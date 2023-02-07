Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Coyotes take on the Blackhawks following Chychrun's 2-goal performance
Arizona Coyotes (17-28-6, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-29-5, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Chicago Blackhawks after Jakob Chychrun's two-goal game against the Minnesota Wild in the Coyotes' 3-2 win. Chicago is 3-9-1 against the Central Division and 15-29-5 overall....
prosportsextra.com
Dallas Stars Fan Mouths Off N Word to Another Man, Gets Into Fight in Seats During Game vs Minnesota (Video)
During a game versus the Minnesota Wild Wednesday night, a big fight took place outside the ice between two (maybe three) Dallas Stars fans in the seats at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. As you can see in the two clips below, a young fan in a Stars jersey...
The Hockey Writers
St. Louis Blues Midseason Top 10 Prospects for 2022-23
Although it’s not overly strong (18th in The Hockey Writers’ midseason rankings), the St. Louis Blues continue to have a deep prospect pool despite not picking in the top half of the first round since 2014, when they drafted two franchise stalwarts in Jaden Schwartz (14) and Vladimir Tarasenko (16). As the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline approaches, the Blues have found themselves in the difficult position of being a seller. It’s fairly evident now that this current NHL roster is not good enough to compete for a playoff spot, and a rebuild (or retool) is coming sooner rather than later.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Give Patrick Kane List of Teams For Pending Trade
Patrick Kane still hasn’t made up his mind about whether he’ll leave the Chicago Blackhawks or not, but the winger has been given a list of teams by his current employer for consideration in the event he becomes ready to move on in the next three weeks. In other words, the Blackhawks are simply waiting on Kane’s decision, but they’re arming him with as much information as they can so that when he decides, the process is quick.
Yardbarker
Revisiting the Blue Jackets’ Second Jeff Carter Trade
There were a lot of tough decisions that didn’t work out early on in the history of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Exhibit A being their trades of Jeff Carter in 2011 and 2012. Carter was a budding star. In his early 20s, he was a bonafide elite goal scorer with the Philadelphia Flyers. His coming out party was the 2008-09 season, in which he scored 46 goals and 84 points. He followed that with two seasons with over 30 goals. He had just signed a long-term deal and was still young enough to have offensive upside, a valuable commodity on the trade market.
One major network predicts Buffalo Sabres will end playoff drought
The Buffalo Sabres aren’t far from sitting in one of the two wild card slots as we dive deeper into the season’s second half. The Hockey News recently evaluated each of the Atlantic Division’s top four teams and they made a gutsy prediction, believing the Buffalo Sabres to make the playoffs. Thanks to their high scoring output and improved goaltending, this prediction isn’t so far-fetched, even if Buffalo is, at best this season, a middle-of-the-road team.
FOX Sports
Detroit hosts Calgary in a non-conference matchup
Calgary Flames (24-17-10, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (21-19-8, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings take on the Calgary Flames in a non-conference matchup. Detroit has a 21-19-8 record overall and a 12-11-3 record in home games. The Red Wings have...
FOX Sports
Eichel leads Vegas in 4-goal 2nd period to beat Wild 5-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist for Vegas to hasten a mid-game meltdown by Minnesota, and the Golden Knights cruised past the sputtering Wild 5-1 on Thursday night. Nicolas Roy, Alex Pietrangelo, Paul Cotter and Reilly Smith also scored against former Golden...
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU FINDS 'NEW' GIG NEARLY THREE WEEKS AFTER BEING FIRED BY VANCOUVER
Bruce, there it is. The former Canucks head coach has found a 'new' gig less than three weeks after being let go by Vancouver. The 68-year-old will be returning to the NHL Network as an in-studio analyst and will make his season debut on Thursday night. Boudreau previously worked for the NHL Network from August 2020 to December 2021 before being hired by the Vancouver Canucks.
Yardbarker
Key Players Return To Avalanche In Loss To Penguins
The Colorado Avalanche came into Pittsburgh winning five of their last six games. This is the first time that both Nathan MacKinnon and Sidney Crosby have played each other since the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in June of 2022. The two are best friends and talked regularly during the...
Yardbarker
Five NHL teams that need to get hot after the All-Star break
The NHL All-Star Game has come and passed, and for many teams that meant getting back to business right away. Some teams are still on their bye weeks, while others hit the ice on Monday. We’re well past the halfway mark in the season, so the sample sizes across the board are significant. If you’re really a contender, you can’t take your foot off the gas at any point going forward, and with the NHL trade deadline in a few weeks, it’s about to get spicy.
Yardbarker
San Jose Sharks vs. Florida Panthers prediction, pick for 2/9: Win streaks on the line
It's a small sample size, but the Florida Panthers are coming off perhaps their most impressive streak of the season. The Panthers, who will play host to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, defeated the NHL-leading Boston Bruins 4-3 on Jan. 28. The Panthers then hosted the All-Star Game, came back and whipped their long-time nemesis, the Tampa Bay Lightning, 7-1 on Monday.
Former Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward excited Canes can finally experience outdoor game
A 2006 Stanley Cup champion and playoff MVP, Cam Ward played in the NHL Winter Classic with the Chicago Blackhawks in January 2019, his last NHL season.
Yardbarker
NHL bets: Four plays for Thursday 2/9
We have ourselves an inviting night on the ice, and I for one am ready to win some bets. We've got a mixture of looks for tonight in the NHL no matter which bets you prefer to make. Nathan MacKinnon over 4.5 SOG (-115 FD) I expect the first meeting...
Yardbarker
Avalanche D Cale Makar (head) out at least two games
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar will sit out the final two games of the team's road trip due to a head injury, coach Jared Bednar announced Thursday. Makar, 24, will miss Thursday's Stanley Cup Final rematch against the host Tampa Bay Lightning and Saturday's clash versus the Florida Panthers. The...
Yardbarker
Minnesota Wild’s Top 5 Trade Assets at the 2023 Trade Deadline
The Minnesota Wild are struggling in the thick of the season as we near the Mar. 3 trade deadline. They currently hold a tenuous grip on third place in the Central Division, but with five losses in the last seven games, their playoff chances are sliding away faster than a loose toboggan down an icy hill. They begin a seven-game homestand tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights and have no option but to start piling on some wins if they want to keep their playoff chances alive.
Yardbarker
Meet the Sellers: the Detroit Red Wings
Welcome to a new little series Tyler Yaremchuk and I are doing leading up to the trade deadline: Meet the Sellers. With the Oilers playing a fairly soft schedule going up against the Red Wings, Philadelphia Flyers, Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets all ahead of the deadline, we’re going to take a look at a few players from each team who could be on the move.
Report: Blues' Ryan O'Reilly could return Saturday vs. Coyotes
The St. Louis Blues stole today’s thunder by dealing Vladimir Tarasenko to the New York Rangers, but there’s even more Blues news to discuss on the injury front. Head coach Craig Berube said today that another trade chip, Ryan O’Reilly, is possible for Saturday night’s game against the Arizona Coyotes but has yet to be cleared.
