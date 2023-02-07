Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Huge" Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnakes Spotted in South Florida Police Officer's Front YardSara IrshadLee County, FL
Sanibel Captiva Beach Resorts Appoints New Co-Executive ChefOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Exciting New Beach Bar and Restaurant Made Out of Shipping Containers Opening in Fort Myers, FloridaM. L. FrenchFort Myers Beach, FL
Related
'My Three Sons' actress Tina Cole says co-star 'wasn't ready' to marry her despite 'falling in love'
Don Grady, who got his start as a Mouseketeer on “The Mickey Mouse Club,” passed away in 2012 at age 68. Tina Cole, his co-star on "My Three Sons," wrote a book titled "My Three Lives."
NYT ripped for only reporting Fetterman's 'serious mental health' issues 'now that the truth doesn't matter'
John Fetterman's run for office was dogged by controversies about his cognitive health after he suffered a stroke. Now he has secured power, the New York Times has investigated.
The FBI has found a gateway to declare Christians as criminals: Federal whistleblower
Federal whistleblower and former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin reacts to the FBI allegedly targeting the Catholics that attend Latin Mass on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
PWMania
Cody Rhodes Believes Having Dustin Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39 Would Be Special
Cody Rhodes is set to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. The exact night of the match has yet to be confirmed, but it is most likely the second night. Rhodes spoke with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes about having his brother, AEW star...
Legendary Wrestling Star Suffered 'Massive Stroke' Monday
Earlier this week, the sporting world learned that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler suffered a stroke. Details surrounding the incident weren't immediately available. He reportedly suffered the stroke in Florida and was taken to the hospital where he suffered from some immediate paralysis. However, ...
wrestletalk.com
Another Anoa’i Family Member Pitched For WWE Bloodline Faction
Another Anoa’i family member has been pitched for WWE’s Bloodline faction, led by WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. There is currently a lot of uncertainty surrounding the popular faction, following an angle which many fans have argued was WWE’s best in years. At the January 28...
New Jersey high school swimmer disqualified from race over size of American flag on cap, dad claims
Because the American flag on his swimmer's cap was measured to be 0.2 inches too large, a New Jersey sophomore was disqualified from a race.
AMC's new seating price arrangement draws outrage: 'Nobody wants to go back anyway!'
'The Five' co-hosts discuss whether they would pay more money to have a better seat at the movie theater or just stream movies from the comfort of their own home.
Don Lemon dressed down by Stephen Colbert for wearing hoodie outfit on CNN: 'What the f--- is that?'
CNN host Don Lemon responded on Friday to “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert’s jokes about his interesting outfit choice on “CNN This Morning.”
'Disturbing and sad': Sen. Kyrsten Sinema blasts Republicans who shouted at Biden during State of the Union
Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema blasted Republicans who heckled at President Biden during State of the Union speech and called him a liar.
Anna Faris, 46, strips down for Super Bowl ad, calls the experience 'thrilling'
Anna Faris went nude in a spicy Super Bowl ad at 46 years old and gushed about the "thrilling" experience in new interview.
Biden State of the Union confirms he's a 'rotten commander-in-chief' for a big reason -- China
Biden State of the Union confirms he's a 'rotten commander-in-chief' for a big reason -- China, and he buried the crisis behind junk fees for concert tickets.
Suspected gang member charged in California execution-style attack that left 6 dead pleads not guilty
Noah David Beard, an alleged gang member, pleaded not guilty to six counts of murder in the deaths of execution-style killings inside a California home in January.
Candace Cameron Bure says ‘cancel culture’s real’ after marriage comments sparked backlash
Candace Cameron Bure denounced cancel culture in a new interview, after facing controversy for her comments on "traditional marriage" last year.
Gabby Petito update: Newly released high-res photo shows injuries from Utah domestic call
A newly unveiled picture shows Gabby Petito moments before Moab police pulled over Brian Laundrie in response to a domestic violence call in August 2021.
Senators say 'very disturbing possibility' US manufacturing may have helped build Chinese surveillance balloon
Republican senators said there is a 'very disturbing' possibility that American companies helped to build the Chinese surveillance balloon following classified briefing with administration officials Thursday.
Oklahoma Gov. Stitt gets standing ovation calling for bill that 'bans all gender transition surgeries'
Oklahoma GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt is calling on state lawmakers to deliver a bill to his desk that “bans all gender transition surgeries” for minors.
Washington Post forced to issue correction after claiming GOP congresswoman was once registered Democrat
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., trashed The Washington Post for getting its facts wrong in an article on her background before she was elected to Congress.
Indiana prosecutors say Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen should not be released on bail
Indiana prosecutors are asking a judge not to allow Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen out on bond, saying "evidence shows culpability of the actual crime of Murder."
After US shoots down object over Alaska, Republicans tell Biden: I told you so
Republican lawmakers shared their thoughts with Fox News Digital regarding the "object" that the Pentagon announced was shot down in territorial waters over Alaska.
Fox News
961K+
Followers
5K+
Post
742M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0