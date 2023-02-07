Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Man in possession of stolen firearm and drugs strikes police car on active call
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A man who was allegedly in possession of a stolen firearm, as well as cocaine and marijuana, struck a police car as he tried to navigate around emergency vehicles that were responding to a call with their lights activated. According to the Lower Allen...
local21news.com
PSP searching for alleged gift card thief in Franklin Co.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A man has allegedly stolen $1,000 in gift cards from a Family Dollar store in Guilford Township according to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS). Officials say the incident happened Dec. 20, 2022, around 4:24 p.m. at the Family Dollar on Lincoln Way East. The...
Police drop charges against Carlisle teen arrested in December Dollar General armed robbery
Pennsylvania State Police and Cumberland County prosecutors have reversed course and dropped all charges against a 16-year-old Carlisle teen arrested last week as one of two suspects in a Dec. 11 armed robbery at a Cumberland County Dollar General store. The charges against Isiah Rall, of the first block of...
WGAL
Body found in home in Lancaster County
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A body was found Friday morning inside a home in Columbia, Lancaster County. The Columbia Police Department issued a statement saying a deceased person was found inside a residence on the 500 block of Avenue H around 8 a.m. "This case is being investigated as a...
$200 in counterfeit cash used at Dollar General
SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating counterfeit cash used at two separate Dollar Generals on the same day by the same suspect. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday troopers were informed that a fake $100 bill was used at a Dollar General store in Penn Township, Snyder County. Police say the suspect […]
abc27.com
Police investigating Lancaster County homicide, suspect in custody
COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a homicide with a suspect in custody. Columbia Borough Police say officers began an investigation after a deceased person was found inside a residence on the 500 block of Ave. H around 8:18 a.m. A suspect is in...
abc27.com
Lancaster Police arrest juveniles for possessing firearms
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Police announced they have arrested two juveniles who were in possession of firearms. Police say that around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, an officer with the department observed a group of three individuals on Pershing Avenue matching the description of suspects involved in a shots fired incident that occurred early in the day.
2 men arrested in central Pa. shooting that injured one person: police
Investigators in York have arrested two men in connection with a shooting that injured a 49-year-old man on Friday, police said. Officers were called to the 600 block of East Market Street at an unspecified time, where they found the injured man. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, and his condition was not reported by the police.
Body found in Columbia home; police say it's a homicide and a suspect is in custody
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Columbia say they have a suspect in custody but are continuing to investigate after a body was found inside a home in the Lancaster County borough. The body was found Friday at about 8:18 a.m. inside a home on the 500 block of...
abc27.com
New Cumberland police warn public of counterfeit money
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Borough Police Department wants to warn the public about counterfeit bills being used. abc27 spoke with a local business owner who took one of those bills as payment. On Thursday, Feb. 9, at around 1:00 p.m., the owner of Moss Creek...
Lancaster County man charged with criminal homicide of 12-year-old
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Columbia man is facing charges after admitting to raping and killing a 12-year-old girl. Jason Shackelford, 39, from Columbia, has been charged with criminal homicide for the death of a the girl, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. At this time, Shackelford...
Police say disappearance of York girl “suspicious”
YORK, PA – Police in Northern York County are searching for 18-year-old Aniya Bailey, saying her disappearance earlier this week is deemed suspicious at this time. Bailey was last seen Wednesday at around 6 pm at her job at the Crumbl Cookies store on Town Center. When her father returned to pick her up from work, she was gone. Instead, a police investigation learned she entered a Lyft vehicle at around 7 pm and was last pinged in Hanover from her cell phone. Aniya Bailey is 5′ 2″ 115 lbs. with black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen The post Police say disappearance of York girl “suspicious” appeared first on Shore News Network.
abc27.com
Lebanon Police arrest suspect in two shootings
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lebanon City Police Department, a 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with two shootings. Police say the first shooting happened on Tuesday, Jan. 17 on the 700 block of Lehman Street at around 5:30 p.m. A second shooting took place on the...
Police respond to York shooting
YORK, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in York earlier this afternoon. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the shooting occurred along the 600 block of East Market Street in York City. The first call to police came in at 1:44 p.m. It is unclear at this time...
abc27.com
Waynesboro Police train in Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County buildings
WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — Habitat for Humanity is teaming up with the Waynesboro Police Department to provide a much-needed training space. Officers with the Waynesboro Police Department encounter many different scenarios while on patrol. “Cops are always being called inside for domestic situations and emotionally disturbed people,” said Officer...
abc27.com
Police find missing York County woman safe
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern York Regional Police were looking for a woman missing in York County who may be at special risk of harm or injury. The 18 year old has since been found safe. Police say the woman entered a Lyft vehicle at 7 p.m....
Bomb threat evacuates Strong Industries in Northumberland County
POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police closed down Route 11 in Point Township, Northumberland County on Thursday while they investigated a reported bomb threat in the parking lot of Strong Industries. According to police chief Craig Lutcher, a bomb threat was called in around 12:15 on Thursday in the 3200 block of Point Township […]
Suspect in custody after shootings of 2 police officers in Maryland
FALLSTON, Md. (AP) — A suspect sought in the shooting of two Maryland police officers was taken into custody early Friday after fleeing from the vehicle he had stolen from a detective he shot, authorities said. Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies surrounded the suspect in a wooded...
abc27.com
Harrisburg man convicted after delivering drugs resulting in death
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Harrisburg was convicted of drug delivery resulting in death, as well as criminal use of a communication facility in Lancaster County Court on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office stated that 29-year-old Thomas Wiley Jr. of the 100 block...
abc27.com
Lower Paxton Township Police in need of doors, windows for training
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — House flippers and remodelers in Dauphin County could be hometown heroes. The Lower Paxton Township Police are looking for donations of windows and doors in their frames. Officers will use them for training as they learn how to break through them for emergencies. Door...
