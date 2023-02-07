Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Farmers' Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAustin, TX
Texas and Oklahoma will pay a combined $100M in fees to leave the Big 12 early and join the SEC in 2024Jalyn SmootAustin, TX
Legendary Republican DiesNews Breaking LIVEAustin, TX
Some Want to Fire the City Manager Over His Response to Winter WeatherTom HandyAustin, TX
Longtime Top Republican DiesDaily News NowAustin, TX
Related
Two planes collide at JFK days after near-miss
A JetBlue flight at JFK Airport in New York City bumped into another plane just days after a near-collision at the airport sparked an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The most recent incident took place on Wednesday morning, WABC reported. Officials said that Flight 1603 to San Juan, Puerto Rico, was set to take off at 6am, but the aircraft was taken back to the gate and out of service after it struck the tail of another plane operated by the same airline. The aircraft that was struck had no one inside it. The flight took...
These United, Delta, American Fees Could Be Eliminated Soon
Senate Democrats introduced a couple of bills that could drastically change how much it costs to take a flight in the U.S.
FAA proposes $1.1M fine against United Airlines over pre-flight safety check
United Airlines is responding after the Federal Aviation Administration proposed fining the airline $1.1 million for allegedly not performing a pre-flight safety inspection.
Investigators probing a possible near-collision between two aircraft on an airport runway in Austin, Texas
A FedEx cargo plane trying to land at an Austin, Texas, airport had to change course Saturday to avoid a potential collision with a Southwest Airlines jet that was taking off from the same runway, officials said.
Border Patrol chiefs to testify before House committee after first being blocked by Mayorkas
(The Center Square) – U.S. Border Patrol chiefs will testify before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability on Tuesday after they were first blocked by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas from doing so. Last month, Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Kentucky, sent a letter to Mayorkas stating the committee would be investigating the “Biden Administration’s creation of and failure to resolve the worst border crisis in American history. … The American people deserve answers about [DHS’] role in undermining Customs and Border...
Flooded Toilets Could Have Caused The Autopilot of a Delta Air Flight to New York to Keep On Disconnecting
Investigators are probing an incident aboard a Delta Air Lines jet from Prague in the Czech Republic to New York JFK in which the autopilot repeatedly disconnected, forcing the pilots to declare an emergency and nearly diverting to Gander International Airport in Newfoundland. But while the incident occurred back on...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
americanmilitarynews.com
Is Trump right about shooting down the Chinese spy balloon?
Former President Donald Trump has weighed in on the revelation that a Chinese spy balloon is currently flying above the U.S. after the government opted not to shoot it down. “SHOOT DOWN THE BALLOON!” Trump posted Friday morning on his Truth Social website. The Pentagon announced on Thursday evening...
A style expert said Kyrsten Sinema's yellow dress at the State of the Union 'reflects her independent spirit,' but that it 'missed the mark'
Lauren Rothman, a Washington, DC-based style expert, told Insider that Sinema's yellow dress "appeared ill-fitting."
New Report Says Black Woman Sucked into Plane Engine Was ‘Warned’ Not to Get Close
A plane’s cooldown session ended in death. Courtney Edwards, a 34-year-old ground worker at Alabama’s Montgomery Regional Airport, was sucked into the engine of a plane during her shift on December 31. According to a preliminary report published on Monday by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
The US Air Force Panicked When Its Top-Secret Stealth Fighter Crashed Into the California Wilderness
In July 1986, a Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk crashed in Sequoia National Forest – not that the US Air Force wanted anyone to know. As the incident began making headlines nationwide, the military went to great lengths to keep the identity of the aircraft a secret, going to far as to replace the wreckage with that of a McDonnell F-101A Voodoo.
Retired colonel on what he believes 'high-altitude object' in Alaska could be
Retired US Air Force Col. Cedric Leighton shares what he believes to be different between the "high-altitude object" that was shot down in Alaska and the suspected Chinese spy balloon.
Watch the Moment Passenger Planes Almost Collide at JFK Airport
Passenger planes carrying over 300 people in total narrowly avoided a collision just days ago, at one of the busiest airports in the world.
Chinese Parts Found in U.S. Fighter Show F-35 Must Be Brought Back to Earth | Opinion
Even as Russia's war with Ukraine dominates much of America's news coverage, diplomatic interest, and financial resources, a more significant threat has already wormed its way behind our defenses: Illegal technology from China is being used in planes purchased for the United States and allied militaries.
US airlines ranked from worst to best
Following a tremendously challenging year in air travel that saw rafts of flight cancellations and industry issues, the Wall Street Journal has released its annual ranking of the major US airlines. The list includes one surprise: Southwest Airlines, whose holiday meltdown stranded thousands of passengers at airports across the country over Christmas, finished in third place, trailing only perennially strong entrants Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines. Jet Blue finished in last place out of the nine airlines ranked, trailing budget airlines Frontier and Spirit. United Airlines, Allegiant Air, and American Airlines finished in fourth through sixth.The top three airlines...
Alabama airline worker was sucked into engine with 'bang,' plane filled with passengers shook violently: NTSB
A National Transportation Safety Board investigation of a fatal accident at an airport in Montgomery, Alabama says the worker killed was sucked into a plane’s engine with a “bang”.
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 3