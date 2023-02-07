Prosecutors say in the months leading up to the deaths of her three children, Lindsay Clancy documented her feelings in a note on her phone Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother suspected of killing her three children, allegedly wrote that she "resent[ed]" her two oldest kids prior to their deaths, according to prosecutors. Authorities accused Clancy of strangling each of her kids to death with an exercise band on Jan. 24, after she allegedly claimed she heard a man's voice telling her to do so. Clancy, 32, has since pleaded not guilty to two...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO