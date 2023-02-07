ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brendan Fraser's Overweight and Autistic Son Helped Him to Connect to His Character in “The Whale”

Not only did Brendan Fraser’s role in The Whale mark his impressive comeback after years away from acting, but it was also a memorable experience for him on a personal level. The actor candidly opened up about his highly praised portrayal of the English teacher and how it made him feel, and he explained how his son, who ’’lives with obesity’’ allowed him to connect to his character on a deeper level.
Brendan Fraser describes “ugly” fight with Matt Damon on ‘90s movie

Before Brendan Fraser was an Oscars 2023 nominee for his performance in The Whale, the star was making waves in Hollywood as early as the ’90s. One film in particular put Fraser in the spotlight, the 1992 thriller movie School Ties, which saw the star work alongside Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Chris O’Donnell.
Brendan Fraser Disses Golden Globes as ‘Hood Ornaments’ That ‘Mean Nothing to Me’: ‘I Don’t Want It. I Didn’t Ask to Be Considered Even’

Brendan Fraser joined Howard Stern’s SiriusXM talk show and continued to sound off on the Golden Globes, which he did not attend this year despite being nominated for best actor in a motion picture drama thanks to his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” Austin Butler won the category for “Elvis.” Fraser has accused Philip Berk, former president and member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, of groping him at a 2003 luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Fraser revealed the alleged assault in a 2018 GQ interview. Berk later disputed Fraser’s allegations. During his interview with Howard Stern, Fraser said that...
Brendan Fraser was ‘crestfallen’ when son was diagnosed with autism

Brendan Fraser had a difficult time coping with his son Griffin Fraser’s autism diagnosis at first. “When I found out my kid’s diagnosis at 22 or 24 months, I was crestfallen, to say the least,” the “Whale” star, 54, recently confessed on “The Howard Stern Show,” according to People. “The first reaction that I had was, ‘I want to know how to fix this. What’s the cure? What does this mean?'” Fraser said he was completely caught off guard by the diagnosis, and he felt like he had been “hit with a baseball bat in the back of the side of the head.” “This...
Ashton Kutcher Reflected On His And Mila Kunis’s Awkward Age Difference On “That 70s Show” And Said There Was “Zero Romantic Connection” When They First Met At 14 And 20 Years Old

They might be happily married today, but it’s no secret that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’s romance was many years in the works. The pair met in 1998 when they were cast as love interests Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso on That 70s Show. Despite their onscreen love...
Idris Elba Opens Up About Hollywood Racism and Why He “Stopped Describing Myself as a Black Actor”

Idris Elba is getting candid about racism he has experienced in Hollywood and his reasons behind having a career in entertainment. In an interview with Esquire magazine, published online Wednesday, the Luther: The Fallen Sun star said, “I stopped describing myself as a Black actor when I realized it put me in a box.”More from The Hollywood ReporterJeremy Clarkson's Meghan Markle Column Faces U.K. Press Regulator Probe After 25,000 ComplaintsRoland Emmerich's Gladiator Series Adds to CastBerlin: Liam Neeson Reuniting With Neil Jordan for Prison Escape Thriller 'The Riker's Ghost' “As humans, we are obsessed with race. And that obsession can really hinder...
Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Video of 'Sweet and Strong' Son Sebastian on First Birthday

Anderson Cooper is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 12 months Anderson Cooper is celebrating his baby boy on his first birthday! The CNN journalist, 55, shared an adorable video of his son Sebastian Luke on Instagram Thursday, honoring his little one as he celebrated his first birthday. In the cute clip, Sebastian intently listens to a music box that plays "It's a Small World," which Cooper noted is an "old music box that belonged to my mom." "Sebastian just celebrated his 1st birthday!" Cooper wrote alongside the clip....
Sharon Stone says Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci were rare co-stars who weren’t “misogynistic”

Sharon Stone has praised Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci for their behaviour as actors whilst speaking about misogyny in Hollywood. Stone, who worked with both actors on the 1995 gangster movie Casino, said that neither were “misogynistic” in any way when they worked together. However, following that clarification, the Basic Instinct actor launched a broadside at other male box office stars.
Bradley Cooper’s new movie is the “most terrifying” he’s ever done

Bradley Cooper has a new movie on the way called Maestro. It’s a movie based on a true story about Leonard Bernstein, an American musician who received a large number of plaudits through-out his career. Cooper’s drama movie has some similarities to Tár, featuring Cate Blanchett as fictional composer...
Dakota Johnson Jokes That Armie Hammer Would Have Eaten Her If She Had Taken Role With Him

Dakota Johnson, 33, threw shade at Armie Hammer, 36, in her speech on the opening night of the Sundance Film Festival. Dakota was presenting an award to Italian director Luca Guadagnino, 51, when she mentioned his coming-of-age 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, which starred Armie and Timothee Chalamet. The actress joked that she was almost cast in the film as the peach that Timothee’s character performs a sexual act on, which Armie’s character later discovers.
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ Daughter Is Photobombed by Woody Harrelson at Her Birthday Party: Photo

Happy birthday, dude! Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves threw a party to celebrate daughter Vida turning 13 — and got photobombed by a surprise guest. “Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!! 🫣😂,” Alves, 40, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 23, alongside a photo of Vida blowing out candles while Woody […]
Channing Tatum Reveals His and Sandra Bullock’s Daughters Got Into a School Feud — But Do They Still Have ‘Beef’?

Frenemies? Channing Tatum opened up about his and Sandra Bullock’s daughters’ past feud nearly one year after fans learned of the tiff. "Our daughters got into a couple of scraps at school because they're both very, very, very strong-willed little girls," the Magic Mike star, 42, jokingly explained while taking Vanity Fair's “Lie Detector Test,” […]
Kathie Lee Gifford's Grandson Frankie Looks Just Like Dad Cody in Adorable New Photo

Cody Gifford and wife Erika Brown Gifford became first-time parents when they welcomed Frankie, now 8 months Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a Bubbie. Sharing a photo of Frankie on Instagram Friday, the 8-month-old holds a bright red book, John C. Maxwell's Wisdom On Leadership, and appears to be intently examining it as he sits in his high chair. "Just a little light reading," the loving grandmother captioned the photo, adding, "Have a blessed day!" Frankie is Gifford's first grandchild, the son of son Cody Gifford, 32, and his wife Erika Brown...
