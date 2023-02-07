Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rest in Peace, Cindy WilliamsVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Businesses, residents left in dark on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Inglewood estimates costs of $36M to relocate 44 businesses for transit connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Where to Go to Watch the Super Bowl in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
USC football: 2023 recruiting class superlatives
The Trojans 21-player class currently ranks as the No. 12 group in the country per 247Sports.com's composite rankings
Ranking Oregon's ten biggest impact newcomers for 2023
Oregon's 2023 roster is not set in stone. Based upon last year, you can't count out this staff's desire to add more players following spring practice. Head coach Dan Lanning made that point clear during last week's Signing Day press conference, noting that they would continue to seek out players who can help make the program better.
247Sports
Oregon hosts No. 7 UCLA with high stakes on the line
The Oregon men's basketball program has worked itself back into the discussion for the NCAA Tournament and now is looking for that signature win to go from bubble team to inside the field, while also trying to keep their hopes of a Pac-12 regular season championship alive. To say Saturday night's home game against No. 7 UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena is the biggest game of the year wouldn't be all that farfetched. A win over UCLA gives Oregon its second Top 10 win in four weeks, a fourth Quad 1 win, and puts them 1.5 games out of first-place UCLA with three weeks to play in league play.
247Sports
USC football: Caleb Williams touts 'special human' Lincoln Riley as 'offensive mastermind' in developing QBs
USC football coach Lincoln Riley is one of the top offensive minds in college football. He is known, in particular, for his ability to develop quarterbacks — since he became a head coach in 2017, he has had four quarterbacks take the stage in New York as Heisman Trophy finalists. The most recent was Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams, who capped a stellar 2022 season by winning the award.
247Sports
USC rallies from double-digit deficit to hand Ducks fourth straight defeat
LOS ANGELES — Another Oregon win streak came to a close on Friday evening with the Ducks losing their first game in seven years to the USC Trojans. The Ducks, who'd won 12 straight in the series, led by as many as 14 points in the first half before losing any semblance of offensive momentum in the second half to drop their fourth straight games. The Trojans outscored the Ducks by 13 points in the second half to pick up the 56-51 win at the Galen Center.
Live WBB Updates: Oregon opens four-game road swing with must-win at USC
EUGENE, Ore. — The slumping Ducks will look to gain some much needed momentum on the road at USC on Friday night. The game is set for a 7 PM tip and will air on the Pac-12 Networks. Oregon (14-9, 5-7) has dropped three straight and 8 of its...
Likely That Bill McGovern Will Not Be UCLA's Defensive Coordinator: Sources
It's looking very likely Bill McGovern will not be UCLA's defensive coordinator next season, according to sources. McGovern was hired by Chip Kelly a year ago, replacing beleaguered DC Jerry Azzinaro. McGovern then became ill and missed the last five 2022 regular season games. He returned to practice sporadically, and then was seen on Spaulding Field for December practices in preparation for the Sun Bowl. He reportedly coached the bowl game Dec. 28th.
Class of 2024 SF Naas Cunningham Puts UCLA Men's Basketball in Top 5
The Bruins will have to compete with Duke, Kansas, Memphis and Rutgers for the five-star wing from New Jersey.
Pac-12 Expansion: Which Schools Should Conference Add to Replace USC and UCLA?
Examining Pac-12 expansion, why San Diego State and SMU are the frontrunners to join the league and what other candidates make sense in conference realignment.
247Sports
USC Football: Five breakout candidates on offense for 2023 spring camp
USC's second spring camp under head coach Lincoln Riley is rapidly approaching, less than a month away thanks to the Week 0 matchup to kick off the 2023 season. Here is a look at five potential breakout candidates for USC's offense this spring. 1) Redshirt Senior Offensive Lineman Cooper Lovelace.
247Sports
USC OL coach Josh Henson finishes as team's top recruiter for 2023 cycle
USC offensive line coach Josh Henson had a successful first full recruiting cycle for the Trojans, finishing as the staff's highest rated recruiter in the 2023 cycle via the 247Sports Recruiter Rankings. Henson finished as the No. 9 recruiter in the Pac-12 and the No. 77 nationally. That could move slightly up as Henson was only credited with four signees in the 2023 class.
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC men’s basketball dominated by Oregon in the paint in wire-to-wire loss
In a game between two teams currently on the bubble of the NCAA tournament, USC men’s basketball sorely missed its starting forward. All night, the Oregon Ducks exploited the inexperienced USC frontcourt to dominate the paint and defend their home court in a 78-60 win Thursday night. Redshirt junior...
USC announces the Stadium Project to modernize Williams-Brice
The plans would develop 800 acres near the Congaree River and 17 acres around Colonial Life Arena.
Girls basketball: L.A. City Section Open Division playoff bracket breakdown
It's an exciting time for high school hoops fans as the L.A. City Section girls basketball postseason is officially underway. Play-in games in Divisions 1-5 took place on Tuesday, and the Open Division kicks off with the quarterfinals on Thursday. As usual, the Open Division field includes a couple ...
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in California
California has earned the title of "burger capital of the world" for a good reason. The state's restaurants are experts at making huge meat sandwiches, whether it's a succulent patty or a stack of melt-in-your-mouth fries.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Where to eat off-campus: USC students share their favorite places
Campus food can get old, especially when we remember the cultural hub of Los Angeles that USC resides in. With this, comes a city teeming with food and restaurants from all different cultures. So, we asked USC students to share some of their favorite spots to eat off campus and why.
travelweekly.com
Southwest is adding routes to Long Beach
Southwest Airlines will beef up its schedule in Long Beach, Calif., adding four routes at the capacity-constrained airport between March and September. The new services include two announced by the carrier Thursday as part of its schedule extension through Oct. 4. The newly announced routes are twice-daily Long Beach-Colorado Springs,...
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Advisory in what will be the Raiden Storm Pattern of February 2023, a follow-up to the forecast released back before this month even started so read on for details …
247Sports
