesday to argue that Clancy, 32, orchestrated the triple homicide of her children on Jan. 24—sending her husband away just long enough for her to kill 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan before she threw herself out of a second-story window.

“The defendant did not take advantage of the situation when her husband left the home that night,” Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague said. “She created the situation. And she used Apple Maps to make sure she had enough time to strangle each child before her husband returned from where she sent him.”

That shocking detail was one of many to emerge Tuesday. Sprague revealed that Clancy used exercise rope to strangle each child “in the place where they should have felt the safest”—a lengthy process she claimed could only be done by someone who knew what they were doing.

Sprague said it’d taken at least four minutes to strangle each child, suggesting Clancy had significant time to change her mind about the killings if she wanted to, despite the 32-year-old’s defense that medication had clouded her decision making.

Sprague revealed that Clancy, while speaking to a psychiatrist, said she “killed the kids because she heard a voice” and the she “had ‘a moment of psychosis.’” The prosecutor claimed that Clancy’s husband, Patrick, said the first time he’d heard Clancy use the word “psychosis” was after speaking with a doctor sent by her defense attorney.

After strangling her kids, cops said Clancy jumped from a second-floor window of her Duxbury, Massachusetts, home—a plunge that the mom admitted to her husband was a failed suicide attempt.

Her defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, revealed Tuesday that Clancy is now paralyzed from the waist down because of spinal injuries sustained in the fall. He added that she requires 24/7 care, cannot use the bathroom on her own, and is under suicide watch.

Clancy attended Tuesday’s arraignment via Zoom. She wore a mask and a neck brace, but never spoke.

Prosecutors asked a judge to hold Clancy without bail. They argued she was aware of what she was doing, and that her thoughts were not clouded by postpartum depression or medication.

In an attempt to prove this, Sprague pointed out that Clancy’s first question upon regaining consciousness in her hospital bed wasn’t to ask about her kids, but was, “Do I need an attorney?”

Reddington countered by claiming that Clancy had been prescribed an “unbelievable” amount of medication that was “turning her into a zombie” as she battled postpartum depression and possibly postpartum psychosis.

“She was so bad she turned herself into McClean Hospital,” Reddington said before rattling off a list of drugs she’d been prescribed. “This is really a tragedy in this case.”

Reddington said it’d be “inhumane” to hold Clancy without bail given her medical state, asking that she be transferred to a rehab center with a tracking device, if needed.

A Plymouth District Court judge ruled that Clancy must remain in her current hospital until she’s healthy enough to transfer to a rehabilitation facility, where she’ll then be discharged and fitted with an ankle monitor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4azCUL_0kffbKtA00

Patrick Clancy with his three kids, Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and 8-month-old Callan, all of whom were strangled to death last month.

GoFundMe

Patrick was supportive of his wife in a statement posted to GoFundMe on Jan. 28. He said his pain from the ordeal is both “excruciating” and “relentless,” and that he only hopes that his estranged wife can “find peace.”

“I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have,” Patrick wrote. “The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone.”

While Patrick has shown support for his wife since the incident, chilling 911 recordings allegedly reveal the initial horror he felt when he returned home with dinner to find nearly his entire family wiped out.

Sprague said Patrick came home to “silence” before he spotted his wife lying on the ground in their yard. He quickly called 911 and went searching for Cora, Dawson, and Callan, whom he found with exercise ropes still around their “little necks.”

Once first responders reached the home, Sprague said that Patrick yelled out, “She killed the kids!”

“Cora, Dawson, and Callan, you gave me so much in your short time here,” Patrick wrote in his statement. “I don’t know if the pain will ever go away, but I’ll do my best to carry on in your honor. Dada loves you so much and will always remember you.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Prosecutors Say Mass. Mom Accused of Killing 3 Kids 'Resented' Them. Her Lawyers Say It Was Psychosis

Prosecutors say in the months leading up to the deaths of her three children, Lindsay Clancy documented her feelings in a note on her phone Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother suspected of killing her three children, allegedly wrote that she "resent[ed]" her two oldest kids prior to their deaths, according to prosecutors. Authorities accused Clancy of strangling each of her kids to death with an exercise band on Jan. 24, after she allegedly claimed she heard a man's voice telling her to do so. Clancy, 32, has since pleaded not guilty to two...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
People

Weeks Before Deaths of Her 3 Kids, Mass. Mom Lindsay Clancy Said, 'I Wish I Could Feel Something'

Lindsay Clancy, 32, has been charged with two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation, and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon In the weeks leading up to the alleged strangulation murders of her three young children, Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy said she was feeling detached and emotionless toward her kids, according to her attorney. Clancy, 32, who allegedly killed her children at the family's Duxbury, Mass., home in late January, has been charged with two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation, and three counts of...
DUXBURY, MA
The Independent

Lindsay Clancy: GoFundMe donations of over $1m will not be used to cover mother’s legal fees in murder case

A lawyer for Lindsay Clancy, a Massachusetts mother accused of strangling her children while she was experiencing extreme postpartum psychosis, has confirmed that more than $1m raised through a GoFundMe campaign will not be used to cover her legal fees. Thousands of people have donated to the GoFundMe campaign meant to cover the funeral expenses for Ms Clancy’s children, five-year-old Cora, three-year-old Dawson and seven-month-old Callan Clancy. An attorney for Ms Clancy, who is charged with murder for allegedly strangling the children on 24 January, clarified to Law&Crime that the funds “have nothing to do with” his client’s legal...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Abby Joseph

Woman Cancels Family Vacation After She Finds Out That Her Husband Hid Her Daughter's Passport to Keep Her From Going

Blended families, also known as stepfamilies, aren't always as idyllic as they seem in pop culture. There's no way to ignore this dynamic in America, with approximately 15% of children living in blended families according to the US Census Bureau - demonstrating just how far-reaching these complex family units have become. And the following story illustrates just how difficult it can be sometimes to create and maintain a healthy stepfamily.
New York Post

Gruesome forensic report reveals Paul Murdaugh’s brain was blown out, mom Maggie was shot 5 times

Gruesome new details have emerged about the brutal murders of disgraced South Carolina legal scion Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son — including how the boy’s brain was blown out of his head. Murdaugh’s own legal team included graphic crime scene detail in a legal filing trying to get evidence thrown out before the once-powerful lawyer’s double murder trial starts on Monday. It included images from the dog kennels where Murdaugh said he found his wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son Paul after they were blasted to death on June 2, 2021. Maggie, 52, was found face down after being shot five times with...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Fatim Hemraj

In 2003, a teen left home with a strange man and never came back. Two weeks later, her mom received a shocking message.

19-year-old LaQuanta Riley was born in 1984 to her mother, Pam Riley, who was only 16 at the time. As a result, LaQuanta was raised by her aunt, Katie Smith. LaQuanta maintained a good relationship with her mom and they kept in touch throughout her life. She loved to cook and listen to music. LaQuanta graduated high school with honors and received a full scholarship to college. She was about to begin her freshmen year studying criminal justice when she suddenly vanished.
EUFAULA, AL
The Independent

First pictures of bedroom where 22-stone teenager died show ‘squalor’ she lived in

New pictures from the bedroom in which a 22-stone teenager died have revealed the "squalor and degradation" she lived in. Alun Titford, 45, is accused of manslaughter by gross negligence of his disabled 16-year-old daughter Kaylea, who was found dead at home in Newton in October 2020 lying in soiled clothing and bed linen.Kaylea’s mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones, who has six children with Titford, has pleaded guilty to the offence.Pictures shown to the jury at Mold Crown Court on Friday revealed what the prosecution described as the “squalor” Kaylea – who had spina bifida and used a wheelchair – lived in...
New York Post

Video shows 9-year-old Florida girl savagely beaten by two boys in school bus attack

The parents of a 9-year-old Florida girl who was videoed being mercilessly beaten by two boys aboard a school bus plan to pursue criminal charges against her attackers, according to reports. Footage of the stomach-churning assault shows two boys ferociously and repeatedly pummeling the third grader at Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead as she desperately tries to fend them off. No adults intervene during the almost 30 seconds of the attack which was video recorded by a classmate. The mother of the victim told Local 10 she will demand criminal charges against her child’s assailants. She told the outlet that school administrators are...
HOMESTEAD, FL
The Independent

Horror injuries of Alex Murdaugh’s son revealed

New details have been revealed regarding the fatal injuries sustained by Paul Murdaugh, the murdered son of disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh. Mr Murdaugh’s trial starts on Monday, after he was charged with two murders, that of his wife Maggie and his 22-year-old son, allegations he has rejected. The accused lawyer’s legal team included graphic details from a crime scene in a legal filing as they attempted to get some evidence disqualified from the trial before it begins, the New York Post reported. The filing included images from the dog kennels where Mr Murdaugh claims to have found...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
People

Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her

Anggy Diaz was found dead in the home she shared with her husband, her family said her death was "parent's worst nightmare" Authorities in a Texas town are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman after her in-laws found her body dismembered in their home. Their son, the victim's husband of three months, allegedly confessed to killing her while being interviewed by police. In a news briefing captured by Fox 26 Houston on Thursday, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said the local police department was alerted to "a...
WALLER COUNTY, TX
New York Post

Video shows lawyer Elliot Blair dancing hours before he was found dead

Elliot Blair was happily dancing the night away hours before he was mysteriously found face-down dead at a Mexican resort. A video obtained by The Post shows Blair and his wife, Kimberley Williams, having fun and dancing to a live band at Splash Baja restaurant and bar in Rosarito Beach at about 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 They were celebrating their first wedding anniversary before the trip took an ugly turn. Case Barnett, who represents Blair’s family, told The Post the couple had only been at Rosarito three days and were frequent visitors to the hotel and nearby bars and restaurants.  The couple,...
NBC News

Massachusetts mom was having ‘one of her best days’ before she allegedly strangled 3 children, husband told police

Before Lindsay Clancy was accused of killing her three children, she had been having “one of her best days” after a long struggle with anxiety, her husband told officials. After his children were strangled Jan. 24 at the family's Massachusetts home, Patrick Clancy told police that his wife had been “smiling” and “happy” earlier in the day, prosecutors said Tuesday in court.
PLYMOUTH, MA
The Independent

Idaho murders – update: Source reveals victim ‘grabbed knife’ as Kaylee Goncalves’ family appeals gag order

One of the victims in the Idaho murders reportedly fought the attacker before she was killed. Sources close to the investigation told NewsNation that slain University of Idaho Xana Kernodle had suffered wounds to her fingers after “repeatedly grabbing” the knife from the killer during the 13 November attack. Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin and her roommates Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were also murdered that night. Washington State University criminology PhD student Bryan Kohberger has since been charged with the slayings. Last week, the Goncalves family’s attorney Shanon Gray appealed a gag order in the case that he described...
IDAHO STATE
People

Missing Mom Ana Walshe's Kids Are in State Custody. Her Friends Want Them to Stay with People They Know

Ana Walshe is mom to three young boys, ages 2, 4, and 6 Friends of missing mom Ana Walshe are pleading with the state to keep her young children together and place them with people they already know. Following the arrest of their father Brian Walshe, in connection to their mother Ana Walshe's disappearance, the couple's kids were handed over to Brian's mom, Ana's friend Pamela Bardhi tells PEOPLE. Bardhi says shortly after, Massachusetts authorities stepped in and took the children, ages 2, 4, and 6, from Brian's mother...
COHASSET, MA
New York Post

Boyfriend of Adriana Kuch can’t stop crying, re-watching bullying video

BAYVILLE, New Jersey — The heartbroken boyfriend of bullied New Jersey teen Adriana Kuch can’t stop crying and re-watching an online video of the cruel attack that led to her suicide, his mom and Adriana’s dad told The Post on Friday. Jason Lopez, 16, is haunted by the thought he might have been able to prevent Adriana, 14, from taking her own life after the humiliating beating she suffered at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township, said a worried Wendy Lopez, 50. “He’ll wake up in the middle of the night screaming and crying,” Lopez told The Post, adding he...
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
152K+
Followers
40K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy