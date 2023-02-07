The Oregon men's basketball program has worked itself back into the discussion for the NCAA Tournament and now is looking for that signature win to go from bubble team to inside the field, while also trying to keep their hopes of a Pac-12 regular season championship alive. To say Saturday night's home game against No. 7 UCLA at Matthew Knight Arena is the biggest game of the year wouldn't be all that farfetched. A win over UCLA gives Oregon its second Top 10 win in four weeks, a fourth Quad 1 win, and puts them 1.5 games out of first-place UCLA with three weeks to play in league play.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO