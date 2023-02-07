Read full article on original website
3d ago
Separating kids by any means, for any reason, is racist. You can’t continue to engage in this type of behavior, and expect to enact change. You give kids a reason not to interact. Adults need to do better, especially the ones paid to have no prejudices
Carl Simpson-Russell
2d ago
excluding someone because of the color of there skin. don't they have a name for that.... I hear people winning about it all the time.. oh ya racism
truthhurtshuh
2d ago
Please remind me what it's called when a group is excluded because of their skin color.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Elementary school bans white students from ‘safe space’ club
A local elementary school has a student club that excludes students based on their race, according to a parent. Centennial Elementary in Olympia established a 5th-grade BIPOC (“Black, Indigenous, People of Color”) student group that the principal says excludes white students, according to a screenshot of an email shared with the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. The email, which the district has confirmed is real, shows principal Shannon Ritter admitting the “group is limited to students who identify as BIPOC.” The club meets once a week during their lunch period, and the school is reportedly in the early stages for an additional “BIPOC-only” student group for 4th graders.
Tri-City Herald
Don’t believe the smears. A fact-based police pursuit law makes Washington safer | Opinion
We have a duty to put people over politics and make fact-based decisions. In Federal Way in 2019, police chasing a “reckless driver” hit speeds over 70 miles per hour, resulting in the death of the driver and sending a 9-year-old passenger to the hospital. The same year in Seattle, a high-speed pursuit ended when the driver slammed into a parked garbage truck, killing the passenger instantly. In our home city of Tacoma in 2018, police initiated a pursuit to catch a speeding driver, chasing the car onto the Interstate 5 interchange where it collided with a truck, breaking the truck driver’s neck and causing “permanent and life-altering injuries.”
Why Has Washington Spent $20 Million on Two Hotels That Remain Empty?
There are at least two large hotels Washington State bought to be converted into homeless shelters that are still empty years after spending nearly $20 million. Why?. The Washington Rapid Capital Housing Acquisition (RCHA) Program. Our state has been struggling with homelessness for decades if not longer. In 2021 Washington...
Volunteer group lambasts King County Regional Homeless Authority’s ballooning budget
The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) is requesting nearly $12 billion to address local homelessness over the next five years, a dramatic increase over its initial $253 million budget for 2023. The proposal’s budget is broken down into two parts: $8.4 billion for one-time capital costs over the five-year...
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: The volunteers working to address homelessness themselves
Let’s hear from someone who says the tents could start disappearing in a matter of months, not years. I want to repeat some of what we heard yesterday from Andrea Suarez of We Heart Seattle, which is a group that organizes volunteers for cleanups around the city. It was working on these cleanups that radicalized her.
Washington wetlands are renamed to honor Black, Indigenous history
The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved proposals to rename wetlands in Garfield, Mason, and Okanogan counties, to honor Black, Indigenous history, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. “The legacy of Black homesteaders is an important aspect of Washington’s history and helped shape the state we live in today,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the elected official who oversees the WA-DNR. “I am thrilled that the contributions that Rodney White and Nathaniel Sargent made to the communities of the Kitsap Peninsula will be honored with the renaming of these features.” The Garfield County and Okanogan County proposals came after the U.S. Department of the Interior’s orders in 2021 to rename geographic features throughout the country that have derogatory names, the release said. On Jan. 17, the WA-DNR accepted nine tribal proposals to change the names of places in Washington State.
Chronicle
Chehalis School District to Introduce 90-Minute Early Release Into Weekly Schedule Next School Year
Beginning in the 2023-2024 school year, the Chehalis School District’s weekly schedule will include a 90-minute early release period on Wednesdays to give teachers additional time for professional development, the district announced last week. The early release period, called “Professional Academic Work for Success” (PAWS) by the district, will...
nationalfisherman.com
Search, GoFundMe effort for family of missing Washington crabber
Family and friends of Bryson Fitch asked community members to keep looking for the missing Bay Center, Wash. fisherman. Fitch, 25, a longtime fisherman, husband and father of three young children, remained missing after the 46-foot crab boat Ethel May sank in heavy seas near Willapa Bay Sunday night. Two crew members who were able to make it into the boat’s life raft were located and safely hoisted by a Coast Guard helicopter crew.
Bill would require turn signals to exit roundabouts
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Traffic engineers believe roundabout intersections improve safety and the flow of traffic, but maneuvering through them can be confusing. “Most of the people who are on the road today learned how to drive before there were roundabouts,” said Olympic Driving School instructor Greg Sypnicki. Sypnicki...
Washington State Republican Party Calls on Governor Jay Inslee to End State Worker Vaccine Mandate
WASHINGTON - The Washington State Republican Party (WSRP) is calling on Governor Jay Inslee to end the statewide vaccine mandate for state workers after Seattle and King County ended the vaccine requirement for employees on February 6. The WSRP is also calling on Inslee to rehire workers who were fired over their personal healthcare decisions.
KUOW
Top cop criticizes police culture in Washington: Today So Far
Former King County Sheriff Sue Rahr says police culture has to change for progress to be made. King County and Seattle are dropping a Covid vaccine requirement. Someone in Washington has a winning Powerball ticket. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for February 7, 2023. Years...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Public Health promotes ‘fentanyl parties,’ Undersheriff claims they’re happening
King County Undersheriff Jesse Anderson says he’s hearing about so-called “fentanyl parties” where addicts purposefully overdose, with a friend ready to administer Narcan. While Anderson’s claim is purely anecdotal, it makes complete sense. Seattle-King County Public Health provides step-by-step instructions on how to have the party.
newsnationnow.com
Cost of living, crime among reasons for people migrating south
(NewsNation) — Many residents of northern and northwestern cities are choosing to move south for reasons that include high cost of living, surging crime rates and massive layoffs in the tech industry, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Last year, 1.3 million people moved to Southern states,...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: WA Dept of Health defends mocking a death, then censors critic
The Washington State Department of Health (WADOH) mocked the death of a Washingtonian in a tone-deaf tweet. After criticism, the department triple-downed on the offensive message and even censored a critic. An unidentified King County resident reportedly died from an infection linked to a brand of over-the-counter eye drops contaminated...
This Restaurant Serves Washington's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest pinpointed every state's best place to grab a slice of pizza.
KXRO.com
Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”
Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
Opinion: The Bigotry of Anti-Caste Discrimination Ordinance in Seattle targets Hindu American Minority
Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant wants to add caste to the city’s anti-discrimination policy, saying discrimination takes place throughout the U.S. based on the South Asian practice of assigning people their social status at birth.
Ars Technica
US woman has walked around with untreated TB for over a year, now faces jail
A woman in Washington state is facing electronic home monitoring and possible jail time after spending the past year willfully violating multiple court orders to have her active, contagious case of tuberculosis treated and to stay in isolation while doing so. Last week, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announced that...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Washington Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Take a stroll along the waterfront of Harborview Drive in the small town of Gig Harbor, Washington, and a few things will stand out; the quaint shops, the friendly faces, and the picturesque beauty of the harbor. Locals know there’s something enchanting about The Maritime City with its vibrant downtown and laid-back charm. It’s no wonder Travel and Leisure Magazine named Gig Harbor one of the Best Small Towns In Washington. Part of the town’s charm is the historic buildings that house the unique downtown boutiques and businesses. One such place is an unassuming, blink-and-you-might-miss-it restaurant with the most mouthwatering breakfast in Washington.
‘Fentanyl is all over in our society’: The front line fight against substance abuse and overdoses
Washington state has spent more than $100 million fighting substance abuse and supporting mental health. But at a time when the opioid epidemic is stronger than ever, the question is: are these efforts making a difference?
