Newly crowned EGOT winner Viola Davis spoke out about Black female-led movies being left out of this year’s Oscar nominations in an impassioned Instagram post on Tuesday. Alongside a screenshot of a Hollywood Reporter article in which The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood addressed the same subject, Davis wrote: “Allyship = Active support for the rights of a marginalized group without being a member of it. THIS is what’s missing. Whether it be a ‘grassroots’ campaign spearheaded by peers or multi-million industry dollars backing one, we rarely are the benefactors. If you see my work you also have to see our plight and either contribute to it or hinder it.” Davis also expressed solidarity with Prince-Bythewood “and all artists of color who continue to work, create, thrive despite our environment.” “I will hope... always,” Davis added. View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis) Read more at The Daily Beast.

2 DAYS AGO