Grambling names recording studio for E-40 after $100K donation

Grambling State University named a recording studio in honor of Earl Stevens, better known as E-40, following his $100,000 donation to the historically Black college last week. Grambling State University

Rapper. Wine and spirits mogul. Food tycoon. And now, a college donor.

Earl Stevens, the multihyphenate Bay Area star better known as E-40, donated $100,000 to Grambling State University in Louisiana last week.

Stevens attended the historically Black university for one year, returning to his hometown of Vallejo after his musical group won the school's spring talent show by remixing the university's school song.

Fittingly, the 55-year-old's donation was directed to the school's music department, its famous marching band and "upkeep of the newly installed recording studio" named for him.

"I just wanted to make a contribution to my school, Grambling State University, so I talked to (GSU Band Director Dr. Nikole Roebuck) and she said, ‘Let’s see what we can do,’ and this was what I came up with," Stevens said at a ceremony last week.

"I feel good about it, too. I feel really good. God is great."

Roebuck said Stevens reached out last fall to record a music video with the World Famed Tiger Marching Band. From there, she learned about his experience at the school, and what it meant to him.

Stevens has appeared in the Billboard 200 charts ranking the most popular albums and EPs more times (32) than any other solo rap artist, but he has also been increasingly prolific outside of the studio.

He has launched a liquor brand — Earl Stevens Selections — and a food brand — Goon with the Spoon — while also owning a stake in the Lumpia Company , a local Filipino food business.

"E-40 has used his success as a recording artist to create an entrepreneurial empire," Rick Gallot, the university's president, said last week. "We are so grateful that he is giving back to his alma mater in such a substantial way. Our current and future students will benefit from his investment in our state-of-the-art student recording studio."