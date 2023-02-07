ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Alton Yates backs Donna Deegan for Jacksonville Mayor

While most of the narrative has been on the Republican side of the Jacksonville mayoral race, two major Democratic candidates are also running. Now, the leading fundraiser among the two rolled out an endorsement from a local civil rights legend. Alton Yates, a retired Colonel in the Air Force was...
Darkness and Light: A beacon of hate unites a community and reveals the darkness of politics

A beam of light momentarily turned downtown into a beacon of darkness, as antisemitic actors projected a cross and swastika across the face of the CSX building on Jan. 14. But the actors’ intended goal of hate appeared to have had the opposite effect, as the city of Jacksonville immediately rallied behind its Jewish brothers and sisters, passing an emergency bill at the Jan. 24 city council meeting.
Fernandina Beach Commissioner calls for firing of City Manager

Vice Mayor David Sturges called the search for a new police chief a debacle. It was nearly two hours into the Fernandina Beach City Commission’s meeting this week when the Vice Mayor David Sturges made a motion to fire City Manager Dale Martin. It’s not official yet — Commissioners...
Weeks before Jacksonville election, mayoral candidate LeAnna Cumber’s campaign manager resigns

Carlo Fassi is out, and a replacement has been named. With voting-by-mail underway in the Jacksonville mayoral race, one major candidate is replacing their campaign manager. Florida Politics learned last week that Carlo Fassi left the campaign of Republican LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber, but confirmation of Fassi’s exit proved elusive until Monday morning.
Mandarin neighbors speak out against rezoning proposal ahead at town hall meeting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens of Mandarin neighbors are fired up about a proposed rezoning they say would bring heavy traffic to an already busy residential area. Christ's Church owns the 11 acres on Livingston Rd. The church moved to Greenland but kept the property, where a sports complex sits. An application put in by the church asks the city to rezone the property for 100 new multifamily town homes. Katrina Aprile lives about 500 feet from the spot.
The Avenues | Shopping mall in Jacksonville, Florida

The Avenues (also referred to and often known as Avenues Mall) is a two-level regional shopping mall located on the southside of Jacksonville, Florida, and opened in 1990 on the Interstate 95 corridor, and is off exit 339 at the intersection of U.S. 1 (Philips Highway) and Southside Boulevard. The mall, managed by Simon Property Group, which manages 25% of it, has a parking deck on the northwestern side. Its anchor stores are Belk, Dillard's, Forever 21, and JCPenney.
