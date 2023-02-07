Casino Association of NJ announces firearms will not be allowed in Atlantic City casinos

The Casino Association of New Jersey has announced that patrons will not be allowed to carry firearms into any of Atlantic City’s casinos.

The decision comes a week after a federal judge allowed a temporary restraining order preventing the state from banning gun owners from taking their guns into casinos, parks, beaches and other recreational areas.

RELATED: Judge blocks part of New Jersey's concealed carry law

Association president Mark Giannantonio says that the safety and well-being of guests is the top priority.

“All of the Atlantic City casinos are exercising their rights, as private property owners, to prohibit the carrying of firearms on their premises,” Giannantonio wrote in a statement.