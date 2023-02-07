Brendan Fraser had a difficult time coping with his son Griffin Fraser’s autism diagnosis at first. “When I found out my kid’s diagnosis at 22 or 24 months, I was crestfallen, to say the least,” the “Whale” star, 54, recently confessed on “The Howard Stern Show,” according to People. “The first reaction that I had was, ‘I want to know how to fix this. What’s the cure? What does this mean?'” Fraser said he was completely caught off guard by the diagnosis, and he felt like he had been “hit with a baseball bat in the back of the side of the head.” “This...

3 DAYS AGO