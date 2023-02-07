ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

Ranking Oregon's ten biggest impact newcomers for 2023

Oregon's 2023 roster is not set in stone. Based upon last year, you can't count out this staff's desire to add more players following spring practice. Head coach Dan Lanning made that point clear during last week's Signing Day press conference, noting that they would continue to seek out players who can help make the program better.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon hosts No. 7 UCLA with high stakes on the line

The Oregon men's basketball program has worked itself back into the discussion for the NCAA Tournament and now is looking for that signature win to go from bubble team to inside the field, while also trying to keep their hopes of a Pac-12 regular season championship alive. To say Saturday night's home game against No. 7 UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena is the biggest game of the year wouldn't be all that farfetched. A win over UCLA gives Oregon its second Top 10 win in four weeks, a fourth Quad 1 win, and puts them 1.5 games out of first-place UCLA with three weeks to play in league play.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

USC football: Caleb Williams touts 'special human' Lincoln Riley as 'offensive mastermind' in developing QBs

USC football coach Lincoln Riley is one of the top offensive minds in college football. He is known, in particular, for his ability to develop quarterbacks — since he became a head coach in 2017, he has had four quarterbacks take the stage in New York as Heisman Trophy finalists. The most recent was Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams, who capped a stellar 2022 season by winning the award.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

USC rallies from double-digit deficit to hand Ducks fourth straight defeat

LOS ANGELES — Another Oregon win streak came to a close on Friday evening with the Ducks losing their first game in seven years to the USC Trojans. The Ducks, who'd won 12 straight in the series, led by as many as 14 points in the first half before losing any semblance of offensive momentum in the second half to drop their fourth straight games. The Trojans outscored the Ducks by 13 points in the second half to pick up the 56-51 win at the Galen Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Likely That Bill McGovern Will Not Be UCLA's Defensive Coordinator: Sources

It's looking very likely Bill McGovern will not be UCLA's defensive coordinator next season, according to sources. McGovern was hired by Chip Kelly a year ago, replacing beleaguered DC Jerry Azzinaro. McGovern then became ill and missed the last five 2022 regular season games. He returned to practice sporadically, and then was seen on Spaulding Field for December practices in preparation for the Sun Bowl. He reportedly coached the bowl game Dec. 28th.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

USC OL coach Josh Henson finishes as team's top recruiter for 2023 cycle

USC offensive line coach Josh Henson had a successful first full recruiting cycle for the Trojans, finishing as the staff's highest rated recruiter in the 2023 cycle via the 247Sports Recruiter Rankings. Henson finished as the No. 9 recruiter in the Pac-12 and the No. 77 nationally. That could move slightly up as Henson was only credited with four signees in the 2023 class.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Where to eat off-campus: USC students share their favorite places

Campus food can get old, especially when we remember the cultural hub of Los Angeles that USC resides in. With this, comes a city teeming with food and restaurants from all different cultures. So, we asked USC students to share some of their favorite spots to eat off campus and why.
LOS ANGELES, CA
travelweekly.com

Southwest is adding routes to Long Beach

Southwest Airlines will beef up its schedule in Long Beach, Calif., adding four routes at the capacity-constrained airport between March and September. The new services include two announced by the carrier Thursday as part of its schedule extension through Oct. 4. The newly announced routes are twice-daily Long Beach-Colorado Springs,...
LONG BEACH, CA
247Sports

