Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County school bus involved in accident on Blanding BoulevardDon JohnsonClay County, FL
In two Florida cities, half of all home buyers pay with cashEllen EastwoodFlorida State
8 Jacksonville Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyJacksonville, FL
The Kiss of Life: The incredible story behind the iconic photoLord GaneshJacksonville, FL
Leaders of Jacksonville drug trafficking organization sentencedDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Related
floridapolitics.com
Alton Yates backs Donna Deegan for Jacksonville Mayor
While most of the narrative has been on the Republican side of the Jacksonville mayoral race, two major Democratic candidates are also running. Now, the leading fundraiser among the two rolled out an endorsement from a local civil rights legend. Alton Yates, a retired Colonel in the Air Force was...
Jacksonville city council member Reggie Gaffney Jr. hosts first community meeting for District 7
Eighty days, that’s how long councilman Reggie Gaffney Jr. has been in office for Jacksonville’s District 7 after replacing his father Reggie Gaffney Sr. who held the same seat.
Committee investigating mayoral candidate Councilmember LeAnna Cumber starts its work
A Jacksonville city council special committee is requesting more information on Republican mayoral candidate Councilmember LeAnna Cumber’s (R-District 5) failure to disclose her husband’s ties to a bidder during the attempted sale of JEA.
Jacksonville councilmembers criticize new investigative committee
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some Jacksonville councilmembers are criticizing the plans to reform an investigative committee of the city council, calling the committee an abuse of power and political move. Councilmembers Brenda Priestly Jackson and Randy DeFoor say the city council's job is legislative not investigative and councilmembers have no...
residentnews.net
Darkness and Light: A beacon of hate unites a community and reveals the darkness of politics
A beam of light momentarily turned downtown into a beacon of darkness, as antisemitic actors projected a cross and swastika across the face of the CSX building on Jan. 14. But the actors’ intended goal of hate appeared to have had the opposite effect, as the city of Jacksonville immediately rallied behind its Jewish brothers and sisters, passing an emergency bill at the Jan. 24 city council meeting.
How long are trains allowed to block traffic in Jacksonville?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It happens to almost all of us at some point in Jacksonville. Right when you think you've given yourself extra time and left early for a meeting, you get caught by a train at a railroad crossing. It's such a regular occurrence that there's even a...
Jacksonville teen asks JTA to light Acosta Bridge purple for P.S. I Love You Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You might be wondering Friday night why the Acosta Bridge is glowing purple. It’s for P.S. I Love You Day – a day that encourages conversations about mental health and suicide. A Duval County teenager had the idea and convinced the Jacksonville Transportation Authority...
Whataburger Expanding With 12 Additional Northeast Florida Locations
The nationwide chain Whataburger is opening this summer in the Southside/Baymeadows area, with a new-and-improved, large-unit store design.
City Council investigation into LeAnna Cumber will go forward
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Council's investigation into one of its own in relation to the JEA sale began Wednesday morning, but not without some contention from members of the Special Investigatory Committee. One of the members on the committee charged with investigating whether Council Member, and candidate for...
floridapolitics.com
Fernandina Beach Commissioner calls for firing of City Manager
Vice Mayor David Sturges called the search for a new police chief a debacle. It was nearly two hours into the Fernandina Beach City Commission’s meeting this week when the Vice Mayor David Sturges made a motion to fire City Manager Dale Martin. It’s not official yet — Commissioners...
One of Jacksonville’s first Black bus drivers dies
The Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced the death of a man who made history by integrating the city’s bus system.
Event Wednesday to outline future of Jacksonville's riverfront
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — What could Downtown Jacksonville look like in a few years?. The list of development projects in the works is long, but as for which ones will actually get past the renderings and become reality, one of the people working to build up downtown says this time "the momentum is unstoppable."
floridapolitics.com
Weeks before Jacksonville election, mayoral candidate LeAnna Cumber’s campaign manager resigns
Carlo Fassi is out, and a replacement has been named. With voting-by-mail underway in the Jacksonville mayoral race, one major candidate is replacing their campaign manager. Florida Politics learned last week that Carlo Fassi left the campaign of Republican LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber, but confirmation of Fassi’s exit proved elusive until Monday morning.
Florida Black Expo returns during Black History Month to showcase small businesses
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Black Expo is back and it's now during Black History Month. The event starts Thursday at TIAA Bank Field and the Ritz Theatre and Museum in Jacksonville with the goal of promoting Black-owned business growth and exposure. Florida Black Expo President Mincy Pollock says the expo is both empowering and entertaining.
LaVilla native plans to use neglected buildings to drive a revival
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Empty lots and rundown buildings line Ashley and Broad Streets in LaVilla. A far cry from what the neighborhood once was. “I mean this place is magical,” said LaVilla native, Malcolm Jackson. “Martin Luther King walked on these very same steps on these sidewalks. Cab...
Riverfront 2025: Plans revealed for Riverfront and Downtown Jacksonville development
City leaders proposed big changes to Downtown Jacksonville and the Riverfront by 2025.
Mandarin neighbors speak out against rezoning proposal ahead at town hall meeting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens of Mandarin neighbors are fired up about a proposed rezoning they say would bring heavy traffic to an already busy residential area. Christ's Church owns the 11 acres on Livingston Rd. The church moved to Greenland but kept the property, where a sports complex sits. An application put in by the church asks the city to rezone the property for 100 new multifamily town homes. Katrina Aprile lives about 500 feet from the spot.
floridapolitics.com
Daniel Davis files suit against Jax TV stations, alleges ad is defamatory
'Defendants knew the statements in the ad were false but chose to broadcast it,' the filing contends. Jacksonville’s mayoral race will move from the airwaves to the courtroom, as a candidate is pursuing a defamation action against local TV stations. Republican Daniel Davis, as first reported by The Tributary,...
tourcounsel.com
The Avenues | Shopping mall in Jacksonville, Florida
The Avenues (also referred to and often known as Avenues Mall) is a two-level regional shopping mall located on the southside of Jacksonville, Florida, and opened in 1990 on the Interstate 95 corridor, and is off exit 339 at the intersection of U.S. 1 (Philips Highway) and Southside Boulevard. The mall, managed by Simon Property Group, which manages 25% of it, has a parking deck on the northwestern side. Its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, Forever 21, and JCPenney.
No, February was not chosen as Black History month because it’s the shortest month
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We celebrate Black History Month to honor the contributions and achievements of African Americans who have helped shaped this country. QUESTION: Was February chosen as Black History month because it’s the shortest month?. ANSWER: No. The black scholar and historian Dr. Carter G. Woodson chose...
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 0