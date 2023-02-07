Read full article on original website
Related
Brendan Fraser's Overweight and Autistic Son Helped Him to Connect to His Character in “The Whale”
Not only did Brendan Fraser’s role in The Whale mark his impressive comeback after years away from acting, but it was also a memorable experience for him on a personal level. The actor candidly opened up about his highly praised portrayal of the English teacher and how it made him feel, and he explained how his son, who ’’lives with obesity’’ allowed him to connect to his character on a deeper level.
Viewers left concerned after Brendan Fraser makes emotional appearance on TV
It's been a hell of a year for Brendan Fraser, with him making his long-awaited comeback to the top. But some people have raised concerns after he appeared to be a 'broken man' during a recent interview:. The Canadian actor is currently travelling around promoting his new movie, The Whale,...
thedigitalfix.com
Brendan Fraser describes “ugly” fight with Matt Damon on ‘90s movie
Before Brendan Fraser was an Oscars 2023 nominee for his performance in The Whale, the star was making waves in Hollywood as early as the ’90s. One film in particular put Fraser in the spotlight, the 1992 thriller movie School Ties, which saw the star work alongside Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Chris O’Donnell.
Brendan Fraser Disses Golden Globes as ‘Hood Ornaments’ That ‘Mean Nothing to Me’: ‘I Don’t Want It. I Didn’t Ask to Be Considered Even’
Brendan Fraser joined Howard Stern’s SiriusXM talk show and continued to sound off on the Golden Globes, which he did not attend this year despite being nominated for best actor in a motion picture drama thanks to his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” Austin Butler won the category for “Elvis.” Fraser has accused Philip Berk, former president and member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, of groping him at a 2003 luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Fraser revealed the alleged assault in a 2018 GQ interview. Berk later disputed Fraser’s allegations. During his interview with Howard Stern, Fraser said that...
Brendan Fraser was ‘crestfallen’ when son was diagnosed with autism
Brendan Fraser had a difficult time coping with his son Griffin Fraser’s autism diagnosis at first. “When I found out my kid’s diagnosis at 22 or 24 months, I was crestfallen, to say the least,” the “Whale” star, 54, recently confessed on “The Howard Stern Show,” according to People. “The first reaction that I had was, ‘I want to know how to fix this. What’s the cure? What does this mean?'” Fraser said he was completely caught off guard by the diagnosis, and he felt like he had been “hit with a baseball bat in the back of the side of the head.” “This...
buzzfeednews.com
Ashton Kutcher Reflected On His And Mila Kunis’s Awkward Age Difference On “That 70s Show” And Said There Was “Zero Romantic Connection” When They First Met At 14 And 20 Years Old
They might be happily married today, but it’s no secret that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’s romance was many years in the works. The pair met in 1998 when they were cast as love interests Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso on That 70s Show. Despite their onscreen love...
Kelly Ripa tells Ryan Seacrest to ‘get out of the way’ as she warns co-host about his new gig
KELLY Ripa has warned Ryan Seacrest to “get out the way” ahead of his new gig. The Live co-hosts are preparing to bring back their After Oscar Show at the 95th Academy Awards in March. But this Oscars will be doubly special for Ryan, 48. Not only will...
wegotthiscovered.com
Pamela Anderson’s son Brandon Lee calls her $4000 a year ‘Baywatch’ residuals ‘a crime’
Even as Pamela Anderson finds herself in the middle of a career renaissance, her fans are discovering just how poorly the international icon was treated by the entertainment industry, including by the producers of Baywatch. During an interview with Extra, Pamela and her son Brandon Thomas Lee discussed her decision...
Idris Elba Opens Up About Hollywood Racism and Why He “Stopped Describing Myself as a Black Actor”
Idris Elba is getting candid about racism he has experienced in Hollywood and his reasons behind having a career in entertainment. In an interview with Esquire magazine, published online Wednesday, the Luther: The Fallen Sun star said, “I stopped describing myself as a Black actor when I realized it put me in a box.”More from The Hollywood ReporterJeremy Clarkson's Meghan Markle Column Faces U.K. Press Regulator Probe After 25,000 ComplaintsRoland Emmerich's Gladiator Series Adds to CastBerlin: Liam Neeson Reuniting With Neil Jordan for Prison Escape Thriller 'The Riker's Ghost' “As humans, we are obsessed with race. And that obsession can really hinder...
Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Video of 'Sweet and Strong' Son Sebastian on First Birthday
Anderson Cooper is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 12 months Anderson Cooper is celebrating his baby boy on his first birthday! The CNN journalist, 55, shared an adorable video of his son Sebastian Luke on Instagram Thursday, honoring his little one as he celebrated his first birthday. In the cute clip, Sebastian intently listens to a music box that plays "It's a Small World," which Cooper noted is an "old music box that belonged to my mom." "Sebastian just celebrated his 1st birthday!" Cooper wrote alongside the clip....
NME
Sharon Stone says Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci were rare co-stars who weren’t “misogynistic”
Sharon Stone has praised Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci for their behaviour as actors whilst speaking about misogyny in Hollywood. Stone, who worked with both actors on the 1995 gangster movie Casino, said that neither were “misogynistic” in any way when they worked together. However, following that clarification, the Basic Instinct actor launched a broadside at other male box office stars.
thedigitalfix.com
Bradley Cooper’s new movie is the “most terrifying” he’s ever done
Bradley Cooper has a new movie on the way called Maestro. It’s a movie based on a true story about Leonard Bernstein, an American musician who received a large number of plaudits through-out his career. Cooper’s drama movie has some similarities to Tár, featuring Cate Blanchett as fictional composer...
Dakota Johnson Jokes That Armie Hammer Would Have Eaten Her If She Had Taken Role With Him
Dakota Johnson, 33, threw shade at Armie Hammer, 36, in her speech on the opening night of the Sundance Film Festival. Dakota was presenting an award to Italian director Luca Guadagnino, 51, when she mentioned his coming-of-age 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, which starred Armie and Timothee Chalamet. The actress joked that she was almost cast in the film as the peach that Timothee’s character performs a sexual act on, which Armie’s character later discovers.
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ Daughter Is Photobombed by Woody Harrelson at Her Birthday Party: Photo
Happy birthday, dude! Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves threw a party to celebrate daughter Vida turning 13 — and got photobombed by a surprise guest. “Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!! 🫣😂,” Alves, 40, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 23, alongside a photo of Vida blowing out candles while Woody […]
Channing Tatum Reveals His and Sandra Bullock’s Daughters Got Into a School Feud — But Do They Still Have ‘Beef’?
Frenemies? Channing Tatum opened up about his and Sandra Bullock’s daughters’ past feud nearly one year after fans learned of the tiff. "Our daughters got into a couple of scraps at school because they're both very, very, very strong-willed little girls," the Magic Mike star, 42, jokingly explained while taking Vanity Fair's “Lie Detector Test,” […]
Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Frankie Looks Just Like Dad Cody in Adorable New Photo
Cody Gifford and wife Erika Brown Gifford became first-time parents when they welcomed Frankie, now 8 months Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a Bubbie. Sharing a photo of Frankie on Instagram Friday, the 8-month-old holds a bright red book, John C. Maxwell's Wisdom On Leadership, and appears to be intently examining it as he sits in his high chair. "Just a little light reading," the loving grandmother captioned the photo, adding, "Have a blessed day!" Frankie is Gifford's first grandchild, the son of son Cody Gifford, 32, and his wife Erika Brown...
Jack Nicholson Hasn’t Been Seen in Public in Over a Year, Friends Fear He’s ‘Living Like a Recluse': REPORT
Jack Nicholson reportedly hasn't been seen in public in over a year. Now, friends of the Hollywood legend are worried as the actor has allegedly isolated himself inside his California mansion. According to Radar Online, the 85-year-old actor was last seen attending a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game with his...
Jon and Kate Gosselin's Daughter Mady Slams Narrative That She and Siblings Are "Crazy Child Stars"
Watch: Jon & Kate Gosselin's Daughter Mady CLAPS BACK at Online Trolls. Mady Gosselin is defending her family. Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin's 22-year-old daughter took to social media to voice frustrations over false narratives being spread about her brothers and sisters, who shot to fame as toddlers on the TLC reality series Jon & Kate Plus 8.
Ethan Hawke Once Joked He Couldn’t Believe Jude Law Was Straight When They Met: ‘He Is So Beautiful’
Jude Law first worked with Ethan Hawke on the 1997 film ‘Gattaca’, convincing Hawke that he was the real deal because of his performance and looks.
Paul Rudd says Marvel had to 'tone down' his 'Ant-Man 3' fight with Kang: 'I was so beat up that if I had a headshot, you wouldn't be able to tell'
Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors told Access Hollywood talked about going toe-to-toe in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."
People
398K+
Followers
68K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0